The 'Steve Jobs' of Railroads Could Send This CSX Shares Higher

These trigger events could represent a major catalyst over the next few years, sending shares soaring.

New CEO Hunter Harrison wants to implement a radical series of changes at CSX, including cost cuts, asset sales, and operational shake ups.

Turnaround situations involve buying troubled companies and improving operations. If executives can pull it off, shareholders can make a fortune.

If I were painted into a corner and could only pick one stock for the rest of 2017, it would have to be CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX).



Regular readers know I’m a big fan of turnaround situations. These involve buying troubled companies and making the needed overhauls to improve operations. If the executive team can pull it off, the surge in profits can send shares rocketing higher.



CSX represents a textbook example. This railroad has lagged the industry for years, underperforming most of its peers. New Chief Executive Hunter Harrison, however, plans to shake up operations, which could create a fortune for shareholders.



Question is, does this turnaround have anything to offer yield hungry investors? Let’s take a deep dive into this dividend.



The Dividend - Is It Safe?



CSX’s 21,000 miles of track is almost impossible to replicate.



Railroads laid these lines decades ago, back when you could buy land for pennies an acre. Today, towns and cities have sprung up around those tracks. If you wanted to rebuild CSX’s business from scratch, it would cost hundreds of billions of dollars to buy out landowners and purchase the right-of-ways.

For shareholders, this creates an almost bulletproof stream of income. Without much in the way of new competition, railroads can charge a fair markup on every ton of freight shipped. This entrenched market position allows them to earn oversized returns year after year, decade after decade.



Most of this money gets passed on to owners. CSX has paid a dividend to investors every year since 2003, even raising the distribution through the financial crisis. Today, the company pays out a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share, which comes out to an annual yield of 1.7%.



That distribution looks rock solid. In 2017, CSX will pay out $0.35 of every dollar generated in profits, based on management’s current guidance. That low ratio leaves executives a lot of wiggle room if business sours.



The Dividend - Will It Grow?



That low yield might not knock your socks off. Investors, though, don’t care about CSX’s dividend today. They’re thinking about what the payout could be in a few years.



You could describe new CEO Hunter Harrison as the “Steve Jobs” of railroads; a visionary executive who has reshaped an entire industry. During his tenure at Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) and the Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), he implemented a radical series of changes. These efforts have garnered him a cult-like following in the industry and windfall fortunes for his loyal shareholders.



He could do the same thing again at CSX. Harrison took the top job at the railroad earlier this year, with high hopes he could bring his magic touch to the struggling company. Three trigger events could send CSX profits (and by extension the dividend) soaring over the next few years.



First, get small. All underperforming assets need to go. Harrison can then reinvest these funds back into the business or pay them out to shareholders.



Second, slash costs. Harrison has scanned the business up and down for chances to cut expenses. Over the past few months, the team has cut 260 maintenance jobs, 336 management positions, and 500 various other office roles.



Third, shape up operations. Harrison has also pushed for a concept he calls “precision railroading”, which imposes a coordinated schedule across the entire network. By ensuring grass never grows beneath the wheels, CSX can run more shipments with fewer trains and people.



Harrison’s efforts have already paid off. Only three months on the job, trains now run 10% faster. The percentage of on-time arrivals rose from 58% previously to 79% last quarter.



All of these efforts could turn CSX into a profit machine. Analysts project earnings per share to grow at a mid-teen clip over the next five years, according to numbers compiled by Reuters. I expect that distribution will grow roughly in-line, give or take a few percentage points. Don’t be surprised to see a special dividend or two thrown in for good measure.



The Dividend - What’s the Return?



At $55.00 per share, investors lock in a 1.5% yield. If we assume a dividend growth rate between 12% and 15% over the next few years, this brings our total return into the high-teens. You won’t find anything better in the railroad industry… or most other sectors for that matter.



Of course, CSX is no slam dunk. These returns depend on Harrison pulling off a turnaround. He also faces two big headwinds: a possible trade war courtesy of the President in Washington; and the decline of coal, a core part of the company’s freight business.



That said, I’m not too worried. CSX hired the “Steve Jobs” of railroads in Hunter Harrison. And given his outrageous success at rivals, I wouldn’t want to bet against him.



CSX could be the top dividend stock of 2017… and beyond.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.