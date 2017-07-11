Investors Lack Belief In The Current Bull Market - Cramer's Mad Money (7/10/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Monday, July 10.

Some analysts have turned bearish, calling the market overvalued along with rising rates. Cramer wants to address the bull case too. "I want to address this reluctance to believe in the bull head-on by going over the top 10 reasons why investors always seem to have one foot out the door, despite the fact that we've had one heck of a run from the lows way back in March of 2009," he said.

Some say it's the end of the bull market as it has run for too long. Cramer said that the bull market does not die due to old age but recession, excessive interest rate hikes or an overabundance of supply. There were 3 corrections since 2009. "So many stocks entered bear market mode in these three corrections that it's almost like we've had three bull markets with some really horrifying interregnums. That's why I simply can't buy into the senile bull thesis," said Cramer. Many compare earnings of companies to that of the year 2000. The PE multiples of stocks are one-tenth of what they were then and hence this is not a correct analogy. Critics feel the Fed has put the market in a vulnerable position. But Cramer said that it has only helped the banks. "No bear market has ever begun with the financials as the leaders. Many have started with the banks as laggards, though," he said. Trump is another reason people are skeptical about the market due to congressional standstill in Washington. "At the end of the day, a government that does nothing under a Republican president is still more market-friendly than one that does nothing under a Democrat," Cramer said. "I'm not trying to be political here, it's just that the Republicans are known as the party of capital and the Democrats are known as the party of labor; both equally valid while the stock market is capital," he added. Lofty valuations of stocks are a concern. While Cramer agrees that some stocks have run up a lot, it is because the broad market is rallying. Investors are worried about tech stocks being expensive. "Most managers simply don't know what they do. So therefore they presume these stocks are expensive." Healthcare stocks are confusing investors due to Medicare, Medicaid and other insurance policies. "These companies represent the real runaway cost of health care. The truth is ... if we don't have a single-payer system, health care will always be run very inefficiently and the taxpayer will keep getting ripped off. What does that mean? The health care stocks will continue to run. No one's checking how much they make," said Cramer. Crash in oil price has led to downfall of energy stocks. "I can't quantify this other than to say that they are top-of-mind disappointers. They create psychological weight." Pain in the retail sector is worrying investors. Most of it is due to the fear of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). "Yes, there have been some retail bankruptcies, but not really major ones. Maybe you haven't even shopped at any of them. The fear of Amazon has become so all- encompassing, though, that bargains might soon be created. I say stay tuned to the downgrades after Amazon Prime Day tomorrow. At that point, I'm more interested in buying than selling," said Cramer. Lastly, investors have found that being bearish is safer than being bullish. Cramer said that bullish commentators are always criticized for their bullishness but the pessimists get away with it when they are incorrect.

Cramer said that these 10 reasons will not change anytime soon. It's best to acknowledge them and trade accordingly.

CEO interview - Oncor Electric

Cramer interviewed CEO Bob Shepard of privately held Oncor Electric which had a failed merger with NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE). The company now has a bid from Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B).

"You start with the current bid. Berkshire Hathaway's a great fit for us, and they'd be very supportive of our investment strategy. So in the eyes of Berkshire Hathaway, strong business, strong cash flows, and a real good investment opportunity makes us a great fit for Warren Buffett," said Shepard.

Elliott Management is Oncor's largest creditor and is considering a $9.3B counteroffer that values the company at $18.5B. "At this point, it's just a conceptual deal. We've not seen any specifics from Elliott. So they're fine people, but all I know is what's in front of us is Buffett. So the Berkshire Hathaway deal would be great for this company, I just don't know enough about Elliott yet to know what we have there," added Shepard.

He said that Berkshire did all the right things, unlike NextEra, to place a bid. While Buffett hates bidding wars, competition between Berkshire and Elliott is amicable. "Elliott made it clear that they're happy to work with Berkshire Hathaway. They want to make sure they get the best value they can from Berkshire Hathaway," said Shepard.

"You have to go to Texas first, then to the debtor, then to the bankruptcy court because not only is value important, but so is closability, and quickly. This bankruptcy has been so long and so expensive. With the cash burned, we can't drag this thing out much longer," concluded Shepard.

Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) vs. Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

After Yum China got spun off from Yum Brands, Cramer wanted to find out which half was better.

Yum China was expected to grow rapidly with the possibility of tripling its store count, however they just posted a small beat and 3% rise in same-store sales. With Pizza Hut delivering a flat performance, the results weren't good, but they weren't bad either.

Yum Brands continues to see positive changes around the globe with Taco Bell seeing 8% rise in same-store sales and KFC at 2%. Pizza Hut is lagging behind as expected but the management seems to have a plan to re-ignite the brand.

"If we put it all together, and I think it's crazy that both Yum and Yum China are trading at basically the same price-to-earnings multiple, but not because of what we used to think was the case. You see, now, with Taco Bell so strong, I think Yum Brands is the true growth vehicle here, and after that last quarter, it's clear that Yum China has some real problems with growth that need to be worked out before it deserves to trade at the same footing with its original parent company," concluded Cramer.

Executive interview - Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Cramer interviewed executive chairman Bill Doyle of Novocure. The company is developing a non-invasive way to treat cancer tumors. Their stock is up 130% for the year.

Doyle said that their treatment offers patients fewer side effects and better quality of life than processes like surgery, radiation or drug therapies. The company's progress has been incredible since they went public.

"Since then we've expanded our salesforce, we've expanded the number of centers that are trained to administer the therapy, we published our data in JAMA, one of the top medical journals, we received something called the NCCN, National Comprehensive Cancer Network, rating as a standard therapy, we introduced a new, smaller device, and I think most importantly, in April, we presented five-year data. There's something magical in oncology about five-year data," added Doyle.

They are the only company with a cancer treatment that does not add toxins to the patient's body. The physicians have found the five-year data positive.

Doyle said that the cost of treatment is $21,000 per month but it is covered by private insurance. "As a company, we've made the decision to provide it to all Medicare patients while we wait for the government to catch up. So everybody in the U.S. has access to the therapy," he added.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Target (NYSE:TGT): It's in an uncomfortable place right now although it has a good yield and strong balance sheet. It represents long-term value but it will have to show what it can do to fight Amazon.

Pandora (NYSE:P): There is a lot of hot money in the stock. Cramer thinks it's fairly valued but he didn't recommend a buy.

