CBL Vs. SERITAGE: Tears And Fears Of A Bankrupt Sears

We investigate if there is a "free lunch" to be had and formulate trades to exploit the discrepancy in pricing.

The high dividend yield of CBL & Associates properties Inc. (CBL) definitely comes with some risks but the market may be too pessimistic on the prospects of CBL and too optimistic on the prospects of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG). We look into the reality of the situation and suggest a way to play the convergence in the two.

CBL is the highest yielding (12.4%) REIT we cover. Normally stocks like this would come with an imminent threat of a dividend cut or some rather problematic baggage. CBL has neither as its dividend of $1.04 annually represents only about 50% of its expected annual adjusted funds flow from operations (AFFO). The spin however is that the impending bankruptcy of Sears Holdings (SHLD) will have a devastating impact on CBL and hence the dividend will eventually be cut.

At the other end of this spectrum of perception is SRG. Created uniquely to benefit from repositioning of prime SHLD assets, SRG seems to handle the negativity around potential SHLD bankruptcy rather well, yielding a measly 2.39%.

Looking at the two year performance of these stocks shows a very divergent view on their health by the stock market.

CBL trades at 4.2X 2017 AFFO while, SRG trades at close 20X 2017 AFFO.

Sears Vulnerability: CBL

Examining the two REITS from the prospective yields very different results.

CBL does not list Sears in its top 25 rents. Source: CBL Annual report 2016

However Sears is disclosed as part of its anchors disclosure.

Sears leased 11 spaces totaling 1.1 Million Sq Ft and owned another 36 spaces totaling 5.5 Million Sq Ft. This ratio changed a bit in the first quarter when CBL bought 5 spaces from Sears. In case you start thinking that 6.6 million Sq Ft is a lot, below is the total Sq Ft of the CBL portfolio.

So Sears in total represents 11.87% of CBL portfolio and less than 0.75% of the total rent paid. The numbers hardly seem to scare the living daylights out of anyone but the real risk lies with triggering co-tenancy clauses if Sears leaves. That would leave CBL on the hook to pay all of Sears' expenses (on leased space) and potentially reduce revenue from other tenants. Without knowing the full extent of the clauses it is hard to model impact to AFFO but we assume worst case it would be a 20% loss as many tenants will stop paying rent only in cases where both anchors vacate. So the worst case for CBL would be a $1.65 AFFO in 2018. However, its debt servicing and even dividends would be comfortably covered.

Sears Vulnerability: SRG

At what appears to be the other end of the spectrum is SRG.

Source: SRG Q1-2017

With a whopping 84% of leased GLA and 60.3% of rents, Seritage looks like the poster child for a fallout from the Sears bankruptcy. Yet the market prices this at 20X 2017 AFFO. Based on company communications, SRG is scheduled to spend over $500 million over the next 2 years to redevelop Sears locations for new third party leases. This is a slow long drawn out process and while each new lease brings in 4X the revenue of Sears, with 60% base rent still hanging in the balance, the vulnerability will extend over several years.

Currently SRG's first quarter 2017 metrics had their debt to EBITDA ratio at 6.2X. In case of Sears stoppage of paying rent completely in a bankruptcy, that EBITDA would fall from $42 million quarterly to less than $10 million. SRG paid $17 million in interest in the first quarter and hence if Sears stopped paying rent, SRG would have to start a liquidation proceeding or issue significant equity to pay off the debt.

Ways to Play:

This mispricing is quite dramatic. SHLD's chances of survival seem incredibly low but CBL seems to have been priced for beyond a worst case, while SRG shareholders are pricing in a fairly benign outcome. A convergence in valuations seems highly likely over the next 18 months. There would be two pays to play the situation to take advantage of this mispricing.

1) Long 1X CBL, Short 0.25X SRG. Directly going long CBL and shorting one fourth the amount of Seritage would essentially make it a CBL long sans the Sears Delta. The giant 12.5% yield on the CBL long, which is a 4 times larger position than the SRG short, would help finance the borrowing costs (and measly SRG dividends) in the interim.

2) Buy 1 SRG Dec 2018 $30 strike put for every 600 shares CBL long. 600 CBL shares throw off $936 in dividends every 18 months. 1 SRG put would cost about $250. Please note these options are thinly traded and limit orders and patience must be exercised.

Conclusion:

We expect Sears to be a Chapter 11 bankruptcy with a gradual liquidation of assets and continuation of rent payment. Certainly if there is value in the assets as Bruce Berkowitz claims, Chapter 11 would make far more sense than a Chapter 7. In either type of bankruptcy, our long/short strategy should do well. In the extremely rare chance that Sears survives this period, the profit on the long side of CBL should outperform the SRG short or the premium loss on the put.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author is long SRG Dec 2018 puts.