General Motors: June Sales And The Second Quarter

This may allow an opening for traders to make a play on the stock, or for investors to get a hold on some more of that high yield dividend.

June sales for General Motors (GM) show some signs that second quarter financial results might finally show some weakness. Overall, car sales declined by about 5% in June, but sales of crucial vehicles that make more money climbed.

On the bright side of things: crossovers are hot

I personally can’t bear the thought of driving a crossover. It’s a gimmicky trick when they call a Chevy Equinox an “SUV”. A unibody car with less than 8 inches of ground clearance does not provide the utility required of an actual sport utility vehicle. That said, they do cater to the general needs of consumers who want a little more than a sedan, but don’t need a big clunky body on frame vehicle. For GM, their large lineup of crossovers is paying off big time.

By chance or planning, the company has capitalized on a demand shift that is altering the targets of all major automakers. The generally low fuel prices of the past few years are bringing the American consumer back toward the SUV/Truck market. What can I say? American’s really love their SUVs. The market is diversified now, as crossover’s have filled a gap in terms of fuel efficiency and a generally smoother ride.

Chevy Equinox sales climbed 36% in June (year over year) and started out the revamped model with quite the showing. Even more impressive was the Chevy Traverse’s 71% climb. Buick is doing well with its more luxury based CUV’s; with the Enclave, Encore, and Envision each growing 10%, 8% and 101% respectively. In a nice twist on current sedan trends, the Buick Lacrosse had a sales boost of 36%. GMC and Cadillac have some of the best average transaction prices for GM; and their CUV sales growth will likely have one of the best impacts on GM’s profitability in Q2. GMC average transaction prices rose $1,067 for the month; and the GMC Acadia had a sales boost of 25% while the Cadillac XT5 grew 29%.

While these CUV sales are great in terms of offsetting losses in sedan sales, the real money winner for June were the bigger SUV results. The Chevy Tahoe, a vehicle that is quickly becoming a comparable rival to European counterparts in terms of quality and luxury, while still having much higher capability, saw a 15% boost in June sales. The Suburban, the big brother of the Tahoe, grew by 9%. The icing on the cake is the Cadillac Escalade. Sales of the super expensive, high luxury SUV grew by 14%. These cars have much bigger margins than small cars, and GM receives big boosts when these types of vehicles perform well. I’m very encouraged by their sales figures.

On the bad side: trucks need some momentum

Trucks are integral to any of the American automakers’ bottom lines; and the Chevy Silverado saw a sales increase of 2% in total sales, while retail grew 1%. I personally would have liked to have seen this number be a little higher. Ford’s (NYSE:F) trucks are on fire right now with sales growth in the area of 10%. GM’s comparison does concern me in that they may be losing market share this year. Their sale release did little in terms of addressing this other than saying that the Colorado had the best June since 2005; and that the Silverado had its best month of the year.

May’s truck sales were lackluster, and based on the numbers I found at gmauthority.com, Silverado sales numbers are still well below 2016. I expect this to show itself in terms of weaker revenues in the second quarter report. April and May sales were around 12,000 units lower than last year, and June’s sales increase did not do enough to offset that loss. GMC Sierra sales have been down in every month of the second quarter; boding very poorly for earnings.

So what about the second quarter?

I’m not nearly as upbeat on GM’s second quarter results as I am on Ford’s. The lackluster news on the Silverado is a problem that higher CUV and SUV sales might not be able to offset. Trucks are intricate to this year’s success; and second quarter sales for the Silverado and Sierra are not what we need to see. I’ve reiterated time and time again that I see no reason not to remain long on GM. Lest we not forget, their first quarter results were fantastic. A down second quarter might be an opening for traders, or those looking to pickup more stock, but I do not see it as a complete killer. The company has a strong cash position and more crossovers in the pipeline. The dividend is great; and I highly doubt they’ll cut it. The 4.3% yield is what will keep people interested in this tumultuous 2017.

