Boeing Needs A Strong Quarter

On the 26th of July, The Boeing Company (BA) will publish its second quarter results. With the company’s shares trading at the $200 level, I think the upcoming 3-month results will be closely watched. In this article, I will explain why.

Price-to-earnings

While Boeing’s forward earnings still signal some upside, the twelve-month-trailing figure shows that Boeing is trading at a 5-year high of >25. In my view, current price multiples are not unjustified, but what we often see is that companies are being punished on soft earnings, where the high price multiple is used to justify lower stock prices. I am not saying that this will happen to Boeing in the upcoming quarter results, but it does increase the pressure on Boeing to deliver solid earnings.

KC-46A Tanker Program

Figure 1: Delivery schedule KC-46A

One program that could add some pressure is the Tanker program. Initially, the first 18 aircraft were supposed to be delivered by March 2017, but this has slipped to February 2018 for the aircraft and October 2018 for the wing air refueling pods. Boeing has faced some engineering challenges on the program related to the refueling boom of the aircraft and additionally had to invest more money into the program to keep the program on schedule.

Boeing recognized $375 million in charges in 2014, followed by $835 million in 2015 and in 2016 Boeing added $885 million in charges, putting the EMD and LRIP batches in a deep forward loss position.

During the first quarter operating margin on the Boeing Commercial Airplanes division was 8.5%, partly reflecting cost growth on the initial production of the KC-46A. This $140 million pressure was there to complete the tankers within the contracted timeframe.

So, this is a one-off item and Boeing also does not expect this to occur in subsequent quarters, but it is fair to state that management has a tendency to not acknowledge the possibility of additional charges until there is no way to avoid recognizing them.

Boeing currently seems to be aiming for a first delivery in December 2017, which would be 3 months later than the delivery schedule shown above. The Government Accountability Office deems the delivery schedule unlikely to be met, which would result in further delays on the tanker program and additional costs to be absorbed by Boeing. If this is indeed the case, we will likely hear it from Boeing during the Q2 earnings call or read it in the report.

Lower Deliveries

Figure 2: Commercial deliveries The Boeing Company Q2 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Another pressure comes from the lower delivery volume. Year-over-year, deliveries fell by 16 units, primarily reflecting lower wide body deliveries. Boeing 777 and 787 deliveries fell by 12 units, while Boeing 737 deliveries decreased by 4 units. With that in mind, I am expecting lower Boeing Commercial Airplanes revenues in the second quarter.

To book strong earnings, Boeing will need to see some solid improvement in its core operating margins, where I am hoping to see margins of 9-10.5%.

Conclusion

In my view, Boeing’s current valuation not as a case of overvaluation, but investors should be aware that Boeing will need some solid margin expansion in its BCA division to report strong earnings since earnings growth is not going to come from higher deliveries.

Additionally, there still is the possibility of Boeing having to pump extra money into the KC-46A program to keep the program within the contracted timeframe or face possible penalties for not delivering the aircraft in time.

