How Many Widgets Does Tesla Have To Produce?

It all boils down to how many cars Tesla can sell.

After a "stress test" has been performed for the golden boy, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and a "breakout test" for the underdog, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), a reality check is in order for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). At this time, it is only appropriate to beg the question, how many cars have shareholders paid Tesla to make?

To start with, when Tyler Durden discussed how Tesla sales dropped 90% immediately following the Denmark government announcing the phase-out of EV taxpayer subsidies, he inadvertently included a graph which compared Tesla’s market capitalization per car [MPC] in Denmark with that of other major automakers (Figure 2). He suggested that the significant difference may be a result of the EV tax subsidy that Tesla has been most benefited from. Durden did acknowledge that his assertion was only limited to the Tesla cars sold in Denmark.

Market Capitalization Per Car Versus Revenue Per Car

In this article, I follow through on his study by quantifying the market expectation of future unit growth. First thing to clarify is that the notion of “market capitalization per car” differs from that of “revenue per car.” The former is what shareholders will pay, in the form of stock prices, for every car sold (Figure 1A). The latter, revenue per car, is what customers will pay for a car, or average price per car [APC]. In Figure 1 below, I present the market capitalization per car sold for all major automakers, including GM (NYSE:GM), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Ford (NYSE:F), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), Tesla, and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), for last 6 years.

GM, Ford, and Volkswagen’s shareholders (not customers) are willing to pay somewhere between $5400 and $9000 for every car the companies sold (company 10-Qs). BMW shareholders pay $25,000 and Toyota $15,000 on average for the sale of each of their cars. Clearly, what should have caught everyone’s eyes is that Tesla shareholders, have paid over $500,000 a car, a level which is already on Mars, 20 times of BMW, 33 times of Toyota, and a whopping 70 times of the “little guys” (GM/Ford/Volkswagen).

(Source: Company 10-Qs)

At the onset, it may seem odd that there is such wide variation, as you would think that for a similar car, there should be “one fair stock price” for it. It would be naive to rush to the conclusion that Tesla’s stock is 70 times overpriced compared to GM. This astonishing disparity has existed for many rational reasons. As market capitalization per car sold is a rudimentary value measure of an economic entity, it differs from the conventional value measures (e.g., P/E, or P/S ratios) in that MPC directly measures shareholders’ valuation of the final product that company makes, i.e., cars.

When BMW shareholders pay $38,000 for a BMW 5-series, they are thinking of the prestige and quality of the BMW brand, which will allow the company to make more money by raising car prices without losing quantity sold. Toyota shareholders are willing to pay $26,000 for every Camry sold because of its reliability and cost efficiency, which allow Toyota selling over 10 million cars a year. In other words, the level of MPC should be determined by the automaker’s pricing power and the unit growth.

MPC: Profit Growth And Unit Growth

First, MPC should reflect what shareholders expect the future profitability of each car, which depends on the pricing power of the company. In Figure 2A, the average price per car sold [APC] for most automakers has been stable in recent years, while Tesla’s APC has risen to $90,000 before the Model 3s launch. However, Tesla’s business model is built on “wide adoption” of EV, which equates to low prices. The highly anticipated Model 3 has been priced between $35,000 and $42,000, or half of the current Tesla’s APC.

Therefore, Tesla’s average price per car has to come down significantly below $90,000 in the near future. Thus, Tesla’s extremely high MPC level cannot be explained by the expected future price increases, but driven by the market expectation that Tesla will be able to sell a large volume of EVs in the long run.

What Is Expected Unit Growth Rate?

In order to quantify the market expectation of future unit growth, I assume each automaker’s MPC is determined by its expected unit growth rate, perceived by the shareholders, over the next few years. Thus, the relative MPC level between two automakers should be related to the relative compounded unit growth rates. The exhibit below illustrates the three such relationships. An intuitive way to explain the relative relationship is that a certain unit growth rate is priced in by each of the three shareholders, which will allow all Tesla, BMW, and Toyota's MPCs to make sense.

In the above expressions, "MC" is the market capitalization. Q is the quantity of cars sold. "g" is the expected unit growth rate over an n-year period. The assumption is that three groups of shareholders are equally rational in pricing their respective forecast of unit growth rate. If you disagree with this assumption, you may want to skip the rest of the article at this point and go to the comment section.

The actual process to simultaneously estimate the three different growth rates becomes tricky. If you are interested, please check out a similar approach I used in here or ask questions in the comment section. I will be glad to reply. In Table 1, the shareholders’ expected unit growth rates embedded in the MPC are presented. The scenario used is that the duration of the growth period is 10 years.

The following is the statement consistent with the numbers in the table, “Tesla shareholders price in 87.3% annual unit growth rate for next 10 years,” or, “Toyota’s (BMW’s) shareholders price in 2% (5.50%) annual unit growth rate for next 10 years.”

It is interesting to note that, for Toyota and BMW, the expected unit growth rate is remarkably close to the historical growth rate. In contrast, Tesla’s total cars sold is expected to grow over 80% a year for the next 10 years, compared to its 11.4% historical rate. Moreover, all three future unit growth rates are remarkably close to their 2016 unit growth rate. On that note, Tesla is expected to sell 83.7% more cars a year for the next 10 years, while the unit sold increased by 100% in 2016. This would suggest that shareholders are using the most recent experience to formulate their long-term expectation.

It should be noted that the expected Tesla unit growth rate is lower than the “actual” expected unit growth rate for several reasons. First, the relative valuation model above is known to ignore the difference in underlying risk of the growth rate forecast. It should be easily inferred that Toyota, GM, and BMW unit growth risks are lower than that of Tesla. During the same time period, Tesla’s growth rate volatility, 11.6%, is approximately 4 times of others. So if rational investors are risk-averse, they will price in a lower expected growth rate after adjusting for the risk.

Second, market capitalization also reflects both the expected increase in future car price sold and the unit growth. The estimates of the above relationships are based on the assumption that the average car price will stay the same, which is most likely the case for the peer. In Figure 2A, the average car price sold has been stable in recent years, while Tesla’s APC has risen to $90,000 before the Model 3’s launch.

Tesla’s business model is built on the “wide adoption” of EV, which equates to low prices. The highly anticipated Model 3 has been priced between $35,000 and $42,000, or half of the current Tesla’s APC, $90,000. Therefore, Tesla’s actual APC has to come down and the actual unit growth has to come up to offset the difference. This is why the current estimate of 83.7% is at the low end of unit growth.

Based on the 83.7% annual unit growth, shareholders expect Tesla to make and sell 154,000 cars in 2017, 283,000 in 2018, and 520,000 cars in 2019. Using an annual 83.7% unit growth rate for the next 10 years, Tesla needs to sell close to 1 million cars a year by 2020 (Table 2). Rational Tesla shareholders have to ask the following two obvious questions:

Can Tesla Produce That Many Cars?

If following Musk’s production guidance, the good news is that Tesla can. Elon Musk claimed that Tesla will make 5000 cars a week by the end of 2017, and 10,000 a week sometime in 2018 and on. This is based on the estimate that one current Gigafactory will support over 500,000 EVs per year. The market expected production will not be a problem until 2020.

After that, the second or the third Gigafactory should be ready to fill the estimated gap, as Musk unveiled his recent master plan of “10 to 20 gigafactories” to come. By this time, Tesla should have long passed the point that the demand cannot be met by the production. In assessing the probability that shareholders' expectation will be met, the following information should be considered:

Tesla’s management had a production target for Model S and Model X combined at 100,000 units per year. For 1H2017, the target is 47,000 to 50,000 with Q1’s 25,418 units. Tesla projected that the total car sales is 123,500 units for 2017. Musk had previously announced the “S curve” production schedule saying Tesla will ramp up the production to 5000 cars a week (vs. 2118 a week currently) starting last 3 months of 2017, and 10,000 cars a week sometime in 2018. Tesla estimated that 100,000-200,000 Model 3s will be made in 2017. InsideEVs estimated that 25,000-35,000 Model 3s will be made in 2017. Adam Jonas at Morgan Stanley predicted that 2000 Model 3s will be made in 2017 and 80,000-90,000 units for 2018.

Can Tesla Sell That Many Cars?

Based on that, Tesla may be able to produce 500,000 cars by 2020. The more difficult yet more important question is whether there will be the same amount of demand. The demand I am talking about here is not the $1000 refundable deposit that 400,000 car users have pre-ordered the Model 3. The real question is whether the 430,000 cars that shareholders already “paid” Tesla to sell will be sold by the end of 2018.

During the Q1 conference call, obviously frustrated by David Tamberrino’s (Goldman Sachs & Co.) persistent questions for the routine guidance of order growth rate, Elon Musk responded:

"I don't think it's meaningful. Like we're going to produce 100,000 units approximately. So, all that matters is there going to be demand for 100,000 units? I believe there will be, or there is."

What does this mean? So this “if we build it, they will come” argument sounds just like, “Fair value is whatever the price that market is paying.” So, to assess how many cars Tesla will be able to sell, the following information needs to be considered:

The global EV sold reached 775,000 units and passed "1%" of global total car sold in 2016 (Figure 4). The U.S. EV sold reached 159,333 units and passed 20% of the global EV sold (Figure 5). Tesla has sold 46,550 EV in 2016 and represents 29% of US EV market share (Figure 6). Based on Musk’s “demand will meet supply,” and 5000 cars a week schedule, the 200,000 EVs limit for the expiration of Federal tax subsidy will be due by late 2018. After that, Phil Ting (D-San Francisco)’s new $3 billion “Tesla” Tax subsidy will be just in time to kick in. The impact of economic incentive on EV demand is clear, per Denmark and Hong Kong’s experiences. But Tesla’s stand on economic incentives is not clear, considering Musk's open plea to remove U.S. Federal EV tax subsidy, another plea to the Denmark government to extend its EV import tax waiver, and the maneuver to avoid Hong Kong’s phasing out import tax.

(Source: International Energy Agency Global EV Outlook)

At this point, your guess is as good as Musk's as to whether Tesla shareholders are being realistic when they price in selling 430,000 cars in the next two years.

If you think this is yet another attempt of mine to say TSLA is overvalued, you would be right.