My Journey Towards Financial Independence: 72 Stock June Portfolio Update

It's end of quarter and another rock solid dividend month in the bag marks the close of the first half of 2017. Despite the major indices still somewhat sustaining their record levels, initial cracks are appearing with FANG stocks alternating between rising and falling sharply, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shaking the retail industry with its announced multi-billion acquisition of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) and the ever increasing hawkishness of central banks around the world sending the euro up against the dollar.

The latter event was of particular importance to me, as a euro-based investor. A stronger euro leads to less dividend income in euro from U.S. companies and also leads to sharply falling stock prices of U.S. stocks converted to euro.

While initially an appreciating home currency is not good news, over the long-term the impact should balance out as it should also allow internationally operating U.S. companies such as Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) to record higher earnings in their home currency, which should lead to rising dividends. Additionally, it makes exports to the euro area cheaper and thus more attractive to customers. Conversely, export-oriented German companies like BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) or Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) will have to compete with higher prices in USD on the U.S. market against their competitors.

Regardless of that, I am not rattled by that and instead see this as another opportunity to grab up more shares of great U.S companies for which I have to pay less now.

Portfolio Changes | 4 new stocks, 4 sales and 14 repurchases

June was a very busy month given all the ups and downs in the stock market and especially during the days on and after Amazon announced its shocking acquisition of Whole Foods. On a net basis, I deployed $1,033 in fresh capital as I bought and sold several stocks.

My purchases were basically driven by two factors:

1) Continue ongoing monthly stock savings plans: These are routine investments between $50-100 each into Wells Fargo (WFC), Visa (V), McDonald's (MCD), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and the lesser known Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF).

2) Buying stocks which have been punished: Following notable selloffs in several of these three stocks, I added to my positions in Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), Gilead Sciences (GILD), Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), Realty Income (NYSE:O), Target (NYSE:TGT), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Costco (NASDAQ:COST).

One the sell side I trimmed positions in Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) as the stock price surpassed the $34 mark and quickly added up to it once it started falling again. I sold out of Flower Foods (NYSE:FLO) in order to reduce my exposure to the food and retail sector following Amazon's move. Similar reasoning applied to the sale of CVS Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:CVS) as I already have a good exposure to the sector and regard the valuation as too high despite the great dividend growth.

Furthermore, I sold my small stake in Welltower (NYSE:HCN) in order to simplify my holdings in the REIT space.

Let's dig into my main purchase of Gilead Sciences in July.

I turned my attention to Gilead in June and bought 7 more shares. At the beginning of the year Gilead's stock got beaten heavily followings its disappointing early Fiscal Year 2017 guidance. Having seen stabilization following the more recent Q1/2017 earnings my confidence grew that the one-way traffic that send the stock down more than 40% from its record high finally ends. In fact, I even called a bottom in the stock in the $64-$65 area.

Since then the stock appreciated by up to 10% following an early release of a draft of an executive order from the Trump administration. This draft was widely interpreted as that the government is not keen on pursuing its campaign promises in terms of enforcing pricing controls on drugs or any similar measures negatively affecting Gilead's business and profitability.

And there is more to that draft. One passage reads as if the government is seriously considering to use Treasury bonds to pay for the pricey treatments, e.g. hepatitis C, as only the sickest patients have received treatment so far.

While I am not in a position to assess the financial impact of that on Gilead it definitely becomes clear that this could offer large revenue potential given that by far not all patients affected with hep c have already received treatment. Although this is only a draft of an executive order it immediately pushed the stock price higher and I will eye very closely if Gilead provides some color on that in its next conference call.

Regardless of that as this draft largely shows that the drug industry remains relatively unscathed and that the fear of Trump's campaign comments in which he accused the drug makers to be "getting away with murder" has certainly eased. This should prove beneficial for Gilead, but now it is up for Gilead to deliver.

While we know that Gilead's hep C sales have fallen sharply over the last couple of quarters the aspects which should really move the stock with the next earnings release are the performance of its HIV segment, more guidance as to how hep C sales may develop and particularly whether there is any news on the M&A front.

The stock is currently yielding 3% and the company is growing the dividend annually in low double-digit territory. This is a company which has only started to pay a dividend 2 years ago but due to its shockingly low valuation (it currently trades for a P/E of 7.3) its yield is above the market average. The dividend is safely covered and I truly believe that the company will return to its growth path. In the mean time I will continue to accumulate stock and closely eye earnings releases and potential government actions.

Following the use of a new software for data visualization I have remodeled most of my graphics in an effort to improve on my visuals and allow for better tracking.

All purchases in June can be found below:

This tree map chart handily shows how these purchases break down, showing purchase value, number of shares and the average price of transaction.

Dividend Income: What happened on the dividend side?

My income from 26 corporations amounted to $168 in dividends, up +11% QoQ and +120% YoY.

The relatively meager QoQ increase at this stage of my dividend journey largely results from the annual dividend payment from Daimler in March, which distorts the comparison. Excluding that, growth amounts to a much higher 37%.

This dashboard shows how the monthly dividend income of $168 breaks down into the individual stocks.

The top 5 companies are bringing in 55% of total income in June with Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) clearly dominating the picture and then followed by Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) with its semi-annual special dividend, McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Unilever (NYSE:UN).

Here is a look at my favorite chart, the net dividend income development by month over time between 2015 and 2017, where you can easily see the development of my dividend income as well as the average annual dividend in a given year:

Next, I have scattered all the individual dividend payments I have ever received and colored them by year:

This clearly shows how gradually the individual payments turn higher on the left scale and notably increase in size. The ominous three light blue circles around the $25 mark are Royal Dutch Shell payments in 2016.

Marked with a red-dotted line is the average monthly dividend payment across all years. Here we can easily see that the month of May clearly stands out given the annual dividend payments from German companies. Apart from that my income is fairly equally distributed with notable peaks in both the MJSD quarterly ending months as well as over the FMAN (Feb, May, August, November) months.

Expressing the monthly dividend income in terms of Gifted Working Time (GWT) is really motivating. I am assuming an average hourly rate of $20 here.

What this shows is the following

1) All-time (blue area): Around 88 hours or more than 2 full weeks of active work have been replaced with passive income since the start of my dividend journey.

2) YTD (green bars): Around 48 hours or 6 full days of active work have been replaced with passive income.

3) Monthly (delta between final two green bars): Around 8.4 hours of active work have been replaced with passive income

At that pace I remain very well on track to have easily replaced more than two weeks of active work (red dotted line) by passive income by the end of the year.

12-Month Forward Dividend Income

Due to ongoing investment activities in June, my projected forward income has now increased to $2,050.

Upcoming July Dividends

Above is a snapshot from the Dividend Calendar Tool about the expected dividend payments in July. This tool has proved to be extremely useful for my tracking processes and I would be happy if you give it a try as well, for free of course. I am also very interested in your ongoing feedback regarding this as it continues to be popular across the community.

My portfolio composition

As of end of July, based on cost basis, my portfolio is composed as follows. The high portfolio weight of AT&T based on cost basis has reached a critical limit and I have deliberately overweighted this stock as I consider it to be such a compelling buy:

Company Name Ticker Sector Portfolio Weight AT&T Inc. (T) Consumer Goods 7.50% Altria Group Inc (MO) Consumer Goods 5.35% Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Financial 4.83% Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDS.B) Basic Materials 4.62% Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Healthcare 4.16% McDonald's Corporation (MCD) Services 3.53% Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Technology 3.50% Southern Co (SO) Utilities 3.26% Unilever NV (ADR) (UN) Consumer Goods 2.64% Apple Inc. (AAPL) Technology 2.61% Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) Financial 2.27% PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Consumer Goods 2.14% B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Consumer Goods 1.96% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Financial 1.94% Visa Inc (V) Services 1.94% Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Technology 1.91% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Financial 1.87% Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Consumer Goods 1.83% Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) Consumer Goods 1.82% Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCPK:BMWYY) Consumer Goods 1.73% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Consumer Goods 1.71% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Healthcare 1.65% BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) Basic Materials 1.62% The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Consumer Goods 1.58% Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Financial 1.51% Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Basic Materials 1.49% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Healthcare 1.47% Walt Disney Co (DIS) Services 1.33% Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF) Financial 1.23% DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. (DFT) Financial 1.09% General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Consumer Goods 1.06% General Motors Company (GM) Consumer Goods 1.05% Allianz SE (OTCQX:AZSEY) Financial 1.02% Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Financial 1.00% Spectra Energy Partners, LP (SEP) Basic Materials 1.00% Total SA (ADR) (TOT) Basic Materials 0.99% Drillisch (OTC:DRHKF) Technology 0.99% Realty Income Corp (O) Services 0.95% BP (BP.L) Basic Materials 0.85% Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Services 0.77% Fresenius SE (OTCQX:FSNUF) Healthcare 0.76% Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF) Healthcare 0.72% Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Healthcare 0.71% CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Services 0.67% Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Technology 0.63% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (USA) (CM) Financial 0.62% Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) Financial 0.60% Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Consumer Goods 0.58% FedEx Corporation (FDX) Services 0.58% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Financial 0.53% Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) Financial 0.50% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Financial 0.49% Nike Inc (NKE) Consumer Goods 0.48% Morgan Stanley (MS) Financial 0.48% Care Capital Properties Inc (CCP) Financial 0.47% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Financial 0.46% Fortress Investment Group LLC (FIG) Financial 0.44% Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Industrial Goods 0.43% Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Services 0.40% Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Financial 0.38% Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Financial 0.38% Time Warner Inc (TWX) Consumer Goods 0.33% Fresenius Medial Care (FMS) Healthcare 0.30% Frontline Ltd. (FRO) Services 0.30% Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Financial 0.29% Dominion Energy Inc (D) Utilities 0.29% Facebook Inc (FB) Technology 0.28% CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Basic Materials 0.25% Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) Services 0.23% Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) Financial 0.22% DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) Services 0.21% Centurylink Inc (CTL) Technology 0.20%

As always, I hope that you find this update interesting and relevant. The biggest inspiration for me are reading these updates from other authors and following their progress over the years. Compared to them I am still really at the beginning of my journey and I would appreciate if you want to follow/continue to follow my journey as well. I hope to inspire many more readers to also start and share their journey.

