Sand In My Shoes - Improving Income For The Long Term With Home Depot

In this article I will detail the sale of one of my positions and the re-allocation of funds to a new and hopefully better position.

As discussed in my most recent article, one of my stocks had a brief history of raising their dividend but shortly after I purchased it they froze the dividend. I have continued to receive the dividend payment, and they didn't cut it, but it was not growing. I am trying to build a Dividend Growth portfolio, and obviously, growth of the dividend is an important part of "Dividend Growth". That along with the recent performance in the price of the stock caused me to evaluate the position.

After doing my research I have decided to close out my position in Coach (COH) and have replaced it with a true Dividend Growth stock, the Home Depot (HD). While COH has had a frozen dividend since 2013, HD has been growing theirs every year for the past eight years at a dizzying rate (5-year DGR of 21.6%). While my portfolio income will suffer just a bit for the next few quarters, I expect another increase in Q1 of next year (March) which if on par with past increases will put me ahead of the game income-wise, assuming COH's dividend remains frozen.

Final numbers on COH shares:

As mentioned in my last article, I first purchased COH to own because I believed in the product and the brand and expected that I was purchasing a good company that was dedicated to raising their dividend. This purchase was made in early 2013. Shares were trading just a bit higher than they are today, and I bought 60 shares for $2,902, transaction costs included.

A few months after I bought the shares COH announced a dividend increase just as I had expected. In May of 2013 they announced an increase of 12.5% to $1.35 per share annually (from $1.20/share). "Well this is excellent news!", I thought, "Each quarter I'll receive $20.25 instead of $18.00 on my 60 shares of COH, and then next year it will be even higher!". Unfortunately, last Wednesday I received my quarterly dividend payment of…$20.25. Haven't had a raise in over 4 years.

So I just sold those shares for $2,815.99 which gives me a capital loss of just under $100. However, over the 4+ years I have been able to collect over $350 in dividends, so I actually come out with a total return of $276.24 all things considered. That is a 9% gain, which is nice, but not so nice over 52 months. In fact, I'm not interested in doing the math to figure out my Compound Annual Growth Rate (OTCPK:CAGR) for this position, because I'm pretty sure I don't want to know. (OK, who am I kidding? I did the math - of course I did - and it comes out to about 1.5% CAGR, less than you could get from a medium-term CD right now).

2/19/2013 Purchased 60 shares @ 48.25 (2,902.00) 4/1/2013 Dividend @ $0.30/share 18.00 7/1/13-7/5/17 17 x Dividends @ $0.3375/share 344.25 7/5/2017 Sold 60 shares @ 47.05 2,815.99 Net Gain 276.24

Not the best investment I've ever made, but if you've read my previous articles you'll know it's not even close to the worst. Still, there are greener pastures ahead, which brings me to my purchase of Home Depot.

Purchase of HD shares:

Upon my sale of my COH shares I immediately took the proceeds, plus some of the cash I had accumulated and bought 20 shares of HD.

Proceeds of COH Sale 2,815.99 Cash used 232.43 7/5/2017 Purchased 20 shares @152.0734 3,048.42

So for Q3 & Q4 of this year, I am projected to receive the current dividend of $0.89/share. Multiply that by my 20 shares and I should receive $17.80 each of the next two quarters. If HD raises their dividend by 14.6% (quite a bit below the 5 year CAGR of 21.6%) my payment will rise to $1.02/share. That would result in a quarterly payment of $20.40, which would put me ahead of the game long-term and after reading statements like the one below, I am expecting that HD is not going to change their dividend policy anytime soon.

In February 2017, we announced a 29 percent increase in our quarterly dividend to $0.89 per share, which equates to an annual dividend of $3.56 per share. It is our intent to raise the dividend every year. Home Depot 2016 Annual Report

Current Holdings and Sector Weightings:

So with these changes, here is the Sand in Shoes portfolio as of July 10th (prices quoted are as of close of business, July 7th):

And here are the sector weightings after the purchase. Not much change here since both COH and HD are Consumer Discretionary stocks.

Consumer Discretionary 10.6% Consumer Staples 5.8% Energy 0.0% Financials 31.2% Health 15.0% Industrials 0.0% Materials 12.2% REIT 13.7% Technology 0.0% Telecom 7.2% Utilities 4.5% Short Options -0.4% Cash 0.2% 100.0%

I am currently missing stocks in the Energy, Industrials, and Technology sectors and will look to add one of or more of them when I have enough cash to do so. I can envision this happening in several ways. First, I could lighten up on the bank stocks I own, and have considered doing just that. Second, I may soon (mid-August) be selling off my 100 shares of SCCO, my Materials stock, which would open another hole in my sectors, but would also give me $3,500 with which to adjust my sector weightings. And third, though this would be a very slow process at this point, I can use the dividends I collect to adjust my portfolio weightings. Since I am still collecting just under $250/quarter in dividends (projected), it would take a while to adjust things that way.

But it is a process, and one that as promised in my first article, I am going to do in full view of the Seeking Alpha community. Thank you all for reading this and I look forward to further updates and future success.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.