GW Pullback Is A Buy

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) is a $2.5 billion market cap company focused on properly developing cannabinoid-based medicines. Initially, GW Pharmaceuticals proved to EU regulators that its cannabinoid drug, Sativex, can help muscle spasticity in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS). In 2015 it was initially evaluated in a massive trial evaluating cancer pain but failed to outperform placebo, as is consistent with some of the mixed results in pain management for cannabinoids. Its lead product, Epidiolex (cannabidiol, CBD) is in development to treat rare and serious childhood-onset epilepsy, an indication with few treatment options. GW is pursuing Food and Drug Administration approval that could happen early in 2018. In addition, candidate CBDV (GWP42006) is being evaluated in early to mid-stage clinical trials for epilepsy and autism. Other candidates are being evaluated in neonatal hypoxic ischemia, glioma, and schizophrenia as well. The company web site diagram of its pipeline is shown below:



Sativex is a formulation of cannabis sativa extract administered as an oromucosal spray. GW is commericalizing Sativex in 16 countries outside the U.S. for MS spasticity with licensing partners. 12 other countries, particularly in the Middle East and Latin America, have given regulatory approval for the drug and the company is planning to launch in these geographic market expansions within the year. GWPH has not tried to side-step the U.S. market and FDA in its lead candidate, Epidolex.

Epidiolex is a proprietary oral solution of pure plant-derived cannabidiol (CBD). GW is focusing initially on Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasm, four indications characterized by severe, early-onset, treatment-resistant epilepsy manifestations. In three clinical trials, GW Pharmaceuticals' CBD-based drug, Epidiolex, showed significantly greater reductions in specific seizure types for patients taking Epidiolex compared to those taking placebo. The company announced phase 3 study of 120 patients results for Dravet syndrome in March 2016, in which Epidiolex achieved the primary endpoint of a significant reduction in monthly convulsive seizures assessed over 14-week treatment period compared with placebo (p=0.01) with an acceptable safety and tolerability profile. The most common adverse events (occurring in more than 10% of Epidiolex-treated patients) were: somnolence, diarrhea, decreased appetite, fatigue, pyrexia, vomiting, lethargy, upper respiratory tract infection and convulsion. Secondly, the company announced similar positive phase 3 results in 171 patients at the end of July 2016 for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (p=0.0135). Third, the company released positive results for its second Lennox-Gastaut phase 3 clinical trial in September 2016 in 255 patients, with patients taking Epidiolex 20mg/kg/day showing a median reduction in monthly seizures of 42% compared with a reduction of 17 percent in patients taking placebo (p=0.0047). The study required that epileptic symptoms were not alleviated with one prior treatment regimen, but many participants had tried several prior treatments unsuccessfully. There is also an ongoing study in infantile spasm. These studies collectively have given the company a prestigious basis for its publication in the New England Journal of Medicine in May 2017.

The global market for epilepsy is expected to reach a formidable $5.5 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of about 3.5%. GWPH estimates that there are 470,000 children with epilepsy in the United States, and that more than one-third of them have their disease inadequately controlled by existing medication. Since anti-epileptic medications can cost $1000s per year Epidiolex's commercial opportunity approaches $1 billion blockbuster status if globalized. Outside the US, GW continues to progress plans for an EMA regulatory submission by advancing its efforts to follow soon after the NDA submission in the second half of 2017. The company is also in the process of scaling up manufacturing efforts. 8 analysts provide consensus target for GWPH at $150 per share. In addition the company is gearing up with some key pickups in management. As the company approaches the expected approval for Epidiolex, it is hiring a sales team of 50-60 professionals to target 4000-5000 physicians.

Further down the pipeline, preclinical data suggests that candidate CBDV may have beneficial effects on seizures and on cognition and behavior. GW is currently evaluating CBDV in a Phase 2 trial as add-on therapy in adult patients with inadequately controlled focal seizures. Recruitment into the efficacy phase of the trial is closed, with approximately 150 patients expected to be give key endpoint readouts in Q4 2017. GW expects to start two Phase 2 trials for CBDV in the treatment of Rett syndrome, a condition for which GW has received orphan drug designation from the FDA. Rett syndrome affects about 10,000 females in the United States.

The company reported a loss of about $49 million in Q2 2017 (ending March 31). The company had about $383 million in cash on hand as of March 31, 2017. Obviously the company has significant expenses with a pivotal phase 3 study coming to a close and scaling up manufacturing efforts, including a now operational 45-acre new glasshouse growing facility. Cash outflow for 2017 was guided by GW at $150 million, giving the company enough estimated cash on hand to last through early 2019. At one time the company expected to reach approximately 60,000 patients for its first year launch of Epidiolex, but the company didn't want to provide a guideline for its launch in its most recent guidance.

Risks for GWPH include Epidiolex has no guarantee that the FDA will approve it or that the DEA will give it favorable scheduling. Furthermore, doctors could still be slow to embrace Epidiolex, especially in expanded labels which are likely to have the biggest market impacts. The Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome patient populations are small, so these serve a small market. However, like many biotechnology companies, phase 2 label expanding studies are underway which are generally less expensive to conduct than larger population phase 3 trials. So the company saves money using this order of operations, but perhaps gets a slower jump into sales as well. GW is not the only player in the epilepsy market either, with cannabinoid competition from Zynerba (ZYNE) and Insys Therapeutics (INSY) among others likely to be impacting the market in some indications. Dilution is a possibility if the launch goes slowly, but the company does appear to be in a good position to offset its costs with revenue should an FDA approval be soon forthcoming. Moreover, many of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd anti-epileptics fail to adequately treat patients, creating a genuine need for these cannabinoid therapies in the hospital setting.

GWPH is on the Strong Bio watch list if you are in the medical marijuana interest group. Entry target upon a pullback to sub $75 per share starts to look very attractive if no major setbacks appear to beleaguer the company.

