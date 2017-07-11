3 Stocks With Multiple Decades Of Dividend Growth

If you ask dividend growth investors what the most important aspect of dividend growth investing is, most of them would probably answer that the safety of the dividend is the most crucial element. Not the current yield. Not the past or future dividend growth. It doesn’t matter if a company has an astronomical yield or the potential for awe-inspiring dividend growth in the future if they haven’t shown the ability to maintain and raise the dividend during a difficult economic stretch. A company’s ability to pay and raise dividends to shareholders is my biggest concern when deciding to own a stock. If a company has a long history of raising dividends, meaning multiple decades, they have proven themselves capable of maintaining and increasing the dividend. Any company that can raise dividends over a 10, 20, 30-year period has gone through various economic cycles and most likely has experienced at least some adversity in their business. If they are able to do that and still reward shareholders with an annual raise, they are a company I want to own in the portfolio my wife and I fund. I am willing to overpay to acquire this quality, because when the economy enters a recession, I am very confident that they will still be able to maintain and raise their dividends. Here are some companies with long and compelling dividend histories.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Current Yield # Years div growth 4 Year Div Growth Rate 2.19% 45 22.32% S&P Capital 12-month price target S&P Capital Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $46 $56 $44 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 4 Year Avg PE Price Target 20.7 19.1 Under $51

When Abbott spun off the pharmaceuticals segment of the company into AbbVie (ABBV), the company was making a decision to focus its efforts on nutrition, devices, diagnostics and generic drugs. You are probably familiar with many of its nutritional products. Ensure products offer consumers vitamins and nutrients the body needs. Pedialyte products help the body stay hydrated. Similac is a top-of-the-line baby formula. But the company offers more than just nutritional products. Abbott’s established pharmaceuticals division is made up of branded generics. These products are sold in emerging and developing countries. Blood banks, labs and hospitals use Abbott’s diagnostic systems to screen for infectious diseases, such as HIV and hepatitis. The diagnostic systems are also used to screen for cancer and pregnancy. In an effort to improve its devices segment, Abbott purchased St. Jude Medical and completed the transaction this past January. St. Jude is a leader in cardiovascular devices. Abbott Management thinks that the acquisition will be accretive to earnings per share by $0.21 for 2017 and $0.29 for 2018. This is an acquisition that should pay off mightily in the short term for Abbot.

One thing to keep in mind with Abbott is that, according to S&P Capital, emerging markets account for 48% of total sales, while the United States represents just 31% of sales. The company’s earnings could be negatively impacted by a strong dollar or a slowdown in emerging markets.

Abbott hasn’t just rested on its laurels when it comes to their product line, as they are coming up with new products to enhance consumers' lives. For example, when my wife developed gestational diabetes during pregnancy, she had to test her blood sugar 4 times per day. We thought it would be time-consuming endeavor with painful pricks of the skin. The prescribed testing glucose testing product was Abbott’s FreeStyle monitor. A quick poke of the skin, application of blood onto a test strip and she was given her glucose measurement almost instantly. The whole process took all of 5-10 seconds. The experience was much easier than we had anticipated it would be thanks to an innovative product.

Abbott Laboratories has been paying a dividend since 1924 and has raised the dividend every year for the past 45 years. That length of dividend history is very impressive and helps investors sleep easy at night. Investors can assume that, regardless of economic conditions, Abbott is going to keep paying and raising dividends to shareholders. Prior to the spinoff of AbbVie, Abbott’s quarterly dividend was $0.51 cents per share. After the spin off, AbbVie’s quarterly dividend was $0.40 and Abbott’s $0.14. Many investors don’t consider the dividend to have been cut. It should be noted that David Fish removed Abbott from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Since 2013, Abbott has raised the dividend more than 22% per year. That is some quality dividend growth.

F.A.S.T. Graphs says that the current price to earnings multiple is 20.7. Accounting for the years since the spin off, Abbott’s 4 year average PE ratio is 19.1. By this measure, shares are 7.73% overvalued. S&P Capital has a 12-month price target of $46 per share, meaning Abbott is 5% overvalued based on the 7/7/2017 closing price of $48.44. Their fair value estimate is $56 per share, which would give shares more than 15% of upside. Morningstar says fair value is $44, or 9% below the most recent closing price. Average these numbers out and I find shares to be 1.58% overvalued. With more than 4 decades of dividend growth, I am more than willing to pay 5% above what I consider fair value to be. Any price under $51 per share qualifies Abbott for purchase.

McCormick & Company (MKC)

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 1.96% 31 9.0% S&P Capital 12-month price target S&P Capital Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $111 $90.80 $93 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 24.1 22.4 Under $103

My wife loves to cook and I have been the beneficiary of many delicious meals over the years. If you were to open up our spice cabinet, you would see many of McCormick’s red tops. They are found in many of our weekly meals and as such, we tend to have to replenish our spices quite often. She’s tried other name brand or store brand spices, but she always seems to goes back to McCormick for our spice needs. She, like many people who cook, swear by the spices of McCormick & Company. That type of brand loyalty in a company’s products makes McCormick the type of stock I want to own in our portfolio.

The company released their second quarter earnings at the end of June and the results were pretty impressive. McCormick beat on earnings per share by 6 cents and revenue was up 4.7% year over year to $1.11 billion. Sales were up 5% for the quarter, 7% in constant currency. The consumer segment saw sales improve by 2%. This improvement would’ve been double if it weren’t for the negative impact from currency exchange. The industrial segment saw sales growing by 9%, which was negatively impacted by 3% from currency. For the fiscal year 2017, the company is guiding towards growth of 4-6% from 2016. Name another packaged foods company producing that kind of sales growth. I can’t find any.

McCormick has paid a dividend for the past 93 years and has been raising the dividend for the past 31 years. The average raise over the past 5 years has been 9% and the company raised the dividend at the beginning of the year by 9.3%. This is a company that is serious about paying and raising dividends to shareholders.

F.A.S.T. Graphs says the current PE is 24.1 and the 5-year average price to earnings multiple is 22.4, which would have shares at 7% overvalued presently. S&P Capital gives a 1-year price target of $111, which would offer upside potential of almost 16% based on Friday’s closing price of $95.75. S&P Capital says fair value is just under $91 per share. This would mean that shares are about 5% overvalued. Morningstar says fair value is $93, or about 3% overvalued. Average these numbers out and I find shares of McCormick to be just about fairly valued. With more than 3 decades of dividend growth, I don’t mind over paying by 5% for a company of McCormick’s quality. Under $103 per share and I’d be a buyer of shares.

Stryker (SYK)

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 1.20% 24 16.10% S&P Capital 12-month price target S&P Capital Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $135 $133.50 $123 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 22.7 17.3 Around $132

I have discussed Stryker a few times here on Seeking Alpha. The last time being at the beginning of February, when I described it as one of the stocks I would be willing to break my rules for. One of my rules is not paying 5% above what I consider fair value. At that time, Stryker had just beaten the expected earnings per share and revenue numbers. When the first-quarter results were released in April, the company once again posted strong earnings numbers. Earnings per share were a 5 cent beat and revenue reached almost $3 billion, more than an 18% improvement from the year before. Stryker has made several acquisitions over the past few years, but net sales still increased in the quarter by more than 8% excluding the impact of acquisitions. Even without acquisitions, the company has performed very well. Each segment of the company showed improvement in sales as well as increased unit volume. Stryker’s results show that it continues to execute.

Stryker has the shortest dividend history of these companies discussed at “only” 24 years. One more dividend increase and the company becomes a Dividend Champion. The average raise over the past 5 years has been north of 16%. The most recent raise was 11.8% for the dividend paid in January of this year. The 1.20% dividend might not seem like that much, but the stock has risen 18% since the beginning of the year and a very impressive 52% since the start of 2016. The dividend yield would be much higher if not for this share price improvement. I think most people would take the capital gains for dividend yield trade off. As I said earlier, Stryker is one of the stocks I’m willing to pay more than 5% for. That doesn’t mean I don’t want to get shares at a good price. Let’s see if the company is trading at such a price.

F.A.S.T. Graphs says shares currently trade at a PE multiple of 22.7. The 5 year average PE is 17.3. That would put shares of Stryker at almost 24% overvalued. S&P Capital says fair value is $135 per share and fair value is $133.50. According to this, shares are 4.34% and 5.4% overvalued, respectively, based on Friday’s closing price of $141.12. Morningstar puts fair value at $123, or about 13% overvalued from the recent close. Average these numbers out and I have Stryker at 11.59% overvalued. When I last wrote about the company, Stryker traded at $126 and was only about 6% overvalued at the time. Shares have run up a lot since then. Ideally, I would like to buy the stock lower, but given the quality of the company and earnings, I would still consider breaking my rules to add Stryker to our portfolio.

Conclusion

As a dividend growth investor, my main concern is a company’s ability to not only maintain its dividend but also raise it. Companies that have long track records of doing just that are the ones I want to own shares of. These track records demonstrate that companies can offer dividend growth through bull and bear markets. Abbott Laboratories, McCormick and Stryker are three companies with proven track records. We don’t yet own any of these names, but there is a good possibility that we add all three in the coming months. What are your thoughts on these names? What other proven dividend growers are you buying? Feel free to leave a comment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ABT, MCK, SYK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are not investment professionals. Please do your own research prior to making an investment decision.