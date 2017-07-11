Backing Off IBM

IBM has had a pretty tough last few years. The company's legacy mainframe enterprise data products have become obsolete as more flexible, cloud-based enterprise data solutions have replaced them. IBM was a little bit late in catching up in this regard, but is finally doing so, although the new field is one crowded with fiercer competitors and lower margins, especially as data has become commoditized.

I last wrote about IBM back on January 23rd, and tenuously recommended buying with shares at $170. At first the call seemed like a smart one. Shares pierced $180 and stayed there until early March, when they then began to fall, and have since dropped to just below $153. That's a bit of a bummer, as I thought that IBM was ready to build on its impressive stock gains over 2016. That ended up not being the case, and IBM is back down below its average ten-year valuation, so my call wasn't the right one.

This article takes another look at IBM, particularly at its latest quarter and whether its time to double down on IBM or alter course.

Believe it when you see it

In the latest quarter IBM's management tried to convey a message that their business was turning a corner. Investors didn't really buy it.

Looking at the raw numbers, IBM had another quarter of overall decline. Revenue dropped 2%, and gross profit margins dropped another 3 percentage points. Earnings per share increased another 1% year-on-year, due mostly to another $1.3 billion in share repurchases over just the last quarter. If I'm not mistaken, revenue has been declining each quarter since 2014. Management sometimes tells us that things are turning a corner, but it's pretty obvious by the stock action that investors don't believe it, and I tend to agree with that sentiment.

My prediction over six months ago was that it wouldn't matter that IBM's turnaround was taking significant time. I thought that investors were all right with this because the stock had broken out, but it doesn't look like that. Since IBM was never a high-conviction pick of mine, I think it's time to look at this one again.

I do believe it is a matter of time before IBM's revenue turns around to growth, only because the company's "strategic imperatives" are taking a larger and larger share of the revenue pie, and now account for just over 40% of revenue.

Nevertheless, most segments saw revenue declines. Global Business Services revenue declined 2%, with consulting revenue declining slightly and global process services down 9%.

Technology Services was down broadly, with revenue down another 2% year-on-year. Gross margins were also down by two percentage points. The Systems segment continued to get crushed, with systems hardware leading the declines. Revenue in this segment was down 16% as contracts have continued to roll off.

Cognitive Solutions was the only segment that managed to grow revenue, even though gross margins dropped by 4.7 percentage points. Revenue growth was lead by Watson analytics and security services in Solutions Software. 'Solutions Software' grew revenue by 5% year-on-year, for example.

Valuation

At this point we can only assume the same trends will continue for a while. Over half of IBM's revenue comes from non-strategic imperatives, and most of that is shrinking, not growing. To get into IBM, I think that investors should wait for IBM to trade at a substantial discount to its ten-year trailing valuation. Despite a drop in the stock price, IBM still trades near its average valuation.

IBM currently trades at 11.2 times trailing earnings per share, and over the past ten years IBM has averaged 12.2 times. That's only an 8.2% discount - not really enough to make an investment in IBM worth it all things considered.

To sum up, I tried to get in on IBM, a company I was lukewarm on, and it didn't work out for me. This one isn't really worth doubling down on, and I strongly believe there are much better dividends investments out there to be made.

