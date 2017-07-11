I Bought The Only Undervalued Mortgage REIT

Investors can make a trade on GPMT alone or use it as half of a pair trade to capitalize on the market mispricing similar investments.

There is precisely one excellent comparison for GPMT and it allows us to establish price targets.

Due to a dramatic change in capital structure, the entire statement needs to be rebuilt from the ground up to stabilize yields and operating expenses.

An initial evaluation of the mortgage REIT with the prospectus makes it looks fairly terrible, but that is a problem with the way the prospectus is designed.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) is the newest commercial mortgage REIT on the block. It is also the one that deserves the most attention from investors. Commercial mortgage REIT valuations are all over the place, but there is a very strong signal between them. The three plays mortgage REIT investors will know first are Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT), Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI), and Resource Capital Corporation (RSO). The price to trailing book value for BXMT is around 123%. For ARI it has been floating in the 115 to 121% range. For RSO, it has been in the 55% to 70% range.

To understand where GPMT will trade, we need to evaluate which mortgage REIT offers the best comparable. Since ARI holds some residential loans, it probably won’t be the best comparison. GPMT is a play on commercial real estate, so investors will want to compare it with BXMT or RSO.

What Separates BXMT and RSO?

Capital structure and operating expenses.

RSO’s capital structure and operating expenses are vastly too high and they are devouring the interest income that otherwise could go to shareholders. It isn’t just the difference in the dividend yield or in the history. RSO and BXMT are fundamentally different because RSO created a poor capital structure and devoured shareholder’s equity while keeping operating expenses high. The net result was RSO being a very troubled mortgage REIT.

Consequently, BXMT is able to command a high premium because investors want to get into this space. Yet RSO trades at a harsh discount because investors don’t want to be stuck with the high expenses or poor capital structure. Specifically, I’m talking about RSO’s high volume of preferred stock and their outstanding bonds, both of which carry periodic costs that are far higher than using repurchase agreements.

Which is GPMT Closer To?

It turns out GPMT should be extremely similar to BXMT.

What Happened at the IPO?

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) is launching GPMT as a commercial mortgage REIT. They planned for shares in the IPO to go between $20 and $21. That gives us a midpoint of $20.50. Instead of getting what they wanted, the IPO price had to be lowered to $19.50. The result is GPMT having their IPO at a fairly small premium to book value.

Something clearly went wrong in the IPO process.

The prospectus weighs in at around 250 pages. Almost no investor will read it cover to cover, but there are some very important disclosures in there.

Let’s start with the income statement, because this will be one of the first places most analysts look:

The ratio of operating expenses to net interest income is WAY too high. This isn’t remotely acceptable.

When I first looked at GPMT, this was a major disappointment. It creates the appearance that GPMT exists to pay management fees and other operating expenses. Dispelling this illusion requires digging much deeper.

The resulting comprehensive income of $.22 per share for the quarter would suggest a sustainable dividend no higher than $.88 per year (or $.22 per quarter). Is it any wonder GPMT’s IPO didn’t go as well as planned? At 19.50 that is still a mere 4.5% yield to shareholders.

Perhaps even worse, the pro forma for 2016’s full year is even uglier. Who would want to buy into a mortgage REIT where management pays themselves an absurd portion of the net interest income and then offers up a puny dividend yield?

However, I said GPMT was extremely similar to BXMT. Therefore, you know something must be about to change.

Income Statement Problems

I wanted to be able to run some modeling on the statements, so I pulled everything into Excel and created the following chart:

We’re going to be talking about the numbers in the green square. These come from annualizing the Q1 values and then adding another $1,505 (that is in thousands) to operating expenses. We add that because at the top of page F-9 GPMT discloses that they expect to incur additional costs of around $1,505 annually that were not included in the pro forma statements.

That drops our annualized net income per share down to only $.83. That looks even worse! No wonder this IPO was disappointing.

The issue here though is that the weighted average shares outstanding could be technically correct, but they are horribly misleading. When GPMT goes public it will receive multiple cash infusions as part of the process that creates those shares. This is capital that GPMT did not have previously.

Consequently, the income statements are based on the equity that actually existed.

Shares outstanding are based on the shares that will exist.

This is a huge issue because GPMT will nearly double in equity.

Looking at Equity

To get a feel for the change in equity, we want to look through the pro forma balance sheet:

We start with the numbers in blue. The first set of adjustments takes us to the values in orange. The second set incorporates the new issuance and gives us the value in green. The number listed for “Total Equity” inside of the purple square doesn’t work. That balance sheet would be an imbalance sheet. Use the number in green instead.

Expected equity is moving from about $441 million to about $840 million. We should expect that a CRE (commercial real estate) strategy would maintain similar leverage, so that new capital should be put to work.

The Truth of Leverage

GPMT had commercial real estate assets of about $1.55 billion across all 3 scenarios. If we divide that by the equity in the blue column, we get leverage (defined as assets/equity for this article) of 3.51x.

Is that a normal amount of leverage?

Let’s check BXMT to find out. These values are for the end of Q1 2017:

BXMT had about $8.72 billion in commercial real estate assets. BXMT had just under $2.5 billion in equity.

The leverage comes in at 3.49x.

Since these two companies are both holding leveraged bond portfolios of loans on commercial real estate, it seems reasonable they would run about the same leverage.

The problem is that the pro forma statements for GPMT aren’t putting that capital to work. The equity increased by about 90.4% in their statement, but assets and interest were not impacted.

The Truth of Asset Yields, Interest Expense, and Net Interest Income

If the income statement was built on a period where that leverage was in effect, we should expect that the GPMT would need to use about the same debt financing as BXMT. Therefore, we would assume that “interest expense” should eat up about the same portion of interest income.

Again, those numbers check out. The pro forma income statement has GPMT sending 39.26% of interest income on their interest expense. For BXMT in Q1 of 2017, the value came in at 39.14%.

The interest expense eats into the interest earned on assets to the same degree. A difference of .12% is equivalent to no more than a rounding error.

What it Means

Knowing that BXMT and GPMT are effectively running the same strategy, we want to estimate the way management will put their new cash to work and the income statement that will result.

Actual Book Value

Thus far we’ve relied on using the pro forma statements from the company with minor modifications. However, we need to modify a little more. The first question we need to answer is how much equity the company will actually have.

For that, we need to go over to the section on dilution:

The statements were designed on the premise of an offering price at $20.50. Instead, it came in at $19.50. Therefore, book value should be decreased by roughly $.22. That leaves us with $19.23 in book value per share.

Total Equity

That means total equity, based on the given number of shares outstanding (before underwriters use their allotment), would come in at $831 million. If we assume leverage of 3.5x, we can find the new value for total commercial real estate assets after the equity is put to use. That gives us roughly $2.91 billion in total real estate assets rather than the $1.55 billion used for prior periods. We can run through the simulation again using that level of assets to produce a better predictor of future income statements.

However, there is one other adjustment I want to make. Remember that their pro forma income statement was ignoring the expected change in equity and assets. The manager charges management fees based off “equity”. The definition isn’t really equity as defined by GAAP, but it is close enough to work for now.

Therefore, we need to scale the management fees up along with the portfolio. The management fee (before incentive fees) comes in at 1.5% equity. In the pro forma statements, it shows up as 1.51%, which is within a rounding error of the 1.5% specified in the management agreement. There are also incentive fees for higher levels of income, but that is the standard for commercial mortgage REITs and is unlikely to be a material factor absent a significant increase in rates or spreads.

New Projected Income Statement

I’ve made 3 adjustments in this statement. One is raising interest income in accordance with the change in assets. The second is setting the asset yield to 5.43%, which is the value BXMT reported. This solves an issue where ARI was demonstrating higher asset yields on pro forma statements. Then I adjusted the management fee for the increase in equity using the actual IPO price and the resulting total equity.

The percentage figures are come from dividend each number by total equity.

It would appear GPMT will be slightly less efficient than BXMT. If we factor in some management incentive fees, it might reduce the 8.22% on BV to 8.12% and thus net income/price to a flat 8%. That gives us a range for my projections. However, this capital won’t be at work yet. It probably goes to work over the course of Q3 and Q4. That delay should be perfectly acceptable given the difference in price to book values.

While credit sensitive assets may have performed well (depending on other metrics) and BXMT was already filled with them, the same valuation upgrade should be in place for the 76% of GPMT’s equity. Remember TWO is opening GPMT by passing off their commercial lending securities in exchange for shares. Consequently, book value for each company at the end of June is likely to exceed the trailing values by a small amount.

Remember, GPMT needs to put capital to work, so it could take until the end of Q4 2017 or possibly even Q1 2018 for a stabilized income statement with the full expected amount of leverage.

Actionable Opportunities

I see two potential plays here.

Option 1 – Buy GPMT

The first is a very simple play to buy some shares of GPMT. Based on the IPO price of $19.50, I believe GPMT is the most attractively priced mREIT within the sector. The difference between GPMT, based on my analysis, and second place is substantial. I haven’t been able to suggest common stock in an mREIT without a hedge for a few months, so this is a pretty positive development.

For allocations, I’d say around 3% for conservative investors and up to 7% to 8% for the more aggressive investors who are willing to harvest shares if prices move too high. For the most part, I think any allocation over 5% should be trimmed when/if GPMT begins to trade around 117% to 120% of trailing book value per share or gets within 3% to 4% of BXMT’s price-to-book ratio.

I don’t see a yield of roughly 8% in net interest income on equity as being particularly attractive since I can get that in preferred shares with less risk volatility. However, it does have the potential to increase with LIBOR, which is a positive. The major incentive for me to buy shares is to look for the capital gain. BXMT is the biggest pure CRE mREIT and their price-to-book ratio is setting the bar.

Option 2 – Buy GPMT and Short BXMT

This is a pretty simple strategy. The portfolios are very similar and it appears the operating expenses will be relatively similar. The amount of net interest income available to shareholders of GPMT per dollar should be materially higher which means the dividend should be higher. Investors are likely to start picking up GPMT when they get a better feel for how the mREIT actually works.

By shorting BXMT the investors are removing the risk of a major change in price/book ratios. If we suddenly face a major recessionary threat, it could drive the broad equity market lower and send price-to-book ratios lower. The short on BXMT is a natural hedge.

The portfolios of the two commercial mREITs are surprisingly similar. Here is BXMT’s portfolio:

We can see the heavy focus on office and hotel gives them some significant exposure to those subsectors.

For GPMT, the office allocation is similar but they have a little more retail and far more multi-family in place of the hotel allocation:

In my view, the portfolios are about equal on recessionary risk with the exception of BXMT having a lower weighted average loan to value. However, Loan to Value is generally established at the start of a loan and BXMT was able to reevaluate values on collateral when they acquired several loans that were already in place. Consequently, I believe BXMT’s value is lower than it would otherwise have been. If we adjust for that, I think it would be closer to GPMT’s value of 70.5% on initial loan to value and 64.1% on stabilized loan-to-value.

Given the similarity of the portfolios, similar leverage seen in Q1, and similar projected operating expenses relative to equity, I believe both companies will produce very similar values or net income on book value. The similarity of operating results should lead to similar dividend policies. Therefore, I think it is very likely that GPMT and BXMT will move to trade at similar yields and similar price-to-book ratios.

Based on GPMT’s price of $19.50, I see an initial price-to-book ratio of 101.4%. I believe GPMT should outperform BXMT by at least 17% to 20% to shrink the gap in valuations. Assuming the market valuation of BXMT was neutral, that would leave GPMT to move up to 117% to 120% of book value per share. That gives us a price range of $22.50 to $23.07. Even if BXMT moves to trade at 125% or 130% of book value per share, I wouldn’t want to hold GPMT past the initial 117% goal without having a hedge in place. Someone else can have fun with that volatility, but I’m only interested in catching the easier money.

Now the question is which investments to harvest because I would like quite a bit of capital for making this play…

For the first time in months, I see a very viable play to buy common stock in a mortgage REIT without the hedge being a necessary part of the play.

Ultra Concise Summary

GPMT is very materially undervalued relative to the only excellent peer comparison. The prospectus leads investors to precisely the wrong evaluation of future income and dividends. By overhauling the statements with corrections for leverage, I can provide a forecast that I believe will be substantially more accurate for future periods. It could take 2 or 3 quarters for GPMT to get their capital fully deployed.

I think investors can buy GPMT and expect net interest income on book value to run around 8%, which suggest a sustainable dividend yield around that level. Investors who want to hedge their exposure can use BXMT as a short. BXMT trades around 125% of book value and GPMT is around 101.4%. I see a target price range of $22.50 to $23.07 for GPMT based on BXMT’s current pricing. I would become very cautious about any unhedged exposure as soon as GPMT reaches $22.50 or if BXMT comes crashing down. I believe BXMT establishes the market’s valuation on this kind of company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: Buy GPMT. I am also long DX-A, CBL-D, and GBLIL.