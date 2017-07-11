Constellation Brands: A Classic 'Buy-The-Dip' Stock

The stock's PEG profile is as attractive now as it has ever been since the start of 2015.

Constellation Brands (STZ) is one of those stocks that never gets much media coverage, but STZ does just fine without it. The alcoholic beverage distributor, whose robust product portfolio includes brands such as Ballast Point, Corona, Svedka, Modelo, Casa Noble, Black Box, and many more, is up nearly 600% over the past 5 years. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 hasn't even doubled in that time frame.

STZ data by YCharts

In fact, STZ's massive 5-year move makes it an out-performer of even secular tech growth stocks like Facebook (FB) and Amazon (AMZN). Each of these stocks has just ripped higher over the past 5 years, but STZ is the big winner. AMZN is up 350%, FB is up 375%, and STZ is up 600%.

That is weird to think about. Facebook is revolutionizing the advertising world, while Amazon is taking over the retail world. Constellation Brands just sells alcoholic beverages.

STZ data by YCharts

The relative monotony, though, of STZ's business may be what makes the stock the safest secular growth story in the market. At the end of the day, STZ sells products (alcoholic beverages) with secular demand. The more the company grows its market share in this secular demand space, the more the stock will award its investors with out-sized returns.

We think that is exactly what will continue to happen. Not only is the company doing everything right to grow market share (expanding product lines, adding production capacity, increasing media investments, and acquiring exciting brands with unique growth potential), but there are secular trends at play here which could support consumption growth.

Specifically, we point to the fact that Millennials love to go out. It isn't necessarily that they love to drink (a lot of Millennials are health-conscious), but it is that they love to do things. There is a seismic shift in consumer behavior from buying things to experiencing things. This is why more than half of Millennials visit a bar on a weekly basis. It's also why Cinco de Mayo and Memorial Day were huge hits for STZ this year. With real-time, media-based applications like Snapchat (SNAP) and Instagram deeply ingrained into the lifestyles of younger consumers, this experience-driven economy is here to stay. This is a secular demographic tailwind for STZ.

Overall, growth looks like a sure thing for STZ into the foreseeable future. It is attractive from an investment standpoint, then, to see that the valuation is relatively depressed. At 25.6x trailing earnings, the stock remains in a relative valuation trough. For the better part of the past 3 years, STZ has traded around 29x trailing earnings. That implies room for multiple expansion over the next several quarters.

STZ data by YCharts

Moreover, STZ's PEG profile is about as good as it has ever been. Long-term earnings growth estimates have only gone up since early 2015, but the P/E multiple has only compressed.

STZ PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

The last time the PEG profile was actually this attractive was back in early 2017, right before the stock exploded from $150 to the $190 level it is at today (a 25%-plus gain in just a few months). We believe the current valuation set-up implies more gains ahead for STZ.

STZ data by YCharts

Overall, we think STZ stock will continue to do what it always has done, and that is deliver out-sized returns to investors. We like the stock here, and will look to buy on dips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in STZ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.