Brown-Forman: This Dividend Aristocrat Is Nearing My Price Target

The alcohol industry has served as a tremendous wealth builder for investors in the markets for decades and decades. Through thick and thin, alcohol remains a mainstay pastime and treat for adults in cultures across the world. Simply put, humans have been, and will likely continue to be, drawn to alcohol for generations to come. When thinking about reliable, defensive investments to make, alcohol comes to mind. I’m already long a couple of companies that specialize in spirits or beer: Anheuser Busch InBev (BUD), Diageo (DEO) as pure plays, and then Altria (MO), which has significant exposure to the alcohol industry. Another leading name in the alcoholic beverage space that I’ve been following for weeks now is getting cheaper and cheaper. In this piece I’ll be highlighting my recent due diligence done on the Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.A)(BF.B), a great American name that I’d love to add to my portfolio.

I’d be lying if I said I stumbled across Brown-Forman on my own. For several years I wrote off this company as a low-yielding, overvalued food and beverage name before being re-introduced to the stock by a very bullish Ian Bezek. If I’m being completely honest, I still feel like this stock is overvalued, though much of the current premium comes from a recent M&A speculation fueled run-up when it was announced that Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had put in a bid to acquire Brown-Forman a month or so ago. However, much of this premium has dispersed when B-F management made it clear that they weren’t interested in selling, and the the stock is nearing my buy target of $45/share.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Even at $45, B-F would be trading at a premium to the company’s long-term historical average of 22.5x. B-F recently reported its FY17 results, which included EPS of $1.71. This means that on a ttm basis if B-F were to trade down to $45/share, the P/E ratio would be ~26x. On a forward basis, this P/E ratio would be 24.3x at $45. As expensive as this may seem, I think the premium is warranted due to brand strength and the fact that B-F is likely to grow its earnings as well as its dividend in the high-single-digit range for the foreseeable future.

Another point that is worth considering is the fact that B-F (and the alcohol industry as a whole) typically trade at a premium to the S&P 500 (SPY). Due to the SPY’s elevated P/E multiple, it makes sense for B-F to trade above its historical average, if you’re willing to evaluate an individual name on a relative basis to the broader market. I’m not a huge fan of doing this. It’s like saying that since variable A is expensive, then it’s OK for variable B to be expensive as well. I don’t necessarily follow this logic; I’d rather buy something when it is cheap based upon long-term averages, rather than a potentially inflated market in the short-term.

B-F surely isn’t a get-rich-quick type of investment. But this dividend aristocrat (B-F has increased its annual dividend for 33 consecutive years) is a reliable defensive name offering above average dividend growth prospects moving forward. Also, even though most investors believe the Brown family isn’t interested in selling, I know that everyone has their price and I think a slight M&A premium is here to stay in this name. I think $45 would be a fair price to begin building a position. The $44/45 area has several for support for this stock several times dating back to late 2014. I like using established support levels as a place to initiate positions. I’d be more than happy to continue to average in at lower prices, but either way, I think if I were able to get shares at $45, I wouldn’t regret it in the least in a decade or two.

Here’s why. Take a look at this interesting graphic provided by the company in its recent 2017 annual report. B-F has been a steady outperformer with regard to its peers and the broader consumer staples space over the last decade, and management intends for this trend to remain in place.

Source: B-F 2017 Annual Report

When talking about 2017’s profit growth, management talks about positioning the company for continued success dated out to 2025. I love hearing a management team take this long-term view. I’m sure this stance and the belief that continued growth is on the horizon played a role in BF’s dismissal of Constellation’s recent bid.

But my bullishness on B-F is not just about future growth. One of the primary reasons that I like B-F so much is because of the stock’s proven ability to perform during tough economic times. As shown in the graphic above, B-F has proven itself to be a better investment than the typical consumer staples stock during the past decade (which included a massive bear market). During the last two major bear markets, even though B-F’s stock took a hit alongside the rest of the market, the company managed to perform quite well, relatively speaking. In the years 1999, 2000, 2001, and 2002, B-F produced annual EPS growth of 8%, 8%, 7%, and 4%, respectively. In the years 2007, 2008, 2009, and 2010 B-F produced annual EPS growth of 9%, 14%, -1%, and 9%, respectively. It appears to me that even during the toughest of economic times, consumers are still out there buying their favorite spirits.

Speaking of consumers favorite spirits, let’s take a look at Brown-Forman’s brand portfolio:

Jack Daniels headlines B-F’s portfolio. 2017 was the 150th anniversary of the Jack Daniels distillery and the 60th year in which Brown-Forman was entrusted to carry forward the brand name. The Jack Daniels family of brands posted slow but steady growth in 2017, with underlying net sales growing 3% for the Old No. 7 brand, 4% for Tennessee Honey, and 14% for Tennessee Fire.

Tennessee Fire is only in its second year of production for the company, showing that management has great foresight into what the market wants. Management has stated that they plan on ramping up the production and world wide distribution of Tennessee Fire, hoping to reproduce the success it had with Tennessee Honey 6 years ago.

Because of the recent success of Tennessee Honey & Fire brands, I’m looking forward watching as B-F’s other recent initiatives play themselves out. In April B-F launched its Slane Irish Whiskey, broadening its portfolio a bit. Later this year the company also plans on launching Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye, which the company hopes will expand the scope of its brand into new whiskey-related drinking occasions.

Woodford Reserve had a tremendous 2017, with underlying net sales growth of 19% on the year. When I read the story of Woodford, its long history, how it was boarded up and sold, then renovated and reopened, I realize how proficient the management at B-F can be. I’m not a Woodford consumer, nor do I own shares of B-F, but frankly put, this is an awesome story and I’m sure that management is quite proud of the 19% growth the brand produced in 2017.

Casa Herradura, which celebrated its 10th year under the B-F umbrella in 2017, had its best year ever for the company, posting 12% underlying net sales growth. Casa is a relatively recent addition to the B-F portfolio and this double digit growth shows great foresight into the market trends.

Conclusion

B-F management uses the motto “building forever” when it talks about the company and expanding its market share and brand awareness. I touched on this before, but it’s this long-term mindset that attracts me to this company. Now I just have to stay vigilant and patient; I hope to add shares of B-F to my portfolio in the near future, though only time (and the market) will tell. B-F is one of several food/beverage related stocks that I’m following at the moment. This segment of the market has been, for a lack of a better term, crushed in recent weeks. Sure, the e-commerce threat led by Amazon (AMZN) is real. Sure, many of these companies are suffering from a lack of foresight and laggard portfolios that aren’t aligned with current consumer sentiment with regard to secular, healthy, natural, and organic related trends in the food/beverage space. With that said, I’m sure that there are babies being thrown out with the bath water at the moment and I hope to jump in and save them. I think B-F is one of these babies, though I’m not going to risk my own safety jumping into this sell-off until the valuation makes sense.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, DEO, BUD, MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.