Verizon: Is The Dividend In Danger?

Verizon (VZ) is one of the well-known telecom giants that turns out a great dividend yield with a history of dividend increases. This has long been a key reason for long term investors to make an investment in the stock. But now it does not seem so sure that the stock’s high dividend yield is a good reason to start investing in this stock.

Historical dividend growth

If we look at Verizon’s historical dividend trend, we can see that the stock has provided plenty of shareholder value over the years.

Since 2007 Verizon has managed to grow its dividend per share on an annual basis every single year with some decent growth rates. Many shareholders have been able to get a decent return on investment because of the dividend growth rate. The current dividend yield stands at 5.3%, making the stock look like an attractive investment once again. But while the historical dividend growth trend and the current dividend yield indicate that the stock is currently an attractive investment, when we look further it appears that this is not the case.

Lack of revenue growth

One major issue that currently can be observed is the reversal of the revenue trend. While the company had seen years of revenue growth, this has recently been very different.

Since last fiscal year, there has been a clear reversal of the trend. The company went from a 3.6% growth rate of its top-line, to a 4.3% decline. And as you can clearly see in the chart, this decline is not showing any improvement since that decline either. Verizon actually saw its top-line decline by 7.4% yoy during its first quarter of fiscal year 2017 as it also saw its core wireless customers drop for the first time.

Not enough FCF for dividends, thus significantly worsening balance sheet health

The declining top-line results in a worsening cash flow as well. Because of the worsening cash flows, Verizon has been having trouble with paying out its dividend from its FCF.

The graph above clearly depicts this lack of FCF. Over the past twelve months, Verizon spent $9.8 bln more on dividends than it generated FCF. This clear downtrend will only lead to a more dire situation on the company’s balance sheet.

Significantly higher debt leading to higher interest costs

A lack of FCF to fund the high dividend yield means that the funds have got to come from somewhere else. This usually means raising debt or selling assets. On Verizon’s balance sheet we can see that the company has been doing both recently. But the proceeds from these assets still are not enough, causing management to raise debt.

As we can clearly see, the debt on Verizon’s balance sheet has been in an upward trend for a while now and has recently begun to pick up the pace again because of the lack of FCF combined with increasing dividends. This has led to an extremely high Debt/Equity ratio. While telecom stocks usually have higher Debt/Equity ratio’s, Verizon’s Debt/Equity ratio of 5.0 is high for the industry as well. The average for the industry is 0.86.

The increasing debt is leading to a deteriorating balance sheet. Because of the revenue decline and declining FCF, a higher amount of debt on the balance sheet could lead to a worsening situation for the company. More debt means higher interest costs, thus putting more pressure on the bottom-line now that the top-line is already having trouble. At the same time, the overall interest rates in the US are steadily increasing with more interest raises expected. This in turn will raise the company’s interest payments even more.

Acquisitions

In order to try to drive future revenue growth Verizon has done multiple acquisitions with people speculating on even more acquisitions. One of the acquisitions that people are speculating over is that of Disney (DIS). Doing acquisitions on a scale like this would put even more strain on the already troubled balance sheet of Verizon. It is nice to speculate, but I do not believe it would be wise for Verizon to do something like this. If it would proceed in acquiring a company of this scale, there would be no doubt that the dividend would not be sustainable.

Conclusion

Verizon’s dividend has long been a good reason for investors to open a position in the stock, but it seems that this time is now part of the past. So long as Verizon is not seeing a clear improvement in its FCF, the annual dividend raises will do more harm than good. A dividend cut would give the company some more breathing room, but I believe that management would be too afraid to do so as it would scare a lot of investors off. That being said, its policy of annual dividend increases seems to be putting the company in danger. Management would do well in laying off the dividend raises for a while during the time it looks for ways to drive future revenue and FCF growth. For those that are looking for a good pick in the sector, I still believe that AT&T (T) would be your best bet.

