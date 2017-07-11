Investing In 2H 2017: Three Simple Ideas

Investing in 2H 2017: sticking to key theses despite being wrong so far.

At the start of the year I said US equities would outperform EM equities, that domestic banks could do better than the S&P and that it was a good idea to hold some cash. I’ve been wrong on each count for a few reasons, which as so often with these things have been interconnected. However, I see little to change the fundamental views behind these calls so I reiterate them for 2H 2017.

U.S. Equities should outperform EM Equities

China remains as shaky from a structural economic point of view as ever. In January I thought Trump meant immediate bad news for China, and pointed to his appointment of Peter Navorro as a catalyst given China’s struggles to prevent capital flight vis a vis its trade surplus coming under pressure from the US. Two things happened: Trump’s domestic agenda is somewhat bogged down, and the moderate forces in his administration have managed to hold the radicals at bay opposite trade. These developments have delayed protectionist policies. In addition, Trump enjoyed something of a honeymoon in his relationship with President Xi of China. However, measures against steel dumping remain on the near-term agenda and as China’s stimulus finishes its roll through the economy, growth and banking problems will resurface given the domestic ROIC must have fallen even further.

As we see in the chart below (courtesy of Bloomberg), Emerging Market equities are in a recovery from a deeply oversold position in early 2016, but over a five-year period have gone nowhere, while the S&P has posted genuine growth. The structural reasons for this divergence remain in place.

Much of the anxiety about the high valuations of US equities on a general level comes from the combination of higher than average forward PEs and the prospect of normalizing monetary policy. It’s useful to remember that this monetary policy outlook is dollar supportive, and EM equities tend to perform better in weaker dollar environments.

I expect the dollar to be stronger in 2H 2017, and EM weaker relative to US equities unless structural reform takes hold. India within EM is the exception, and of course there is some structural reform taking place there. The strongest stock in the Financial Sector Opportunities global portfolio YTD is an Indian bank.

Domestic banks to outperform the S&P

This one has also been frustrated YTD, as the S&P rose 8% and banks, as measured by the SPDR KBW Regional Banking (NYSEARCA:KRE), have given up 0.3%.

Perhaps banks needed to consolidated the post-Trump euphoria after one hell of a pop on the election result. While 1Q results were solid, the sector witnessed a slowdown in lending along with a generally slower than expected GDP environment. 3Q is normally stronger and lending growth has picked up recently, which is helpful for both interest margins and fee income.

One point of interest for investors is that large, international, US banks have outperformed both their domestic regional peers and the S&P this year and this is part of a longer-term period of outperformance. The S&P is shown in the orange line below and the bank equities are annotated on the chart.

At times painful over the last five years but very successful overall, the large bank trade is both a value and reflation strategy and in the judgment of this analyst retains its legs. The recent CCAR results not only catalysed the capital distribution potential everyone has known is there, but did good things for the risk premium outlook for these businesses by confirming excess capital exists. I continue to see Trump’s prospective loosening measures opposite regulation as a double-edged sword for banks investors. After so many hard yards and the recent emergence into free cash flow, do we really want to enter a period of heedless euphoria as capital and liquidity standards are lowered? As the extent of regulatory loosening remains unknown, this is a time to enjoy the dividends and buybacks and see what comes from the administration. There’s no question that moderate rollback of regulations should be a positive.

Hold some cash

This idea didn’t work either! I have run ~20% cash positions in my own portfolios in U.S. and Global Financials YTD and my stock picking has been good enough to achieve satisfactory returns despite the weight of cash.

While Trump has seemed more orthodox as the weeks have passed, this may well be a temporary position. Geopolitical risks have risen and while the global expansion appears solid, investors should consider holding cash to take advantage of any pullbacks as the Fed contemplates monetary normalization.

Ideas

Large banks look good, modestly valued regionals look good (KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Fifth Third (NASDAQ:FITB), PNC (NYSE:PNC), Regions (NYSE:RF), SunTrust (NYSE:STI), BB&T (NYSE:BBT), U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)), Some Retail REITs look good (CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL)) and the 10% economics group of life and P&C firms look good (Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Chubb (NYSE:CB)).

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, C, JPM, FITB, LNC, CBL, CB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.