Reverse QE Is Very Different From Rate Hikes; How It Matters

The relatively halcyon days for investors from 1983 into the second half of 1998, when the Federal Reserve was generally little seen or heard, are far behind us. The 1990 recession period and the 1994 rapid rate increase period were among the few times when Fed actions were big news. Times have changed, obviously, and while yours truly is of the opinion that the Fed should again stay quiet, just keeping the base money supply, or M0, stable, while the economy does what it does, the policy arm of the Fed, the FOMC, does not care what I think.

The FOMC is planning to both raise short-term interest rates further, and, more importantly, in my view, reverse most or all of the QE3 segment of the quantitative easing program it began during the Great Recession and continue to implement.

The way it plans to do that is to wind down the "QE 1.5" program that is going on right now. This is the reinvestment of principal of maturing bonds. This policy was instituted as a stopgap in August 2010 while the Fed scrambled as the economy and markets faltered when "Recovery summer" failed to appear on schedule after QE 1 ended. Little-talked about, QE 1.5 has kept the Fed's balance sheet steady at what it considers to be too high a level.

This article is a follow-up to one of mine that Seeking Alpha published on Monday, New Data Show The Fed's Reverse QE Plans Are Risky. This laid out the case that there's not enough ongoing wage-price or commodity inflation to justify the Fed's plans to shrink the money supply, also often called its balance sheet.

This article is both a sort of introduction to that article and a follow-up. I'll begin with the introductory information, namely some details about what the Fed has done and is planning to do.

Please note that I'm just a retired doctor and pharmaceutical executive, and now a full-time investor, but not a trained economist or financial analyst. Nothing herein should be considered authoritative. I hope I have the main points right, and provide links to source material as well as quotes to help readers think about things independently.

What happens when the Fed raises rates these days



When it began QE in the teeth of the Great Recession, the Fed began paying banks interest on their deposits with the Federal Reserve System. Because of this, the Fed has engineered its 4 increases in short-term rates between Dec. 2015 and June 2017 by increasing the rate it pays banks and money market funds to hold their deposits, the so-called excess reserves. Currently, my understanding is that banks receive no less than 1.0% annual interest and MMFs no more than 1.25%. This has served to channel general money rates into a higher plane, and MMF investors have been benefiting.

These payments may be costing the Fed around $25 B per year - peanuts given its $4.2+ T holding of securities and total balance sheet of $4.4+ T. If it wants, it could sterilize this issuance of new money to banks and MMFs by simply failing to roll over about $2 B of maturing bonds every month (this may well have been happening). No FOMC mention of this would be necessary; it would just happen quietly in the background. The Fed's H.4.1 weekly statement of its assets and liabilities is worth a look for interested parties.

That's it for the rate increases - easy as pie; though, it took some clever thinking for the Fed to get it right. The prime rate and other short-term rates have marched up in concert with the Fed's increased generosity to its (institutional) depositors.

Question - where's the "tightening" here?

Answer - there isn't any (or, not much if at all).



Borrowers in the short-term money markets pay more to borrow now, but lenders earn the equivalent amount more. It's basically neutral for stocks and very long-term bonds, and changes the composition of the economy a bit, but it is not really "tightening" from a macroeconomic or stock market standpoint.

This reasoning may be why there is no clear correlation with Fed policy and the stock market (SPY). For example, the Fed raised rates (using a different, pre-QE mechanism that also did not decrease the money supply) in 2004, 2005 and 2006, and the stock market moved up pretty steadily in that period all the way to the 4th quarter of 2007.

The Fed began cutting rates in 2007 and cut them a lot in 2008, and the market collapsed. The Fed raised rates going into 2016, which ended as an up year for stocks. It raised rates again in December 2016, and stocks rose. The Fed raised rates again in March this year, and stock prices rose some more. Correlation? I see little over long periods of time.

But reversing QE shrinks the base money supply. It looks different to me.

A brief discussion of the Fed's balance sheet

First, a dictionary definition of what the Fed controls:

The above link also describes a different definition of the monetary base, namely "narrow money."

As of the July 6 report, the total amount of Federal Reserve Bank credit was $4.43 T, essentially unchanged from the year-ago number and little changed since QE3 ended at the end of October, 2014. Of this aggregate number, almost all consists of US Treasuries - $2.47 T and mortgage-backed securities, $1.77 T.

The Fed plans to shrink this amount at increasing rates. First, $120 B annualized shrinkage, then $240 B per year, increasing at 3-month intervals. As the aggregate amount of securities owned shrinks, the same dollar reduction would comprise a higher percentage reduction of the Fed's assets.

This is basically doing the 2014 "taper" of QE3 in reverse, though QE3 began in full force in January 2013 at $85 B per month of new money created and injected into the financial system. Reverse QE is planned to peak at or below the rate of $50 B per month, or a maximum rate of $600 B per year money destruction.

What the Fed is planning to do - in its own words

From an addendum to the FOMC's statement of June 14, we see the FOMC's detailed plans. The bulk of this document is important to understand; here it is, for reference, followed by a brief comment from me:

The Committee intends to gradually reduce the Federal Reserve's securities holdings by decreasing its reinvestment of the principal payments it receives from securities held in the System Open Market Account. Specifically, such payments will be reinvested only to the extent that they exceed gradually rising caps. For payments of principal that the Federal Reserve receives from maturing Treasury securities, the Committee anticipates that the cap will be $6 billion per month initially and will increase in steps of $6 billion at three-month intervals over 12 months until it reaches $30 billion per month. For payments of principal that the Federal Reserve receives from its holdings of agency debt and mortgage-backed securities, the Committee anticipates that the cap will be $4 billion per month initially and will increase in steps of $4 billion at three-month intervals over 12 months until it reaches $20 billion per month. The Committee also anticipates that the caps will remain in place once they reach their respective maximums so that the Federal Reserve's securities holdings will continue to decline in a gradual and predictable manner until the Committee judges that the Federal Reserve is holding no more securities than necessary to implement monetary policy efficiently and effectively.



Gradually reducing the Federal Reserve's securities holdings will result in a declining supply of reserve balances. The Committee currently anticipates reducing the quantity of reserve balances, over time, to a level appreciably below that seen in recent years but larger than before the financial crisis; the level will reflect the banking system's demand for reserve balances and the Committee's decisions about how to implement monetary policy most efficiently and effectively in the future. The Committee expects to learn more about the underlying demand for reserves during the process of balance sheet normalization.

The Committee affirms that changing the target range for the federal funds rate is its primary means of adjusting the stance of monetary policy. However, the Committee would be prepared to resume reinvestment of principal payments received on securities held by the Federal Reserve if a material deterioration in the economic outlook were to warrant a sizable reduction in the Committee's target for the federal funds rate. Moreover, the Committee would be prepared to use its full range of tools, including altering the size and composition of its balance sheet, if future economic conditions were to warrant a more accommodative monetary policy than can be achieved solely by reducing the federal funds rate.

They want to shrink the money supply to a level that "will reflect the banking system's demand for reserve balances."

Some risk lies here. I believe that the desire for liquid reserves by the public and money managers is much greater than the Fed thinks it is. I believe that the Fed is obsessed with the valuation of stock prices, as it has been commenting about them since July 2014, never favorably.

It is not just I who am concerned about reversing QE3...

What others, including Ben Bernanke, are saying



I do not agree with the extreme views of some commentators, such as the financial writer Ambrose Evans-Pritchard of London's Telegraph, who wrote this after the FOMC met last month:

This could prove one of the most fateful decisions of modern economic history. Whether or not the Fed has judged this correctly will shape the future of capitalism, and with it the prospects for Western liberal democracy.

Talk about purple prose.

More measured and relevant are comments from the architect of QE, Janet Yellen's predecessor as Fed Chair. Ben Bernanke said the following in a brief blog post in January titled Shrinking the Fed’s balance sheet:

But since the effect of balance sheet reduction on broader financial conditions is uncertain, it is prudent not to begin that process until short-term interest rates are comfortably away from their effective lower bound, leaving the Committee room to offset any unanticipated effects.

In that post, Dr. Bernanke had nothing especially positive to say about reverse QE other than that he expects it will happen. He then focused on downside risks. I take this as an implied criticism of the policy. Thus, I feel there's support for the title of the following section:

Reverse QE - the Fed's bet against the odds

The Fed's rationale to get back to where it once belonged is that QE has worked, so it's time to reverse it. It tried a version of reverse QE in 1937, and is widely blamed for helping to create the "Depression within the Depression" as a result. In trying to deal with a mild inflationary spurt in 1936, the Fed looked around and found lots of "excess reserves" on deposit with the Fed. So it tried to clean those up. But savers wanted their liquidity. Might the same may be true now?

What are excess reserves?

Speaking as a bank depositor, they are deposits to a bank that the bank then puts on deposit with a Federal Reserve bank, typically the FRB New York. So, unlike the idealized image of bank deposits funding mortgages and other loans, the excess reserves do not tie to any tangible assets or share of an ongoing lending operation, just a credit on the bank's ledger that the bank redeposits with the Fed.

But - these "excess reserve" funds are real money. And the Fed wants to take away about $1.5 T of that money from savers and direct that money to own Treasury bonds and bills, and mortgage-backed securities.

Will that be painless?

Maybe savers will rebel at buying even more fixed income products near today's ultra-low rates? So - is another "Taper tantrum" on the way?

In 1937, savers wanted their deposits, and the Fed's attempt to "clean up" allegedly inflationary excess reserves foundered. How can the Fed know how savers and markets will react this decade?

The flip side of worrying about the downside is to examine the upside:

What does America have to gain if the Fed pulls off a reduction of the balance sheet?

I don't see much, especially because there may be...

A further practical problem with the Fed's plans

The Fed normally, pre-2008, had almost no excess reserves on deposit with it. The banking system was efficient; bank deposits tied to identifiable assets, not credits that the Fed just created electronically. So the banks traded funds with each other as their deposits and lending opportunities varied from bank to bank, region to region. This situation let the Fed raise rates simply: it would sell T-bills into the banking system, draining "Federal funds" into the Fed's coffers. This diminished lending. Also, by increasing the supply of T-bills, their price tended to drop, which is reflected in an increase in the interest rate.

But then, there were very low, near-zero levels of excess reserves on deposit with the Fed. That was in the interest of banks, because until the Great Recession, the Fed was paying 0.00% to the banks: these were true reserves.

The Fed is now planning a sort of QE lite, with apparently something like $200-300 B in excess reserves.

How can the Fed run its previous normal monetary policy if the system is still loaded with excess reserves? Presumably, the Fed will still have to pay interest on these reserves, so the interbank lending market would be about as shrunken as it is now.

So, would the Fed still be doing the same sort of complicated maneuvers it is now doing to engineer an increase in short-term interest rates? If so, what's the point of reverse QE rather than just holding the money supply steady and engaging in reverse QE if and when inflation truly accelerates?

This may be a long way to go for very thin gruel.

(All these points ignore the question of why a Federal agency should be setting the price money in peacetime. That point is beyond the scope of this article.)

What does all this mean for the economy, and investors?

No one can know the relevance, but I perceive a certain symmetry between running QE3, which was announced in September 2012 and ended October 31, 2014; and reverse QE (which some call QT or quantitative tightening). Probably there was some stimulative effect of all the money printing, so my guess is that there will be some modest adverse economic effect of shrinking the money supply by approximately 1/3. But it may well be difficult, if not impossible, to measure that potential effect, as all the other factors that affect economic activity will be in effect.

However, this is ultimately an article about investing. And here I'm comfortable, or uncomfortable in reality, because looking back at QE3, and before it QE2, each appeared to have bullish effects on markets that were magnified. After all, if QE created money (real money, not "money") that tied to nothing in the real economy, where was that money going to "go" other than to add to the bid for financial assets?

So, I'm going to guess that there will be less money chasing a similar supply of financial assets, and that this will tend to lower valuations across the board.

This could apply to the SPY, to long bonds (TLT) and gold (GLD).

In other words, QE: asset prices rise. Reverse QE: they fall, or at least underperform their fundamentals. That's my guess.

Which assets will be hurt the most, and which if any will benefit?

Going back to the 3rd quarter of 2010, when the Fed was preparing to launch QE2, its first stated rationale was that by buying more bonds, it would lower interest rates and help housing and autos. But it quickly saw that there were too many inflationary pressures going on, and it switched to promoting the idea that QE2 would inject money into stocks, thus creating a wealth effect that would feed back in a virtuous cycle into the real economy.

So I would use that analogy to say that no one can predict how traders would react to the money supply shrinking at an accelerating rate, the reverse of the 2014 taper. It may simply depend on trends at the time. With extra cash reserves, decisions can be made in real time.

What's the timetable?

The FOMC's meeting schedule under Janet Yellen's (first and only?) term as Chairperson shows statements of policy updates will occur on July 26, Sept. 20, Nov. 1, Dec. 13, and then Jan. 31 of 2018. Either Dr. Yellen will be reappointed, or a new Chair will take over in early February assuming confirmation by Congress.

You now know what I know. It would appear that the Fed wants to initiate the starting $10 B per month reverse QE this year, and that it also wants to get another 1/4 point rate increase in fairly soon.

Could it surprise markets negatively with action this month? That would be a surprise indeed, as the Fed has made much of predictability in recent years.

My own tentative thinking is that the Fed may be planning to announce reverse QE in the September meeting, then move to $20 B per month in either the December or January meetings if the economy and markets are meeting its goals.

That would leave another rate hike to the November meeting or December/January, whichever of those meetings did not do an enhanced QE.

All that said, it's not clear that the FOMC has even made those decisions yet.

A final and key question is whether a new Fed chairperson would want to continue this policy. The FOMC is a committee, and the chairperson has one vote, though lots of power. Other Fed leaders may change next year, as well. So that's another unknown that traders will be pricing in.

Summary and conclusions - the meek may inherit (at least a little)

The most important point in this article is that the Fed's ongoing rate hike program, while accomplished in a non-traditional manner, is unremarkable (and probably long overdue) in its effects on the economy and markets. The winners include banks and savers in money market funds; losers include borrowers at money rates. That describes a well-known situation.

However, as laid out in some detail, but still summary form, reversing QE cannot easily be compared to simply maneuvering short-term lending rates upward, even though some voices are saying that a $500 B reduction in the Fed's balance sheet will be equivalent to a 1/4 point rise in short-term rates. I think these are different things, as least as an investor.

Perhaps as far as reverse QE goes, cash could finally be, if not king, at least crown prince, and at least for a while.

Though it's most important to state that while the Fed is very important, monetary policy is not the only factor driving financial asset prices.

And, journalists and some others aside, reversing QE is not an existentially critical decision. It can be stopped; QE can be resumed.

Given elevated valuations of both stocks and bonds, and rising rates on cash in money market funds, my own plans are to continue to move to a more risk-off posture, especially during the seasonally weak August-September and early October period. That's different from panicking out of good assets, though. Things may or may not get rocky, but good assets should do well over time.

The whole QE "thing" has been a bit of a hot mess, especially for those of us who were retiring as the financial crisis were getting going. I've ended up learning a lot more about the Fed and the money supply than I ever planned.

I hope this write-up has been informative to some readers and provides some facts and analysis that could be helpful in your own investing. Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to provide.