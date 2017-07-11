Why Trepidation Defines Today's Stock Market

The market is approaching the day with trepidation because Fed Chair Yellen's appearance on Capitol Hill is still a day away. I'm wondering out loud, though, about if the market is also a little worried about the Trump Administration's nomination of Randal Quarles to serve on the Federal Reserve board, where he'll serve as Fed vice chairman for bank supervision. Rolling back Dodd-Frank might not be appealing to a market remembering how close the economy came to falling into the abyss during the financial crisis. Also working against stocks today, several more investment banks joined a parade of them in cutting oil price forecasts.

Security Premarket 08:50 AM EDT SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) -0.1% SPDR Dow Jones (NYSE: DIA) +0.1% PowerShares QQQ (NASDAQ: QQQ) -0.2% iShares Russell 2000 (NYSE: IWM) -0.2% Vanguard Total Stock Market (NYSE: VTI) Unchanged iPath S&P 500 VIX (NYSE: VXX) +0.4% PowerShares DB US Dollar Bull (NYSE: UUP) NA PIMCO Active Bond (NYSE: BOND) -0.1% United States Oil (NYSE: USO) -0.9% SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) -0.3%

The Scheduled Data Drivers

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Small Business Optimism Index was reported early this morning. The small business sentiment measure has soared since President Trump took office with his plans for tax breaks and reduced regulation and health care costs for the sector.

However, the index was reported this morning at 103.6 for June, down from 104.5 for May. Economists were looking for something more, with the consensus forecast at 104.5, as the NFIB expressed frustration about delays in health care and tax reform. It's important to note that confidence remains positive and high, though the direction of the mark matters to investors too.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) should provide an important read on the labor market and the economy today. The JOLTS data is expected to show available positions at 5.975 million for May; that is down from 6.044 million in April. Still, we will want to compare openings to hirings for signs of ongoing tightness in labor. The tighter the conditions, the more likely compensation inflation is on its way as employers are forced to offer incentives and higher wages to attract scarce talent.

We'll also study the "quits" data for employee confidence levels. The theory goes that quitters leave their jobs when they're confident they'll find something better or if they have already found something better. That spells rising compensation income and inflation. And that spells a faster pace of monetary policy tightening, a constraining factor for stocks.

Job openings have run at about a million above hirings. I have seen signs of wage inflation in this data and in other reports lately. Expect more of the same today. A day ahead of Janet Yellen's appearance on Capitol Hill, this data is getting close inspection today from the Fed and from the market.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard addresses a group today on the issue of central bank balance sheet normalization. The market would like the start to this process to be pushed out to December, so any September signal is a stalling factor for stocks. Neel Kashkari, Minneapolis Fed President, is typically less jolting of a speaker, though he finds a microphone Tuesday too.

The earnings schedule is still very light, with data coming from AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR), Hingham Institution for Savings (Nasdaq: HIFS), PepsiCo (NYSE: PEP) and Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) today. The news here, for PepsiCo and Yum! Brands, offers some insight into consumer spending, but probably not enough to affect stocks broadly.

