U.S. Energy Gets 2 Year Loan Extension And Is Now In Compliance

The loan covenants have been reworked and U.S. Energy is now in full compliance and can once again classify the loan as long-term debt.

U.S. Energy (USEG) has finally found a lender to take out and extend its line of credit from Wells Fargo Bank (WFC). The bank had one of the highest concentrations of loans to oil and gas producers in the lending industry when the oil bubble burst and has been under pressure to move as many of these loans off its books as it could. APEG Energy II, L.P. has stepped in and acquired U.S. Energy's loan from Wells Fargo.

The new lender has reworked the loan covenants and extended the maturity on the loan until July 30, 2019. This will allow the company to reclassify the $6 million loan from a current liability to long-term debt. In a press release U.S. Energy stated it would reclassify the loan when it files its 10-Q for the second quarter with the SEC. The company further stated it expects to remain in compliance for the two year term of the loan.

Here is a look at the new loan covenants for U.S. Energy:

Additionally, the company announced that it hedged 300 barrels of oil a day in a swap for $52.40 a barrel between May 1 and December 31, 2017. The extra cash flow from the hedge will be helpful for the rest of 2017 since WTI oil prices are now trading for under $45 a barrel.

It is important to highlight that only producing wells are used in the PV-10 calculation shown above. U.S. Energy has not had a drilling plan for its proven acreage and therefore has been unable to include any of its proven non-producing acreage in its calculations. The company's PV-10 would rise if could include its proven Bakken and Eagle Ford acreage in the calculation. There is little the company can do right now but sit on its Bakken acreage and collect the cash flow.

However, the company may be able to work out a drilling strategy on its acreage in South Texas. That acreage is near the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk acreage being touted by Chesapeake Energy (CHK). Contango Oil and Gas (MCF) is the operator with a 50% working interest in the Booth-Tortuga and K.M. Ranch leases in Zavala and Dimmit counties in Texas. U.S. Energy has a 30% working interest in both the Booth-Tortuga and K.M. Ranch leases shown below:

It turns out the other partner with a 20% working interest in the Booth-Tortuga and K.M. Ranch leases is Liberty Energy Holdings, LLC, which is a subsidiary of Liberty Mutual Holding Company, Inc. They are focused on investments in oil and gas exploration and development, exploration and acquisitions through the direct acquisition of working interests and private equity investments in upstream companies. U.S. Energy is continuing discussions with both Contango and Liberty Energy on a plan to drill for the proven oil on this acreage.

The oil in South Texas is easily able to reach the Gulf Coast. Oil is now being exported on ships out of Corpus Christi, Texas, and other ports on the Gulf of Mexico. Right now oil available for export on the Gulf is trading for a couple of dollars more than West Texas Intermediate oil prices. The pricing advantage for oil in the Eagle Ford simply further enhances the value of the acreage.

By refinancing its loan U.S. Energy has bought time to figure out a way to unlock the value of its held by production oil acreage. Of course, the real value depends on the future price of oil, which remains uncertain at this time for many reasons. U.S. Energy has an experienced oil and gas CEO in David Veltri, and a new CFO in Ryan Smith. The company has moved to Denver, divested of its molybdenum mine, and is now a pure play on oil and gas. While management has accomplished a lot, they still need a drilling plan to unlock the value of their oil acreage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USEG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.