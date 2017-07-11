Gold Weekly: Time For The Crash?

I am still long GLD but I explain when I would be forced to capitulate.

Speculators slashed their net long positioning at the strongest pace so far this year.

Gold stabilises at the start of the week in spite of ongoing negative macro forces.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly. In this report, I wish to discuss my short-term views about the gold market. To do so, I will analyze closely the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then, I will share my outlook for gold from a technical and a global macro view. Finally, I will disclose my trading strategy on GLD and other market instruments and discuss possible trade ideas.

Gold in a nutshell

Source: Net Dania.

Gold starts the week on a resilient note after witnessing a strong sell-off of 2.3% last week amid a broad-based sell-off across the base metals as a result of a rise in the dollar and US real rates.

Although the dollar and US real rates continue to grind higher at the start of the week, in part owing to a rising investor risk appetite, buying on the dips in gold has emerged, probably because long-term investors are inclined to build some strategic long positions after the recent sell-off in prices.

That said, it's important to recognize that key technical levels were breached last week, pointing to an extremely fragile sentiment and suggesting a possible renewed wave of selling pressure in the days ahead.

Such a negative scenario would be possible in case of a further deterioration in the macro backdrop for gold, namely a rise in the dollar and US real rates. In this context, macro investors will pay a close attention to Fed Chair Yellen's testimony (July 12 and 13), US PPI (July 13), and US CPI, retail sales, and industrial production (July 14) to better estimate the expected path of Fed fund rate ((NYSEARCA:FFR)).

As I will discuss later in my "Trading strategy" section, I am still long GLD in spite of the break below the May low (the May low for gold is $1,224 per oz and the May low for GLD is $115.52).

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC.

Gold. According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers cut their net long positioning for a fourth straight week over the reporting period (June 27-July 3) while spot gold prices weakened by nearly 2%.

The net long fund position - at 95.51 tonnes as of July 3 - tumbled by 110.47 tonnes or 54% from the previous week (w/w). This was driven by a combination of long liquidation (-41.77 tonnes w/w) and short accumulation (+68.69 tonnes w/w).

The net long fund position in gold is now down 27.43 tonnes or 22% in the year to date, while gold prices have strengthened by roughly 5% over the same period.

My view:

The deterioration in gold's spec positioning over the reporting period was the largest in % basis since the start of the year.

This took place amid a strongly negative macro backdrop for the precious metals complex, namely an increase in the dollar and US real rates, on the back of a hawkish Fed repricing. Indeed, the Fed made it clear that the normalization of its monetary policy stance would continue in spite of the recent softness in economic data because financial conditions have been loosening since the start of the hiking cycle, thereby raising the risk of instability in the financial markets.

The speculative positioning in gold is excessively bearish, with the net spec length (+95.51 tonnes as of July 3) at 12% of its historical record of +774.16 tonnes (reached last year) and close to its historical low of -45.15 tonnes (reached in 2015).

While speculative selling in gold could continue a little further in the weeks ahead should the rise in the dollar and US real rates continues, the likelihood of a short-covering rally is high considering the significant build-up of shorts in recent weeks.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets.

Gold. ETF investors dumped a total of 25 tonnes of gold last week (June 30-Friday 7), corresponding to a decline of 1.2% in total gold ETF holdings. The selling was concentrated on July 3 (-11.43 tonnes), July 5 (-6.02 tonnes), and July 7 (-7.88 tonnes).

In the year to date, gold ETF holdings remain up 122.48 tonnes or 6.3%, principally thanks to hefty inflows of 94 tonnes in February.

As of July 7, gold ETF holdings totaled 2,073 tonnes, according to FastMarkets' estimates.

My view:

Similarly to speculators, ETF investors reacted negatively to the negative changes in the macro backdrop against gold over the reporting period.

That said, the magnitude of ETF selling remains much lower than that of speculative selling, principally because ETF investors tend to have a longer-term approach, making those ETF holdings relatively sticky.

Given the current environment, investors do not feel the need to accumulate gold because the market volatility refuses to rise for some reasons, making "risk-lover" investors look smart and "conservative" investors look stupid.

But most analysts would agree that this suppressed volatility regime is unlikely to last forever, especially with central banks becoming increasingly more cautious about the loosening of financial conditions.

The recent hawkish twist from central banks in developed market countries (the most important being the U Federal Reserve), which could soon be followed by central banks in emerging market countries, may eventually lead to a global reduction in risk, which in turn may trigger a pronounced sell-off in broad equities. As Bank of America clearly illustrates it in the chart below, a Fed tightening cycle eventually leads to a financial "event".

Source: Bank of America

As Warren Buffet brilliantly put it, "only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked". I suggest that plenty of naked swimmers may rush to safe-haven when such a scenario occurs, which may therefore elicit significant bids for gold and other safe-haven assets.

Trading strategy

I am long GLD, a position that I implemented on June 5, expecting a bullish breakout pattern to materialize.

GLD - Monthly chart

Source: Trading View.

GLD - Daily chart

Source: Trading View.

GLD is trading at $115.49 per share on July 10, undermining severely my bullish thesis. Indeed, my long GLD position shows a floating loss of 1.8% in my portfolio.

The breach of the May low last week tempered significantly my bullish bias because I tended to view the May low as a strong psychological support. The next key support that gold investors scrutinize is the $1,200 level. I suspect that an intraday break below it is inevitable considering the current negative momentum.

My current working hypothesis is that gold may witness further weakness and fight in the $1,200 area in the coming days but the $1,180 level should hold. A rebound above it would restore my bullish conviction for GLD.

But right now, bulls (like me) are in a complicated situation and weaker hands may be forced to capitulate should shorts become increasingly aggressive. The significant wave of speculative selling between June 27 and July 3 is a worrying development because shorts may continue to extend their positions until they get eventually squeeze.

Against this backdrop, I would be personally forced to capitulate and exit my long GLD position on daily close below $112. Such a scenario would be an extremely bearish development and would potentially herald a prolongation of the bear market.

Good trading to my dear friends from the Seeking Alpha community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.