Costco: Think Contrarian And Pay Up For This Expensive Retailer

By Parke Shall

Costco (COST) shares are down significantly over the last week and a half and we think these levels, and anything lower, represent a good buying opportunity, despite the fact that shares are still aggressively valued on an earnings basis.



Costco shares have been hit incredibly hard over the last two weeks, namely since Amazon (AMZN) came out and purchased Whole Foods (WFM). This one M&A deal single-handedly took the retail grocery store sector and threw it into a fray causing all different types of grocery stocks to spiral lower and then finally search for direction. While a lot of names, like Kroger (KR) and Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) found bottoms or were the subject of positive analyst notes following the decline, Costco remains a name that has been hit second hardest and has taken some real collateral damage, down 10.2% over the last couple of months after the shock of the news.

KR data by YCharts

One of the reasons the stock has dropped so much is because heading into the Amazon merger announcement shares were valued relatively aggressively at an almost 30x PE. Considering the fact that most brick and mortar retailers trade at price to earnings ratios of between 5x and 20x (see chart below), paying about 30x for a retailer seems extremely expensive to begin with.

WMT PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

This average, sector wide valuation is what has made it easy for Costco shares to pull back as much as they have, because as the multiple compresses and now sits at about 26x, the stock can still screen expensively.

COST PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts



When new investors are looking to take new positions, they generally screen stocks for value. And a retail company that is trading at 26x earnings isn't necessarily going to come up on one of these types of screens, nor is it going to be viewed as a valuable investment at these levels. Costco isn't just any other company, however. We believe that it has a significant moat and that it continues to produce monthly and quarterly metrics that are impressive enough to warrant the company's aggressive valuation. We feel as though the company will see little to no effect from the Amazon and Whole Foods deals and we wouldn't be surprised to see Costco return to the aggressive 30x multiple it once traded at.



Let's just start with the basics. Costco runs, in essence, the same model as Amazon Prime but just for brick-and-mortar retailers. You pay a membership fee, you are entitled to perks, and they offer everything from food to clothing, to vacations and air conditioning. Members receive not only the benefit of being able to take advantage of the low prices but also benefit from a vast array of reward programs and side benefits offered by the company.



The membership portion of the business gives it a recurring revenue stream that helps supplement its traditional earnings. Its retail business model is to offer products in bulk in a wholesale fashion that makes their model difficult to replicate from an online perspective. Amazon, for instance, would have a significant amount of trouble trying to process and ship items that are generally just heavy and large, the way that Costco offers them in store. This makes it difficult for Amazon members to attain the discount that comes with marked down bulk products. Costco has turned its retail space into its distribution warehouse in the same way that Amazon is trying to buy some retail space for use also as distribution warehouses.

But Costco's model requires that customers come to the store and purchase/pick up items from their location in order to run successfully. Costco also offers free shipping on any items that are ordered online, but we believe it is the company's in-store model that gives it such a large moat.

Why? Because Costco only deals with larger items and items in bulk. These are traditionally difficult to ship individually. The fact that the customer base makes the trip to the "warehouse" means that Costco's model of allowing the customer to bear the cost of getting the item home saves them on what would cost Amazon significantly in shipping. While Amazon will let you order a bag of toothpicks for $3 and can micromanage smaller items, a product that would normally be $3 is also going to cost another $3 in shipping. Costco has the only type of model of its kind in retail (aside, obviously, from BJ's) and we think it fills in gaps in efficiency that Amazon cannot. Its customers seek out buying in bulk, so they spend more, on top of what they are already paying in membership fees.

There are only a select few retailers that we believe have models different enough to survive Amazon's coming rampage and we believe that Costco is one of them.



Don't take it from us, however. While it's easy for us to make the argument that their retail model is Amazon-proof and different, the numbers can really do all the talking for us. Take last month, for instance. Costco's same-store sales numbers were fantastic. Seeking Alpha reported,

Costco's net sales grew 7% Y/Y to $12.17B in June.



Comp sales +6%. U.S. +6.5%, Canada +3.2%, Other international +6.2%.



Excluding the effects of gasoline prices and currency swings, comparable sales increased 6.5%; U.S. +6.3%, Canada +6.8%, Other international +7.1%.

This is in a retail environment where companies like L Brands (LB) and Macy's (M) are consistently posting negative same-store sales trends. Almost every other major retailer across the board has been hit hard by Amazon and has seen its same store sales numbers drop significantly except for Costco. This is proof from the numbers that the model works.

There is continued proof that Costco's model works in its numbers compared to other "discount retailers" like Wal-Mart (WMT) that use a traditional retail model and have felt the brunt of Amazon's impact on the space. Look at this 10 year chart versus Wal-Mart of net income growth:

COST Net Income (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

We just don't believe that the Amazon and Whole Foods merger will really have a profound effect on Costco. Their customers are just simply two different groups of people. One is trying to buy organic and non-processed foods in small amounts at high margins and the other is trying to buy items in bulk not only for large families but also many times for businesses with Costco.



If you continue to believe that Costco can grow earnings going forward the stock becomes cheaper. With estimates for 2017 at 5.77 and for 2018 at 6.41, COST is growing earnings at about 6% annually. At this same rate, the company could be doing well over $7 per share in EPS in 2020, which would put today's price closer to about 20x earnings, making COST cheap if you believe they can continue their growth past 2020, which we do. It is probably one of the most contrarian bets that a new investor can make right now, to bet on a retail store that is trading at 26x earnings, but we believe that Costco's model makes it absolute best in class for retail stocks and that it's a model differentiated enough that it can continue to grow.



There's also a couple of intangibles about the business that we like. The cheap hot dogs and pizza are like a slice of Americana. Also, like Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), the company has a penchant for treating its employees well which probably plays an integral role in keeping the culture at a growing and impressive organization positive. Finally, management has a very shareholder friendly attitude, issuing $6 and $7 special dividends once every other year and proving through their actions that they have the best interest of shareholders in mind.



There are a lot of brands and a lot of names that we would not pay an expensive price for. For the most part, on the long side, we are strict value investors. However when we recognize quality in a name and the numbers support our thesis, we don't mind taking a swing with the contrarian bat every once in a while. We like Costco, we feel like its sell off is unjustified, and we believe that shares may appreciate somewhere between 10% and 20% in the near future as the price of the stock readjusts to where it was prior to the Amazon/Whole Foods merger.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in COST over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.