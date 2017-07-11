My Take On MicroGenics

Our verdict on this 'Tier 4' biotech stock as well as a full investment analysis on the name is below.

This developmental firm is well-funded, advancing its pipeline, has multiple 'shots on goal' as well as upcoming milestones.

Today we look at a new name MacroGenics, which came public late in 2013.

“Ability is of little account without opportunity.” - Napolean Bonaparte

Today we look at a new name I have never profiled before at the request of a Biotech Forum subscriber.

Company Overview:

With a market capitalization of around $650 million, shares of MacroGenics (MGNX) have fallen 30% in the past year. The drop occurred after the company’s Research and Development Day in December failed to impress Wall Street, as enrollment in their main pivotal trial won’t be complete until late 2018 and investors were looking for more near term catalysts. In the past three years shares have risen above the $30 level several times, but now appear to have found a bottom around the $17 to $18 range, a level of support that has held several times in the past.

The Maryland-based biotech was founded in 2007 and had its initial public offering in late 2013, selling investors on its story of developing monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, as well as infectious diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company counts as its competitive advantage its expertise in the field of protein engineering, with its pipeline of candidates created through its proprietary protein engineering platforms. These include their Dual-Affinity Re-Targeting (DART), Fc Optimization and Cancer Stem Cell (CSC) platforms.

The DART and Trident platforms enable the company to create a single molecule that can bind to two or more targets, with the goal of creating a more magnified biological effect than other more-commonly used methods. Benefits of the technology include the ability to tailor a molecule’s half life and valency, improved selectivity resulting in a superior safety profile, and in the case of oncology applications redirecting T cells against cancer targets in a much less complex manner than cell-based approaches like CAR T-cell therapy.

The main objective of their Fc Optimization platform is to enhance the body’s immune ability, in the case of oncology applications leading to the killing of cancer cells via antibody dependent cellular cytotoxic {ADCC}. The company’s CSC technology, on the other hand, searches for novel approaches to identify cancer targets that are not susceptible to conventional therapies. As cancer stem cells form the basis of tumor re-growth, resistance and metastasis to standard chemotherapy, such an approach could prove useful in hard to treat cancers where patients have fewer options.

Pipeline:

The company’s pipeline appears quite broad with the majority of their programs in early stage studies. They also have several validating partnerships with the likes of BI, Janssen, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Servier, and Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY).

Lead asset margetuximab has the potential to be a best-in-class Anti-HER2 mAB, generated through their Fc optimization platform. The asset is currently in a phase 3 trial in HER2+ metastatic breast cancer and an early stage combination study with pembrolizumab in HER2+ gastric cancer. The firm has retained global rights to the drug candidate outside of South Korea.

Phase 1 data in metastatic breast cancer patients with an average of four lines of prior therapy and all with the FcyR genotype of V/F or F/F was intriguing.

The current phase 3 trial, dubbed SOPHIA, has the goal of demonstrating the candidate’s superiority to trastuzumab, with around 200 sites globally enrolling patients to be randomized 1:1 to receive either margetuximab plus chemotherapy or trastuzumab plus chemotherapy. Primary endpoints of the study are progression-free survival and overall survival.

As for the combination study in gastric cancer, management believes there is a clear rationale for utilizing anti-HER2 therapy in combination with immuno-oncology agents based on prior synergistic antitumor activity in a HER2+ murine mammary adenocarcinoma model. Early data has been intriguing, with several confirmed partial responses in patients following prior lines of therapy.





Enrollment in the gastric study should be completed by the end of 2017.

Moving on to the company’s hopes of establishing a B7-H3 franchise, management believes associated candidates have significant potential in a broad array of tumor settings. B7-H3 expression has been identified as a prognostic lung cancer biomarker, as expression is correlated with poor overall survival in non-small cell lung cancer. As B7-H3 is directly expressed by primary and metastatic tumors and on cancer stem cells, and plays a role in tumor metabolism and resistance, the target was a logical choice when management sought to develop a follow up asset.

The company’s candidates targeting B7-H3 include enoblituzumab, MGD009 and MGC018. The first of these is in phase one trials as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies, while the second is in a dose escalation study and the third should enter the clinic in 2018.

Enoblituzumab has revealed a strong safety profile in early trials, while tumor shrinkage was observed in 21 of 86 patients in heavily pretreated patients. Activity was also seen in melanoma patients who had already been treated by checkpoint inhibitors, with several responses observed in the 15 mg/kg dose cohort. In one such case study, an 87 year old patient with metastatic melanoma who had progressed on nivolumab saw 35% shrinkage in his first cycle of treatment and 42% on his second cycle. Significant responses were seen in select prostate cancer patients as well, including a 65 year old patient with a 23% RECIST reduction in tumor size (46% decrease in PSA) and an 87 year old patient with a 58% RECIST reduction (51% decrease in PSA).

With encouraging data from trials involving enoblituzumab and MGD009, readers should look forward to future milestones with these programs including completion of enrollment in bladder and prostate cancer cohorts, as well as enrollment of additional expansion cohorts throughout the year.

While there may appear to be an absence of near term catalysts, one could argue the firm is not getting credit for its incredibly deep pipeline including eight immuno-oncology assets. Their DART platform is differentiated from other similar technologies due to its versatility. At the American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting management presented on eight posters. Management appears satisfied with the progression of their clinical programs.

An overlooked catalyst could be an update on MGD007 at the end of 2017 or early in 2018 in primary and metastatic colorectal cancer. Updated data involving enoblituzumab monotherapy should also be forthcoming around the end of the year, while data from combination studies in certain cohorts could potentially be made available throughout 2018. CEO and President Dr. Scott Koenig has called preliminary data of the company’s PD-1 CTLA-4 bispecific (both TRIDENT and DART formats) “extremely promising”, and investors should look for further updates on the program.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

In the company’s first quarter earnings reported May 3rd, management reported a cash position of $248.1 million, down from $285 million at the end of 2016. Readers should keep in mind that the company sold 1.1 million shares to an institutional healthcare investor in a direct offering at a price of $21.50 on May 2nd. Net loss for the quarter amounted to $37.7 million, up from $30.4 million in the first quarter of 2016. Increased expenses appear mainly due to the advancement of the company’s product candidates in the clinic.

Analyst coverage of the name seems rather favorable with an average price target of $33 from the roughly dozen analyst firms covering the name, representing upside of over 75% from current levels. Several well known institutional holders retain significant positions in the stock, including FMR, Oppenheimer, BB Biotech, Blueridge Capital and Point 72 Asset Management. Boxer Capital recently reported a 5.5% passive stake as well.

Outlook:

Like 'Tier 4' developmental concerns MacroGenics is a speculative investment best positioned within a well-diversified biotech portfolio. The company does have multiple "shots on goal", upcoming milestones, is well-funded and has strong analyst support. With the shares trading near their 52-week lows, I just established a tiny stake in Macrogenics and placed it firmly on my 'watch list' and will wait for further developments.

“People always call it luck when you’ve acted more sensibly than they have. ” - Anne Taylor

Thank You and Happy Hunting

Bret Jensen

Founder, Biotech Forum

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.