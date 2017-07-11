Wal-Mart: Online Efforts Seemingly Neutral On Bottom Line

Wal-Mart (WMT) began from humble origins in rural Arkansas to eventually establish a presence in all fifty states and in several countries throughout the world. At one time, Wal-Mart seemed unstoppable, but in time competition from rivals such as Costco (COST), and later Amazon (AMZN) would cut into its margins, and its performance and reputation have been in decline for many years. Seeing the competitive threats, it has recently made an aggressive move into online sales. The question is can Wal-Mart remain a strong worldwide competitor or will it succumb to its competition as more retail moves online?

Despite a tougher competitive environment, Wal-Mart has strengths. First, Wal-Mart retains its dominance in rural America. Wal-Mart began and remained exclusively in rural areas for many years, and Wal-Mart remains largely unchallenged in non-metro areas. It offers a wide selection at affordable prices, and Amazon has shown no inclination to build the warehouse infrastructure needed to offer same-day delivery in rural areas. Hence, the challenge Amazon poses will likely be limited to large cities and suburbs. Wal-Mart is also using its resources to stay competitive in the online space. They offer same-day store pickup for orders placed online, and also offer two-day delivery without charging the membership fee that Amazon charges its Prime users. They’ve even created “pickup towers” online kiosks that allow customers to pick up merchandise without the inconvenience of waiting on staff to help them and retrieve the item from a remote corner of the store. It appears this investment is paying off. In the first quarter of 2018, online sales at Wal-Mart.com surged 63% and accounted for most of Wal-Mart’s sales growth for the quarter, this compares to an overall sales increase of 1.4% in the same period.

Despite the apparent success of online sales, serious market challenges for Wal-Mart remain. Overall revenue growth has remained flat, growing from $482.1 billion to $485.9 for fiscal 2017, or just under 0.8%. Profit growth, once a strength for Wal-Mart, has been flat for several years. Earnings per share for 2017 stood at $4.38, little changed from the 2011 level of $4.47 and peaking in 2015 at $5.05. Additionally, the company has been plagued for years by high turnover, negative publicity, and more aggressive competition, both at home and internationally. Sam’s Club, its warehouse division, has struggled to beat Costco on revenue. Although Sam’s operates more stores, Costco generates nearly double the sales per square foot, $653/sf for Sam’s vs. $1,152/sf for Costco in 2015. Internationally, Wal-Mart operates in 28 countries, yet this expansion has come with adaptation issues, as the Wal-Mart business culture has not been widely embraced outside of North America. Its growth in China has been particularly disappointing. Wal-Mart entered the Chinese market in 1996 as one of the first Western retailers into what’s now the world’s second-largest economy. More than twenty years later, China only accounts for 2% of Wal-Mart’s revenue.

Though Wal-Mart dominates in rural America and has shown promise in the online market, its ability to thrive elsewhere is in question. Given its saturation within the U.S. (90% of Americans live within 10 minutes of a Wal-Mart store) and its struggles to compete internationally, Wal-Mart’s growth driver for the foreseeable future will be e-commerce, which now only account for a small percentage of sales. Given the stagnant profitability and the fact that its success appears to be limited to a relatively small e-commerce segment, Wal-Mart appears destined to be neither a beacon of growth nor the next story of retail decline.

