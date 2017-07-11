Good News: Chevron Should Exceed YoY 2Q Earnings Comparisons; Bad News: The Bar Is Lower Going Forward

Chevron (CVX) has the highest oil weighting in its production portfolio among the international majors; 64% worldwide, and 75% in the U.S. With lower oil prices in the 2Q of 2017 and its high exposure to oil prices globally and in the U.S. the impact to its revenue, earnings, and net operating cash flow - NOCF could be significant. NOCF is defined as operating cash flow less capital spending. Additionally, many Chevron investors are concerned about the safety of their dividends and NOCF deficits are red flags to continued dividend growth. In this article we will estimate how much lower oil prices could negatively impact revenue, earnings, and NOCF, and are currently impacting investor expectations or sentiment toward CVX’s stock.

In the 2Q 2016 earnings came in at a deficit of $0.78 per common share; current 2Q 2017 consensus has drifted below $1.00 per common share along with lower oil prices. My CVX models point to a range of $0.95 to $1.00 per share of normalized earnings for 2Q 2017, in line with a consensus trending lower.

Although Chevron should beat 2Q YoY comparisons on earnings, revenue and NOCF, the bar is moving lower in 2017. Additionally, CVX’s 2Q17 earnings, revenue and NOCF will not exceed the 1Q 2017 levels, and we expect these financial metrics to drift lower sequentially in 2017 making YoY comparisons less positive.

Not to say that the other international majors will fare much better, I expect lower oil prices will likewise lower financial expectations for them also. Contributions from the refining sector due to lower crude oil feed stock costs, and any volume increases on the production side of the ledger most likely will not be sufficient to offset the oil price decline.

Oil Prices Drifting Lower Pushing Expectations Lower

In the 1Q 2017, all of the majors’ revenues were higher YoY, as oil prices jumped 58% in the 1Q17 from 1Q16, raising expectations going forward that YoY comparisons would be higher.

However, oil prices drifted lower in the 2Q17 from the 1Q, falling by $3.96 to $49.63/bbl.

Compared to the 1Q YoY when the oil price spread was nearly $20/bbl, for the 2Q YoY the oil price spread has narrowed to $4.06/bbl.

We expect oil prices to remain range bound for the remainder of 2017 between $45/bbl and $50/bbl. This will affect 2H YoY comparisons between 2017 and 2016, when oil prices in the 2H of 2016 are similar to the price range estimated going forward for the 2H of 2017.

CVX’s Realized Oil Price Moving Lower Driving Revenue and NOCF Growth Lower

Chevron’s actual realized oil price that it generates on its oil sales is lower than reported benchmark prices as Brent and WTI. CVX’s oil production is sold at a discount to Brent oil prices; the average discount from the 1Q16 to 1Q17 was $5.75/bbl. This would equate to roughly a net realized average oil price of $43.88/bbl for CVX over this period. Lower Brent oil prices would drive CVX’s realized oil price even lower in the 2Q 2017, driving revenues, cash flow and expectations lower.



Chevron Revenue Yield Curve

To estimate CVX’s 2Q 2017 revenue we created a CVX revenue yield curve taking into account the average Brent oil price for the 2Q17 of $49.63, CVX’s average discount to Brent oil of $5.75/bbl and CVX’s quarterly revenue from the 1Q of 2007 to 1Q 2017. The yield curve suggests that we could expect CVX’s revenues for the 2Q17 to target $31.5 billion. The expected revenue of $31.5 in the 2Q would be on par with the 4Q16 revenue reported by CVX when the average Brent oil price was roughly $49/bbl. The projected 2Q17 revenue would be considerably higher than the 2Q16 revenue of $29.3 billion, but slightly lower than the 1Q17 revenue of $33.4 billion.

Chevron Operating Cash Flow Yield Curve

Likewise, we created a Chevron OCF yield curve based on the average Brent oil price for the 2Q17 of $49.63, CVX’s quarterly OCF from the 1Q of 2007 to 1Q 2017. The yield curve suggests that we could expect CVX’s OCF for the 2Q17 to target about $3.2 billion. The expected OCF of $3.2 in the 2Q would be considerably higher than the 2Q16 OCF of $2.5 billion, but significantly lower than the 1Q17 OCF of $3.8 billion.

Chevron Global Oil Volume Growth

We do not expect any significant production growth in volume to offset the loss from price revenue. With U.S. oil production only 30% of CVX’s global production portfolio, any growth from the U.S. will not be sufficient to offset the overall revenue price loss. Also, in general the production in the 2Q tends to drop off from 1Q levels; and 1Q17 production was lower than production in the 2Q16.

Refining Margins

We gathered data from IEA/KBC’s monthly global indicator refining margins. On average global refining margins in the 1Q17 was $1.62/bbl higher than the 1Q16, providing a substantial boost to top line revenue growth in a YoY comparison. For the 2Q YoY comparison, global refining margins from IEA’s data in the 2Q17 were slightly higher than in the 2Q16, but the spread YoY narrowed to $0.74/bbl. The net conclusion is that on a YoY comparison the 2Q may not provide much revenue growth from the refining sector in the 2Q to offset lower oil prices in the E&P sector.

Likewise, drawing from CVX’s 1Q Earnings Supplement, CVX’s indicator refining margins in the three markets that it operates, the U.S. West Coast, Gulf Coast and Asia were all higher in the 1Q YoY comparison.

Conclusion

One thing we know for certain is that oil prices are lower in the 2Q of 2017 compared with oil prices in the 2Q of 2016 and that will negatively impact CVX’s revenue growth in the 2Q17; ensuing earnings and OCF will be lower. We do not expect any significant contribution from CVX’s refining business or from production growth to offset this revenue loss. We expect NOCF to be a deficit once more in the 2Q17 of roughly $800 million to $1 billion compared to a NOCF deficit of $513 million in the 1Q17. We assume that capital spending will continue to move lower in the 2Q17 to about $4 billion from $4.4 billion in the 1Q17, coupled with OCF of $3.2 in the 2Q17 CVX would generate a NOCF deficit in the 2Q17.

Looking at CVX year-to-date stock chart, it appears to capture the negative sentiment or expectations for CVX’s forth coming 2Q earnings release. CVX’s stock is trading below its moving average with both its Relative Strength and Price to Volume indicators in bearish territory.

So, my 2Q expectations for CVX are lower. Feeling much like my Golden Doodle, waiting for me to hurry up and finish this note so we can get outside and smell the roses.

Disclaimer: Please do your own research on the company's SEC filings, press releases and any relevant information to determine whether this company is suitable for your investment risk profile. The reader should contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not a registered investment advisor, and this article is not an advice to buy or sell stock in any company. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.