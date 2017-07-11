MassRoots To Acquire Odava Cannabis POS Software For $1.75 Million

The deal promises to provide a vertically-oriented marketing and business management capability as the cannabis industry ramps up growth in the Western U.S.

Cannabis review site MassRoots will acquire Odava for $1.75 million in an essentially all-stock transaction.

Quick Take

Cannabis review site MassRoots (OTCQB:MSRT) has announced an agreement to acquire software developer Odava for $1.75 million, for essentially an all-stock deal with a tiny cash component.

Odava makes point-of-sale software for cannabis dispensaries and growers to track their activities and report in a regulatory-compliant manner.

MSRT is hoping to integrate its cannabis user review site marketing opportunities with Odava’s real-time pricing and availability capabilities to create an end-to-end marketing offering to the cannabis industry.

With the projected growth of Western states' recreational cannabis use, the deal combination is potentially compelling for MSRT.

Target Company

Portland, Oregon-based Odava was launched in June 2016 to provide cannabis dispensaries with compliant point-of-sale software.

The company was co-founded by CEO Scott Kveton and CTO Steven Osborn. Kveton was previously CEO of Urban Airship, a venture capital-backed push messaging service.

Odava has developed two software products:

Retail – Point-of-sale system that provides compliant tracking of sales for both recreational and medical marijuana laws in Oregon, Alaska, and Colorado. California potentially soon.

– Point-of-sale system that provides compliant tracking of sales for both recreational and medical marijuana laws in Oregon, Alaska, and Colorado. California potentially soon. Grow – Inventory tracking system for growers that provides related compliance and bank & retail integration along with dashboard capabilities.

The system is currently priced on a per-transaction basis above 250 free monthly transactions

Investors in Odava were unknown, but the firm raised at least $170,500 in debt financing in June 2016, according to an SEC regulatory filing.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

The purchase transaction, as described in MassRoots’ 8-K filing, is composed of the issuance of 3.25 million shares of MassRoots common stock along with an additional $35,000 in cash to the two co-founders in repayment of an Odava debt to them.

As of today’s MSRT stock price of $0.53 per share, the consideration totals approximately $1.75 million. The Odava shareholders will own approximately 11.6% of MSRT stock post-close. MassRoots’ CEO Isaac Dietrich currently owns 21.19% of MSRT stock, pre-close, according to its most recent 10-K annual report filing.

The plan for the acquisition is to marry MassRoots’ audience, who are users of cannabis products, with Odava’s real-time capabilities of indicating dispensary pricing and availability for particular strains of cannabis products.

As MassRoots stated in a separate letter to shareholders after the deal announcement,

Our main engineering priority is integrating MassRoots' community of over a million cannabis consumers with Odava, enabling consumers to view pricing and inventory data in real-time, identifying the best strains and products through community-driven reviews, and empowering dispensaries to implement customer loyalty and deal programs to boost retention. We believe the seamless integration of our systems will give us a unique value proposition to dispensaries by consolidating the most important functionality and data collection in one central platform.

Furthermore, the company is encouraged by the recent California announcement of the adoption of the METRC regulatory reporting system, which it feels will enable it ‘to enter the largest regulated cannabis market in the U.S. with minimal integration modifications.’

MassRoots sees California as providing a 1,000-dispensary opportunity for its soon-to-be-acquired Odava system.

However, MassRoots’ past financial performance has been marked by excessive spending and too-few revenues, as the company has yet to come close to turning a profit.

This deal is a continuation of MSRT’s effort to use its stock to develop, acquire and scale essentially a vertically-integrated cannabis tracking, sales and marketing system.

As large markets like California prepare to come online with new laws effective January 1, 2018, allowing for recreational use of cannabis products combined with the continued growth of the industry in other Western states such as Colorado, Oregon, and Washington, MassRoots could be an interesting, if high risk, play on this budding industry.

