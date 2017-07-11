Why General Motors Is A Good Stock To Ride In 2017

GM should be able to stay ahead of the competition and continue to be a good value for.

Most of the numbers are stable enough to make GM stock conservatively attractive;

Introduction

In spite of disappointing auto sales figures for June of 2017, there are still some things to be optimistic about when it comes to not only General Motors (NYSE:GM) but the auto industry in general.

The sales numbers for June from major automakers:

Toyota (NYSE:TM): + 2.1% (1.2% expected)

(1.2% expected) Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) : + 2% (-2% expected)

(-2% expected) Ford (NYSE:F): -5% (-6% expected)

(-6% expected) Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY) North America: -14.7%

General Motors: - 4.7% (-3.4% expected)

(-3.4% expected) Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU): -7.4% (-7.9% expected)

(-7.9% expected) Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) of America: +11.7%

Source: Business Insider

For one thing, some exciting new technologies and collaborative opportunities are in the horizon—including autonomous vehicles, partnerships between the auto industry and new companies like Lyft, and the possibility of across-the-board government deregulation (not to mention the re-structuring of the business taxing paradigm) for the manufacturing industry by a new administration in the White House.

While stocks of auto manufacturers have always been tricky and, in some cases, dangerously volatile, General Motors is nevertheless poised, at least for the foreseeable future, to do some good things. This isn’t to say, though, that this stock will necessarily triple in value or that the company will revolutionize the auto industry.

In fact, it’s well enough if auto manufacturers just survive these days, considering how ruthless the competition within the industry has been for the very few consumers who are, a) still employed and, b) still in a position to make the second most expensive, generally speaking, investment (after a mortgage).

Another reason why it’s well enough if companies just survived has been the miserable state of the economy lately.

The bottom line is that there are more good than bad, more optimistic than pessimistic, things that can be said about General Motors, as will be demonstrated herein.

How Are the Numbers Looking for GM?

The numbers for General Motors, although not anything to jump up about out of pure excitement, are conservatively good—i.e., not so high as to make the company top-heavy or over-extended and not so low as to make it appear to be inferior to its top competitors. Take market capitalization, for example.

General Motors Ford Honda (NYSE:HMC) Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Toyota $52.76B $44.56B $49.4B $59.4B $171.14B

At $52.76B, General Motors stands over Ford and Honda, $44.56B and $49.4B, respectively, and is only about 7B below Tesla, which stands at $59.4B. Toyota however, is way ahead at $171.14B.

If we next look at the “performance” numbers, we again see that, although the numbers aren’t outstanding, they are nevertheless consistently acceptable. In fact, it’s the stability shown here that should impart a sense of comfort to any investor:

Source: marketwatch.com

Image source: The Wall Street Journal

Then there is the price of the stock itself. At about $35.57 per share, General Motors stock is very reasonably priced. Investing in this company doesn’t cost an arm and a leg; by the same token, the company isn’t weighed down (as some companies are) with a stock price that is precariously high, difficult to live up to, and affordable only to rather-well-off investors.

In other words, even the little guy can invest in this company, in keeping with the company’s “average Joe” image—unlike, for example, companies like Lexus, Mercedes Benz, Rolls Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF), and other luxury car makers/retailers.

Source: marketwatch.com

General Motors PE ratio history:

Image source: macrotrends.net

GM’s P/E ratio averaged 12.2 in the past 5 years, and if the company can achieve a P/E of 10, experts assert, then its stock price may see doubling in value from around $35 to about $80.

Unless the economy takes a serious downward turn or the company fails to capitalize on its present goals and growth opportunities, such a rise in value is very plausible.

Is General Motors Making Good Use of New Technologies?

There is no question that companies today—especially manufacturers—will thrive or dive based on how well and how timely they make use of new technologies. The good news is that General Motors seems to not only understand that but they appear to be implementing some of the technologies best suited to promote company growth and financial well-being.

Take the concept of autonomous vehicles. Not too long ago vehicles using such technology would have been considered too experimental and unfeasible but General Motors, apparently ready to play a leading role in the development of such technology, is already laying the foundation to take this idea from the drawing board to vehicles that will soon be on the road.

General Motors has committed itself to this new technology by:

Making it clear it intends to more aggressively delve into the electric, autonomous vehicle market; Signing a deal with Lyft to produce autonomous vehicles for the transportation giant; in fact, GM’s “Bolt,” a long-range autonomous electric vehicle, will soon be deployed; Recently purchasing Cruise Automation, which makes software for autonomous vehicles; Aggressively supporting the concept of ride sharing, an old technology being put to new uses, by partnering with Lyft; this move should improve GM’s bottom line by tapping into a potentially new market and by enhancing the company’s image as environmentally friendly (since ride sharing decreases carbon footprints—especially if electric cars are being used); Already prepping its Orion, Michigan plant for the new venture.

How Else Is General Motors Ready to Rise above the Competition?

These days it’s not enough to have great products and services, offer excellent customer service, and embrace new technologies adequately—you also have to have a proactive, effective plan on how you will manage the competition. General Motors, not exactly new to the auto industry, has done a number of things which continue to set it apart from the competition.

Most ostensibly, the company is well-known for its automotive financing capacity through General Motors Financial Company. It’s no secret that many customers have gravitated toward GM because they knew that financing would be less of a hassle.

This has been especially helpful for people with squeaky credit ratings, young people buying a car for the first time, and people who simply love the convenience of one-stop, all-included shopping.

Conclusion

Founded in 1908 by William C. Durant and headquartered in Detroit Michigan, General Motors has weathered many storms over the years. It survived the Great Depression and several recessions since then.

In other words, the company knows how to maneuver its way through both good and bad times.

Because it’s been around for so long, the company has many loyal customers. But it isn’t just about having a recognizable brand—GM has, to put it mildly, made some great cars over the years. In fact, its great product line is only one of many reasons to continue to invest in this often-pioneering company.

GM doesn’t excel in following others—it is quite capable of inducing others to follow it. As a leader in its industry, GM remains a valuable asset in anyone’s portfolio, as, hopefully, the facts presented herein demonstrate.

