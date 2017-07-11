What WTI Price Does Apache Need To Break Even?

Thesis

Apache’s (APA) production is likely to remain flat/decline in 2018 if oil remains below $49 for the remainder of 2H17. This is due to the company’s Permian break-even price. Had Apache not hedged a large portion of its 2H17 production, it is likely that the company would not have grown production at all post 1Q17.



Introduction

Before I begin, I’d like to state the point of this analysis. This analysis is the start and part of my quest to figure out the overall resilience of U.S. Shale producers. The point is to find out at what point -i.e. what WTI price- Permian Shale will no longer add to production. This knowledge will allow me to deduce when markets will rebalance. The quest consists of analyzing break-even points across 16 different companies operating in the Permian Basin, eventually I will expand this quest to include all Shale producers.



Why start with Permian Shale? Permian Shale has the lowest Shale break-even prices in the U.S. In other words, the Permian basin is the last and most resilient stronghold of U.S. production.



Why not just read “expert” commentary?

Of course, I could simply listen to pundits and read articles. The problem is that most of these opinions, especially those originating from news outlets, are chasing the price. If oil is up, efforts are working, if oil is down, they are not. Oil is up, news outlets are bullish, oil is down and news outlets are bearish. This amounts to nothing more than click/stock price chasing and is clearly unhelpful for the serious investor.



Modus operandi

There are multiple ways to go about this, so I will lay out my modus operandi. I have define break-even as follows:



1) Prioritization volatility: the price at which producers most forego a part of production in lieu of dividend payments or, for example, debt payments. At this stage, modest production growth is still feasible provided uncomfortable decisions are made.

2) Financial volatility: the price at which producers no longer produce adequate amounts of free cash flow or any free cash flow at all. At this stage, production growth is expected to be flat with investments being reduced to maintenance level.



3) Operational volatility: the price at which operational cash flow is negative or free cash flow is extremely negative. This will require producers to shut down production to relief the stress on the balance sheet.



Without getting too specific in the introductory paragraph, the factors that will be taken in to account will fall under:



1) Production costs

2) Hedges

3) Capital structure

4) Management priorities

5) Access to capital markets

6) Maintenance capex versus growth capex



Level required for rebalancing

Of course, I do not yet know at what price these different levels of volatility occur for the market as a whole, but I do have a good guess which is needed for a rebalancing of the market. The answer is financial volatility. In a sane market, Shale producers would not be so “gluttonous” to try and maximize production before the market has rebalanced, effectively reducing prices. This is exactly what is happening now.



“The best cure for high prices is high prices”



I should note that Shale producers find themselves in a pick your poison style prisoner’s dilemma. There is no good alternative. If a producer cuts, others will fill in the void without creating lower prices. So, the thinking is, they might as well produce and pray that OPEC is more desperate than they are. To me, this sounds like wishful thinking. The cure for this destructive behavior is losing (too much) money i.e. financial volatility.



Final introductory comments

1) The series will not be in any particular order i.e. lowest to highest cost for the self-evident reason that I do not know the costs yet. After my market analysis is complete, I will write a final summary detailing the cumulative production levels at specific prices. For example, producer A might cut production by 1k b/d at $50 WTI, but producer B might still be very comfortable at $50 WTI and thus increase production. Hence, the need for a broad market analysis.



2) I am excited to see the final result, which I expect to have a month or two from now. It will lay the foundation for all my prospective oil bets. Betting on oil companies at this time only seems natural to me. The industry seems to have bottomed (but is still very much struggling) and many (small) cap companies are still trading at bankruptcy valuations. I expect those that survive to return once in a lifetime returns, possibly even the elusive “ten-bagger”.



3) I will not repeat this lengthy introduction in other parts of the series.



Apache

With the introduction out of the way, we can start with our first company: Apache (APA). Apache’s Permian assets break-even at a WTI of around $49. The company’s financial volatility (defined as when preserving the balance sheet takes precedence over expanding production) level is thus this point.

However, Apache has hedged 44% of its production at an average price of $50.47 with a cost of $3.09 p/b meaning that the actual hedge level is $53.56.

I expect the company operations to stress the balance sheet for the remainder of 2017, and, depending on whether backwardation has occurred by then or not, for the remainder of 2018.



Introduction - The Permian

Apache is one of the more known players in the Permian. The Permian accounted for more than half of the company’s North American production, even while Permian production decreased by 14%. This is equal to roughly 20% of the company’s quarterly revenue or $234m on the back of 148 mboe/d. The midland/Delaware basins contributed about 85 mboe/d.



Fear not the 14% decrease in production, the company raised its North American production guidance to 291 mboe/d by 4Q17. This 40,000 bb/d (15.94%) expansion comes on the back of $2.2 billion in capital expenditure. One question that I’m very eager to pose is whether this is all sustainable.



If you remember, I laid out a couple of different levels of volatility with which I will attempt to assess the entirety of the Permian Shale industry. In order to do that, I need to know the break-even levels. Usually, and luckily, companies provide a form of break-even in their investor presentation. You’ll figure out soon enough why I said “a form of” if you take a look at the slide below.







Source: Apache investor presentation



So the Permian has a cash operating margin of $20 when the avg. realized price is $33 and average cost is $13. Cash operating cost is defined as lease operating expenses plus gathering and transportation costs plus royalties/taxes other than income. This slide simply serves to provide a picture of the different location economics, but it does not realistically correspond with actual break-even levels.



A “cash margin” of $20 would be wonderful, if this was actually the margin. There are a couple of expenses that are not included in the margin presented in the slide:

a) General and Administrative Expenses

b) DD&A

c) Net Interest Expense

d) Income taxes



The company provides expected cost guidance which you can see in the slide below.





Source: Apache investor presentation



To get the (net income) break-even level, we need to translate nominal amounts to a per barrel basis. You can see the results in the table below.





Source: Data from sec-filings and table from my excel sheet



The results indicate that, were Apache to be a Permian pure play, the company could break-even at an average realized price of $32.4 which seems impressive, but we’re not done yet.



Reconciliation of break-even point (If you don’t care for numbers, you can skip this part)

Below I have provided a reconciliation of my calculations.





Source: Data from sec-filings and table from my excel sheet



Some guidance on the reconciliation:

1) By multiplying the mboe/d in Q1 by the amount of days we get total production.

2) Since we know LOE p/b $7.76 (taken from the sec-filing), multiplying results of #1 should equal total LOE expense in dollar amounts (also provided in the sec-filing).

3) Production estimates on the rest of the three quarters correspond with the low-end of the company’s guidance

4) Production numbers are gross since LOE is based on gross production. The difference between gross and net is about 20%.

5) LOE guidance per quarter is not provided by the company, but I have solved for the individual quarters since we know FY17 LOE p/BOE guidance comes in at $8.50 - $9.00.

6) LOE increase corresponds with production increase.

7) I have not included additional Exploration expenses ($150m), because my aim is to assess what break-even levels are if the company did not wish to grow.

8) I have used the production estimates provided in the slide below.





Source: Apache investor presentation



Permian break-even point

The actual (net income) break-even level seems to be around $32.50. An important caveat here is that my estimates for G&A, DD&A, interest expense and taxes are companywide. Meaning that this would be the break-even price if Apache was a Permian pure play.



The Permian production realized an average selling price of $33 with WTI at $51.20 p/b. The difference here originates from multiple factors, but namely the fact that Permian produces a mixture of gas and liquids and these are sold at a discount (on an energy unit basis). Also, different oil compositions sell for discount. So, if we would like a more precise break-down we’re going to need the following slide.





Source: Apache investor presentation



From this slide, it’s clear that it is more beneficial to have a higher percentage of oil production: 53% of oil production accounted for 78% of revenues. Unfortunately, this is company-wide, so we have to dig deeper. 14% of the company’s NGL volumes were produced in the US, 10% of the Natural Gas volumes were produced in the US and 22% of the oil was produced in the US.



The US segment refers almost solely to the Permian Basin. Total US boe/d was 199,881 while Permian Basin boe/d was 147,534. If we take a look at the boe composition, we can see that total US production has a higher % of oil than the Permian Basin.





Source: Data from sec-filings and table from my excel sheet



This is evident, because a 72% oil composition creates an average realized price of $37.52. However, we know from the previous slide that the average realized price in the Permian was $33. In other words, the oil composition of the BOE originating from the Permian must be less than 72%.





Source: Data from sec-filings and table from my excel sheet



The exact mix is impossible to know since the company does not disclose it. However, by using “solve for” logic, we can find out what the most beneficial mix is. This is because we know how much oil can’t be. In the above table, I have transferred the % mix composition in the most favorable matter i.e. yielding the highest percentage of oil in BOE.



So what does this mean? First, it is evident that the WTI price is by far the biggest part of the equation. Note, the ASP of $48.72 differs from the actual WTI price of $51.20, because the specific oil sold at a discount.



According to the company, that won’t be happening again and they will be selling at WTI. This would create an ASP of $34.76 instead of $33.25. So, as a Permian pure play, the company breaks even at a WTI price of approximately $48.50. Thing is, it’s not a pure play.



Company-wide break-even point



By knowing the Permian break-even, we know that producers are likely to add rigs at (expectations of) around $48 WTI or above. However, we must also assess whether they can add rigs. In other words, what is the company wide position and what does it need to be? The predominant way to assess this is to figure out the company-wide break-even level and look at the capital structure.



Calculating this break-even point is luckily a lot more straightforward than digging in to the Permian. Those that only read the press release, will have seen APA reporting a positive net income of $213 million or EPS of $0.56. Those who dig a little bit deeper will find that this was solely possible by selling assets for a gross proceed of $426m.



We can now easily deduce that Apache needs a WTI price above that which was realized in 1Q17, meaning above $51.20. But, since I am attempting to create a comprehensive industry spreadsheet later on, it makes sense to go a couple of extra miles to figure out a more precise break-even price.



First, we adjust for the asset sale. Second, we adjust for the differential. Remember that the ASP was $48.72 while WTI itself averaged $51.20. Now, according to the company, every $1 change in the weighted average realized price would affect revenues by $23m:



“a $1.00 per barrel change in the weighted average realized oil price would have increased or decreased revenues for the quarter by approximately $23 million”



So, just selling at WTI (no differential/discount) adds $57.04 million to the bottom line. Third, we count the difference and convert WTI to average WTI. Lastly, we reconcile it according to $1 ASP=$23m. Before, we do any of that, though, we have to figure out the company-wide mix which I’ve done below.

Source: Data from sec-filings and table from my excel sheet (Slight differences due to rounding)

As can be seen, an average WTI of $51.20 produces a mix of $40.67. Now, we can do steps one through 4, which you can see in the next table.







Source: Data from sec-filings and table from my excel sheet



I should note that the company-wide break-even point displayed above is based on a DD&A of $13.30 p/boe. In any case, we’ve now established the break-even points at the Permian Basin ($48.50) as well as company-wide ($57.90).

Apache sells out of Canada

Just as I complete this analysis, a press release has been published: Apache exits from Canada through a combined $713M sales. This changes things somewhat. Unfortunately, I cannot fully adjust for this since items like opex and cogs are not broken down per region.



What I can say, is that the Canadian assets were certainly dragging down the company on the revenue and price mix side of things. If we exclude Canada, the weighted average ASP jumps to $50.04, all else being equal, this would put the company at a $98m quarterly profit.



The caveat here is that we do not know if all else is equal. I look forward to the company’s earnings release so I can update my model.



Going forward



This exercise has made clear that APA does not produce a positive free cash flow at the current price. When we take a look at the cash flow statement, we see a negative FCF of -$58M and -$399M if you adjust for the asset sale. The company plans on spending $3.1 billion on capex this year with $2,234M in cash on the balance including the fresh asset sales.



If we assume an average WTI price of $51, we can add another ~$450m in operating cash flow, putting total cash needs at $2,690M. I do think an average WTI price of $51 is generous, although not unimaginable. Unless, of course, companies like APA drown the price some more.



APA also pays a dividend of $95M a quarter, which increases the cash need to $2,975M. Put differently, the company needs an additional $741M.



Given that the company has hedged 44% of its production pre-Canada sales and roughly 45% post-Canada sales, I am confident that it will be able to tap the credit markets. If not, I’m sure the company can find some more non-core assets to sell. I do not believe the dividends to be in danger.



Final judgement



Financial volatility: I believe that the company’s hedges are well timed. Nonetheless, the company should be experiencing financial volatility as we speak with WTI touching $44. The further below $48.50 WTI trades, the less likely the company is to continue their growth plans.



This is less true now that the company has hedged a significant portion of their production. Should APA enter 2018 while WTI trades at $45, we should see immediate drop offs in production given that the company will no longer be hedged at that point. For now, I expect APA to add 40k of additional production in 2017.



Apache is one of those Shale companies that is very exposed to backwardation. Although, this conclusion is now dependent on the change in cost structure resulting from selling out of Canada. If OPEC manages to succeed in creating a backwardation curve in the futures market before 2018, companies like Apache will have little use for hedges and will be forced to stress the balance sheet to increase production. With no ability to guarantee revenues by hedging, credit investors are likely to be more cautious.



The irony is that APA depends heavily on OPEC’s grace, yet its actions are likely to keep WTI prices depressed.



Note: This is part of my Industry wide research in which I investigate all WTI break-even levels of Permian producers as well as what WTI price will result in production decreases. Follow me to receive immediate notifications.





