China Digital TV Holding: A Net Current Asset Play

A substantial portion of the operating business was sold at the end of 2016, and the proceeds were distributed to shareholders as a special dividend.

Investment thesis

The recent delisting of China Digital TV Holding (OTCPK:STVVY) from the NYSE might be discouraging to investors unfamiliar with the company. The reason for the delisting is actually a positive event, where a substantial part of the business was sold, and the proceeds distributed to shareholders through a generous special dividend.

The value placed on its subsidiary, Cyber Cloud, in a recent private placement implies that CDTV Holding is trading at a significant discount to the value of Cyber Cloud. In combination with a cash-rich balance sheet and a low price to net current asset value valuation, the down-side seems well protected and there is room for a significantly higher valuation.

About China Digital TV Holding

China Digital TV Holding, or CDTV Holding for short, was incorporated in 2007 under the laws of the Cayman Islands. The company completed the initial listing of its ADSs on the NYSE the same year. The company primarily conducts its business in China and substantially all revenues are denominated in Renminbi. The corporate headquarters are located in Beijing, where the company leases all of its office space. As of December 31, 2016, 141 employees were engaged in the continuing operations.

The original business of CDTV Holding has been in providing conditional access systems to China’s digital television market. This line-of-business represented a substantial portion of CDTV Holding’s total business, up until it was sold in December 2016. The price paid by the buyer was RMB610 million (approximately $92 million). April 19, 2017 the company declared a special dividend of $1.50 per ordinary share, which represented substantially all of the proceeds from the disposition of the conditional access business. The payment of the special dividend was completed in the later part of June.

Substantially all of the company’s continuing business is conducted through the operating subsidiary Cyber Cloud. The subsidiary was founded in January 2011, with an initial investment of $7.6 million. Cyber Cloud is a provider of cloud platforms, with gaming and other applications embedded, to digital television and telecommunication network operators in China. The end-users consume the applications through household television sets, smart phones, tablet computers, and personal computers. The end users' requests are processed on centralized cloud servers, which deliver content and solutions through the network in the form of audio and video streams. At the end of the first quarter of 2017, the number of registered and covered users on the company’s cloud platform were 5.5 million and 150 million, respectively. The company is working on expanding its content offering beyond games, into fields such as education, virtual reality, online shopping and other forms of entertainment. Hopefully this can increase the number of registered and active users, which is essential since the revenue generated from television and telecommunication network operators depends on the spending of end users on the cloud platforms.

As of December 31, 2016, Cyber Cloud had partnership agreements with more than 30 television and telecommunication network operators. The customer base is concentrated, with the top three customers in 2016 being Beijing Gehua CATV Network, Chongqing Cable TV Network, and North United Broadcasting TV Network. The top three customers contributed 40.5%, 14.6% and 8.4%, respectively, to total revenues for that year. Cyber Cloud describes itself as the only major cloud platform provider for television operators and telecommunication operators in China, and claims that there are no significant competitors in this market. If the products and services offered by Cyber Cloud gain traction, the company is in a strong competitive position. Regarding the technologies used, the company has 25 issued patents, nine pending patent applications, and 30 copyright registered software programs in China.

Valuation

After adjusting the latest balance sheet numbers from March 31, 2017 for the special dividend of about $90 million, the company still has about $35 million of cash on the balance sheet. The cash on the balance sheet is held mainly at subsidiary level, and not in the parent company. Even though I don’t have access to the balance sheet of Cyber Cloud, it seems reasonable to assume that the majority of the cash is held by Cyber Cloud. CDTV Holding doesn’t have any debt, making it a classic Benjamin Graham net-current-asset stock with a price to net current asset multiple of 0.62.

Since Cyber Cloud represents substantially all of CDTV Holding’s continuing business, it warrants a closer look. Cyber Cloud is a young company and hasn’t reached profitability yet. For this reason, it is not feasible to value the company based on cash flows or profits. It is interesting to note that CDTV Holding is not the only holder of shares in Cyber Cloud. CDTV Holding holds 57.7% of the equity interest, and the remainder is held by Yuewu Yuntian, Ningbo Meishan Free Trade Port Area Jinxinronghui Investment Partnership (or Jinxinronghui for short), Gehua, Holch Capital and Xuanwutianxia with 11.5%, 10.0%, 8.6%, 7.7% and 4.5% respectively. Jinxinronghui bought its share in December 2016, for a price of RMB33.0 million. This implies a value of Cyber Cloud of RMB330 million in total. This translates to approximately $50 million, valuing CDTV Holding’s stake at $29 million compared to the market cap of CDTV Holding of $18.1 million. This implies that CDTV Holding trades at a discount of about 38% assuming that Cyber Cloud represents all of the value in CDTV Holding.

Both valuation approaches presented above imply that CDTV Holding is undervalued by the market.

Shareholder structure and management incentives

The two largest shareholders are both actively involved in the company. Jianhua Zhu is co-founder and CEO, and holds about 17.4% of the shares outstanding. Zengxiang Lu is co-founder and chairman of the board of directors, and holds about 17.8% of the shares outstanding. With such substantial equity stakes in the business, both Zhu and Lu have strong incentives to make the business successful.

The management of CDTV Holding has a good track-record with regards to paying dividends. Since early 2009, when the company paid its first dividend, the company has paid $8.06 per share in accumulated dividends.

The third largest shareholder is Aurec Capital Limited, which is an Israel-based investment company. Aurec Capital has one member on the board. According to Bloomberg, the company was founded in 1968 and prefers to invest in communication, media, and information services. It is comforting to see a foreign investment company with a long track-record of investing in the industry on the shareholder list.

Delisting from the NYSE

May 18, 2017 the company issued a press release stating that it had received notice from the New York Stock Exchange, that the NYSE had suspended trading immediately and commenced proceedings to delist CDTV Holding’s shares from the NYSE. The reasons for the delisting according to the press release were:

In its decision to commence delisting proceedings, the NYSE cited Section 802.01D of the NYSE Listed Company Manual, which may among other reasons prompt delisting when a company has sold or otherwise disposed of its principal operating assets or has ceased to be an operating company, alongside an NYSE concern about the timing and certainty of the Company’s special cash dividend of US$1.50 per ordinary share.

The company stated that it intends to continue to communicate all material developments to its shareholders through normal channels, such as SEC filings and press releases. Since the delisting, the company’s shares have been trading on the OTC market.

July 5, 2017 the company issued a press release announcing that it has appealed the decision by the NYSE to delist the company’s shares from the NYSE. The company will submit its review petition on July 19, 2017, and the NYSE is scheduled to hold an appeal hearing in October, 2017.

As long as the company continues to file with the SEC, and as long as the shares trade on the OTC market, I’m not overly concerned with the delisting. Since the special cash dividend has been paid, at least one of the concerns expressed by the NYSE is out of the way.

Conclusion

Since Cyber Cloud is a young company that hasn’t reached profitability yet, it is difficult to project the future cash flows the business might generate. The value placed on Cyber Cloud in the recent private placement implies that CDTV Holding is trading at a significant discount to the value of its holding in Cyber Cloud. In combination with a cash-rich balance sheet and a low price to net current asset value valuation, the down-side seems well protected. I expect the stock to trade without a discount to its net current asset value within the next 12-18 months, which implies an upside of about 60%. If the NYSE decides to list the company’s shares again in October, I think that this would be a catalyst for a higher valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STVVY.

