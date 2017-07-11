The Number One Defensive Blue-Chip To Buy Today?

Stabilized earnings and free cash flow into 2018 will help the company pay down debt, increase share repurchases and raise the common dividend.

Defensive large caps in the consumer health care and medical products category have witnessed decent buying trends during 2017. Abbott Labs (ABT) in particular seems to be playing catch up to the higher valuations of peers and competitors, after lagging the equity performance gains in the health care sector for several years. The 2.2% dividend yield at today’s $48 share price is an attractive proposition for income investors. The real kicker for earnings and free cash flow growth in 2017 and beyond is coming from the St. Jude Medical merger completed in January, as cost savings and synergies are realized. The current net profit and free cash flow margins on sales appear ready to move smartly higher, closer to competitor levels the next few years.

Management expects 2017 to be a year of transition in terms of earnings, with 2018 showing much better improvement in free cash flow. In April’s conference call on first quarter results, the company gave guidance for $2.45 in adjusted earnings during 2017,

Abbott continues to project earnings per share from continuing operations under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of $0.92 to $1.02, including amortization and integration expenses related to the acquisition of St. Jude Medical. Projected adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations remains unchanged at $2.40 to $2.50 for the full year 2017.

Conservative balance sheet

One of the draws for conservative, defensive investors is the consumer health care and medical device sector’s usual low debt/leverage level vs. the rest of the stock market. Abbott’s debt number is somewhat higher than peers after completing the transformational merger with St. Jude, but still well below the blue-chips that have bearish leverage setups.

Interest expense on $20 billion in net debt, total debt minus cash and short-term investments, is running around 4% annually, at $800 million. Free cash flow [FCF] against total liabilities, net of current assets, is manageable. With $4.7 billion in estimated FCF for 2018 ($2.75 per share projection by Wall Street analyst consensus) vs. $20.5 billion in “adjusted” total liabilities presently, Abbott could theoretically pay off all net liabilities in 4.4x years. We are subtracting $19 billion in current assets like cash from $39.5 billion in total liabilities, as listed in the latest March quarterly filing with the SEC.

This measure of financial flexibility is relatively conservative and positive for shareholders vs. the average stock, while slightly leveraged vs. its medical product peers. For comparison, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has an equivalent liability ratio of 1x yearly expected 2017-18 free cash flow generation, adjusted for liquid current assets. Medtronic (MDT) is 4.5x years, Stryker (SYK) is under 1x, Baxter (BAX) is under 1x, and Becton Dickinson (BDX) is a high 9x [before the CR Bard (BCR) acquisition, Bard stood at 1.5x as a standalone]. Health care pharmaceutical giant Merck (MRK) retained a 3x multiple of net adjusted liabilities to FCF, while Pfizer (PFE) held net liabilities equal to 4.8x expected annual free cash flow.

On the flip side, many large caps I recommend investors avoid hold substantially greater leverage. The General Electric (GE) total liability sum, minus current assets, sits at 9x consolidated company FCF annualized [before the Baker Hughes transaction is considered]. AT&T (T) is trading at a whopping 13x equivalent ratio [excluding the Time Warner merger yet to be consummated]. Exasperating the high debt and IOU situation, a host of large cap industrial companies in America are witnessing overall sales in decline, and profits set to move into reverse if the economy stumbles.

Abbott’s low price to sales valuation

Not only is Abbott adding St. Jude sales in 2017, but it is close to officially acquiring another $2.5 billion in revenues from the Alere (ALR) takeover at less than 2x sales.

Using today’s configuration, Wall Street 2018 forecasts call for $2.75 in free cash flow, on $28 billion in sales [excluding the Alere purchase numbers]. Abbott/St. Jude by 2018 is projected to generate $16.50 in sales per share, alongside a strong 17% net free cash flow margin on revenues. Using the current equity capitalization, Abbott is priced at 2.9x forward sales, down from 3.1x trailing results. Historically the last 20 years, 2x sales has proven an excellent low point to aggressively accumulate shares, while prices above 4x trailing sales have been a good area to lighten up and sell, all else being equal. Fair value based on sales would be just under $50 a share at Abbott’s historical average ratio of 3x.

However, since most stocks are trading well ABOVE any normalized long-term valuation metric of sales, a 4x sales number by late year could bump Abbott’s fair “relative” value closer to $65, about 35% higher than today’s quote. Historically, its price to sales ratio has averaged nearly double the S&P 500 capitalization ratio on sales at the time. Since U.S. stocks are priced at a modern high of 2x sales right now, my argument is Abbott may be quite undervalued at 3x sales vs. alternative investments.

See the Yardeni graph below highlighting the S&P 500’s record valuation vs. underlying revenues. The latest reading has eclipsed the previous year 2000 historic peak. The typical S&P 500 stock is trading at a 50% premium to its 10-year and 25-year average of price to sales nearer a 1.4x multiple.

Abbott’s 2.9x forward sales is one of the lowest ratios in the large cap, health care sector. Price to forward sales is estimated using available Yahoo! Finance Wall Street analyst consensus numbers. For comparison, peer and competitor Johnson & Johnson trades at 4.5x the consensus 2018 estimate of revenues, Medtronic 3.7x, Stryker 4.0x, Baxter 3.1x, and Becton Dickinson 3.6x (BCR 5.5x). The biggest pharmaceuticals are priced at ratios the same or higher on sales, with examples Merck at 4.3x and Pfizer at 3.7x to compare.

Any way you cut it, if Abbott can increase profitability on its newly acquired units, Wall Street will eventually price the company at a higher sales multiple - similar to its peers.

Strong technical momentum

Abbott’s stock performance is starting to lead the sector, after several punk years of going nowhere. You can see the increasingly positive trend on the graphs below. I am charting Abbott vs. the S&P 500 blue-chip index, the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), and the other individual peer companies discussed in this article over time periods from 3-12 months.

On the 2-year chart below, I really like several strings of 6-8 up days the last six months, and the strong trend in the daily On-Balance Volume [OBV] line.

Clearing the former volume resistance and high trades in the mid-$45 a share range during June is quite positive. You can also view the point and figure chart below that highlights the $49.50 to $50 area as the last major resistance to new all-time highs, post the AbbVie (ABBV) spin-off in January 2013.

Final Thoughts

Buying on weakness into the $46-47 price range may prove a best-case scenario for new Abbott positions. An overall market decline during late summer and/or the fall could slow Abbott’s strong 2017 advance. Nevertheless, a break above $50 would be a welcome long-term development.

Government health care reform is the biggest outside and unknown risk to the medical product sector. Any price fixing authority given to Medicare would be a huge negative. On the bright side, a full repeal of Obamacare would bring lower taxes on medical devices, one of the revenue additions to pay for the program’s benefits to individuals. Plus, if Trump succeeds in lowering tax rates for businesses, Abbott could be a marginal winner.

Based on relative sales ratios to the S&P 500, Abbott could be worth closer to $65 in the high valuation Wall Street world we call home during 2017. The $1.06 dividend payout leaves around $2.8 billion in yearly free cash flow to use for stock buybacks, new asset acquisitions, higher dividend payouts and debt reduction. The company has plenty of options and ammunition to continue growing underlying operations.

An additional argument to consider ownership is this defensive stock holding has traditionally outperformed the S&P 500 during recessions and large bear markets. Sales are not completely recession proof, but Abbott has proven over the years that slow growth in the U.S. economy does not usually trickle down to its top or bottom line.

Please view this article as just a small part of your research investigation into Abbott Labs as an investment option. Don’t be shy consulting a registered investment adviser regarding the pros and cons of owning Abbott in your specific portfolio configuration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in abt over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.