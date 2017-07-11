BlackBerry: Watching While Rome Burns

Wednesday will mark 3 months since BlackBerry (BBRY) was given a substantial boost - an arbitration award from Qualcomm (QCOM) that would end up being almost $1 billion. At a time where the company's revenues continue to plunge, it was assumed that management would put these resources to use. But a quarter of the year has passed, and management has done nothing major to change the status quo.

Now I'm sure the company's biggest supporters will point out it's only been about a month and a half since the end of May deadline when the company was to receive these funds by. However, it's not like BlackBerry was in any financial danger, as it had $1.1 billion in net cash as of its end of February fiscal period. The company wasn't burning through cash at an alarming rate, so it has had the financial flexibility to do something for quite some time. It's been nearly two years since the AtHoc acquisition, followed a couple of months later by the purchase of Good Technology.

With almost $2 billion in the bank and management expecting to be free cash flow positive this year even after the big award, what has the company done? Well, it announced a 30 million share repurchase program, but it is not really a substantial buyback. The main goal is to offset dilution from executive compensation, which has caused the outstanding share count to rise by 10 million shares since the last such program, plus management will obviously get millions of more shares moving forward.

Bulls will say the company needs to be patient, but I think we're well past that point. Chen said he could turnaround the hardware business, which he certainly failed at, so overall revenues have plunged by more than 50% since the AtHoc acquisition was first announced, and that includes the two new businesses contributing a bit.

They are still forecast to go lower for another quarter or two until hardware and service access fees get close to zero. Acquisitions can take months or quarters to complete, so anything announced now likely wouldn't even impact this quarter, and maybe not next either. But you have to start the process at some point if you want to get the top line situation changing.

Management can go on talking about how it is investing in itself like for Radar and QNX, but those "major pillars" of the company's future don't even equal $40 million in quarterly revenues yet, and that's including the fact that management talks about its overwhelming market share for QNX. How much will executives be willing to spend to compete with the big boys like Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet/Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), etc.?

Don't forget, the company is already losing money at a decent clip before it even starts to increase its sales force, with a more than $60 million loss in the most recent period. Adding more expenses makes it even harder to become profitable, in addition to the company losing high margin service access fees. I don't see BlackBerry becoming truly GAAP profitable anytime soon, as it can't do it on the current revenue base without a dramatic change in margins.

There are those that have also suggested to me that BlackBerry shouldn't just make acquisitions just to grab headlines. Well, I suggested a huge buyback at $6 a share, but management is now doing a smaller one at $10 a share. I detailed for a number of quarters why it was time to exit hardware, but Chen wasted multiple years of effort making things worse. Obviously, the buyback news has done little to move the stock, with shares still down almost 11% since reporting earnings.

So when will BlackBerry step up to the plate and do something major with its cash? A tiny share repurchase plan mostly designed to offset executive compensation does nothing for the stock. It's been almost two years since the company made two significant acquisitions that have bolstered the software security business, but there has been no follow through. BlackBerry has had plenty of cash, and the QCOM award nearly doubled the amount. Until management decides to change the status quo, the situation will continue to look like the chart below.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)