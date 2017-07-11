What To Do With Nintendo

Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) stock has had a heck of a run over the last 12 months. Based on the sales figures, the release of the Switch has been a monster success (currently outpacing even the Wii which sold ~100M units) even with a bizarrely timed console release (March??) and a somewhat anemic launch software lineup (excluding Zelda: Breath of the Wild which is an absolute masterpiece of a game). Given the difficulty in actually finding a Switch available for purchase anywhere, it is clear that the hype and popularity are still robust even 4 months post-launch.

The stock performance over the next 6 months will depend on whether Nintendo can continue to drive demand and market the Switch effectively to casual consumers. Thus far, Nintendo has done an excellent job with their Switch marketing campaigns, far surpassing the confusing and mixed messaging around the Wii U console. The limited time duration demos for Arms and Splatoon have been received favorably by the community, Nintendo's messaging has been clear on selling the value proposition of the Switch, and the software release roadmap over the next several months looks deep.

I'm actually of the opinion that the March release for the Switch was a smart business move from Nintendo. It allowed the console to launch in a somewhat slower period of the year without any competing console releases, and it is giving Nintendo's production and manufacturing time to work the kinks out in anticipation of the holiday season. Also, the March launch window had little to no impact to the early adopters and Nintendo die-hard fans which would purchase anything Nintendo makes regardless of seasonality.

Several marquee franchises are on the horizon including Super Mario Odyssey, Monster Hunter (in Japan), Fire Emblem, and a long list of major independent games such as Stardew Valley and Hollow Knight. These will continue to ensure that the demand for the Switch stays strong through the end of the year. It appears that Nintendo is supply constrained, but hopefully some of the current production constraints will have improved and hardware supply will have caught up to the demand by Q4. Nintendo looks to be on pace to easily sell their target of 10 million Switch units by March of 2018.

Additionally, Nintendo is releasing a SNES-mini as a follow-up to the incredibly successful NES-mini which will surely sell out and be scalped immediately. Hopefully, Nintendo has learned from the fiasco of the NES-mini production and will produce significantly more units to try to meet the demand. In either case, margins on these units will be strong and they will have a knock-on effect of driving more sales of Switch units and nostalgia driven Nintendo merchandise.

I fully expect the Nintendo Switch and the SNES-mini to be the hottest items of the Christmas season with huge demand. I will be surprised if there is any inventory of either product left in mid-December at most major retailers.

As an early investor in the resurgence of Nintendo, I have struggled a bit with what to do about my fairly substantial position. Is the stock fully priced or does it have more room to climb? At this point am I just being greedy?

When making these types of decisions I like to anchor an investing hypothesis by a moment in time or a specific share price to help curb my emotions. It is for this reason I have decided that the approach I will take is simply to wait until the hype peaks during Q4/Chrismas season before I seriously consider closing out my position. If the share price reaches $60 before Q4, I will also evaluate closing out my position, but would more likely take profits at that point on at least half of my current holdings.

I believe the current market conditions around NTDOY are favorable for the speculator, and if you are considering opening a position I believe there is still room to climb. NTDOY tends to be volatile so I would not invest if you have a weak stomach are unable to at least hold your shares until the middle of December or "peak Christmas".

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTDOY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.