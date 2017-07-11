Abercrombie & Fitch: Avoid At All Costs

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) fell off a cliff on Monday, 7/11, after the company announced it was ending potential sale talks after failing to agree on terms with the suitors. Although we like to the "buy the dip" in beaten up names, we think ANF is pretty much a dead stock that should be avoided.

ANF, like the rest of teen retail, is facing a plethora of headwinds which have shown no signs of easing. Sales are getting killed as the shift to e-commerce only accelerates. Inventory levels are sky-high due to a significant lack of mall traffic. A lack of consumer interest and sky-high inventory levels are leading to a persistently promotional retail environment wherein gross margins are getting killed everywhere. Meanwhile, labor pressure is pushing up SG&A expenses, and operating margins are getting doubly hit.

All of these things are happening at ANF. Gross margins compressed 130 basis points last quarter due to significantly lower average unit retail, while operating margins fell 250 basis points due to G&A deleveraging.

But there is a unique problem at ANF, and that is that the company's flagship brand, Abercrombie, is dead. Abercrombie hasn't comped positive in forever, and each of the last 3 quarters saw comparable same-store sale declines in excess of 10%. In Q1, Abercrombie comps declined 10%, and that lapped an 8% decrease in the same quarter one year earlier. So on a 2-year stack basis, Abercrombie comps are down almost 20%.

Hollister is doing "OK", as the brand has bounced back from a rough 2013 (comps down 11%) and 2014 (comps down 10%) to post flat comp growth in 2015 and 2016. Comps were actually up 3% in Q1, so Hollister does appear to have some enduring appeal to younger, beach-oriented consumers.

That is a positive, because last year Hollister comprised 55% of net sales, so 55% of ANF's business should grow slightly on the topline. But Abercrombie comprises 45% of net sales, and that means 45% of ANF's business is in free-fall on the topline. That sales backdrop coupled with the macro mall backdrop implies very low visibility for any topline growth in the foreseeable. The Street currently sits at low single-digit declines over the next 2 years.

On the earnings side, ANF was barely profitable last year ($0.06 per share). That is a huge fall from the $0.51 EPS the company recorded in 2015. The deterioration in operating results means that even as the stock has fallen, the multiple has surged higher, implying even more risk at these depressed levels. In fact, Q1's loss was so big that LTM EPS is now negative.

All in all, ANF is a teen retail stock which should be avoided. There is no turnaround in sight for this struggling mall retailer.

