Institutional Ownership Swells At Well-Funded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Voclosporin, being developed by Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH), is a promising investigational drug which may hold significant value in treating a variety of human and animals diseases. This article will provide a brief analysis of voclosporin. First, the results from the clinical trials undertaken so far will be assessed. Next, the potential for voclosporin to treat an array of different diseases will be explored. The promise of voclosporin makes Aurinia Pharmaceuticals an attractive investment candidate.

The main thrust of this article will explore the recent surge in institutional ownership of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and the company's financial position. It will be argued that recent institutional buying demonstrates significant confidence in the company and voclosporin. Furthermore, it will be shown that Aurinia is in a solid financial position which increases the probability that the company will be able to attain regulatory approval of voclosporin and bring the drug to market.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in late-stage clinical trials with the aim of treating serious diseases with unmet needs. Through its investigational drug candidate voclosporin, Aurina Pharmaceuticals seeks to "deliver the first approved therapy in the U.S. and Europe for the treatment of lupus nephritis".

Voclosporin

Voclosporin is a calcineurin inhibitor and an immunosuppresant which has been granted fast-track status by the FDA. 2,200 patients have been exposed to voclosporin and the drug has been found to be quite safe. According to the company,

No new safety signals were observed with the use of Voclosporin in LN patients; Voclosporin was well-tolerated and renal function remained stable in clinical studies. The overall safety profile is consistent with other immunosuppressive drugs.

Voclosporin for Lupus Nephritis Treatment: Phase 2b Clinical Results

On March 1st, 2017 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals announced positive results from its phase 2b study of the treatment of lupus nephritis with voclosporin. The results demonstrated statistically significant increases in complete and partial remission in both the groups that received low doses and the high doses of voclosporin. Furthermore, "no unexpected safety signals were observed and there were no additional deaths in the voclosporin treated patients".

The use of voclosporin to treat lupus nephritis has been found to be associated with a host of benefits, including improved renal response or remission time, improved duration of renal response, lower steroid burden, and lower rates of toxic immunosuppressants. An additional benefit is that voclosporin can be administered orally.

On April 20th, 2017 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals released additional results from its phase 2b clinical trials. These results demonstrated additional improvements for lupus nephritis patients who took voclosporin. Notably, 100% of patients on low doses of voclosporin who were found to be in complete remission at week 24 were also found to be in complete remission at week 48. Additional data presented on June 5th, 2017 demonstrated that the improved efficacy associated with voclosporin "was attained while maintaining stable serum magnesium, potassium and blood pressure levels".

Initiation of Phase 3 Clinical Trials

On April 6th, 2017 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals announced its plans to seek regulatory approval for voclosporin in the U.S, Europe, and Japan. In this announcement, the company stated its belief that a single phase 3 trial along with data from the phase 2b trial should be sufficient to "support regulatory submissions in the US, Europe and Japan".

On May 15th, 2017 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals announced that it had initiated the phase 3 clinical trial for lupus nephritis treatment with voclosporin. The phase 3 clinical trial is titled AURORA and will take place over 52 weeks. On May 17th, 2017 it was announced that the first patient had been dosed with voclosporin in the phase 3 AURORA trial.

Merck Animal Health Partnership

A significant development took place on April 17th, 2017 when Aurinia Pharmaceuticals announced the completion of a licensing deal with Merck Animal Health. In exchange for granting Merck Animal Health the "worldwide rights to develop and commercialize Aurinia’s patented nanomicellar voclosporin ophthalmic solution (VOS) for the treatment of dry eye syndrome in dogs", Aurinia Pharmaceuticals received an upfront payment, eligibility for future payments based on milestones, and future royalties.

The Future of Voclosporin

The agreement with Merck Animal Health should provide significant optimism to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' shareholders. It is an early indication that voclosporin can be used to treat a variety of both human and animal diseases. In this regard, CEO Richard Glickman stated,

This partnership with Merck Animal Health underscores our long-standing belief that voclosporin has the potential to be effectively used across a range of therapeutic areas, in addition to its primary potential indication for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

There are early indications that the Merck Animal Health agreement is only the beginning of novel uses for voclosporin. As stated by the company on April 17th, 2017,

Aurinia is exploring all options to create value with its proprietary nanomicellar ocular formulation of voclosporin in the human health field including, but not limited to, further development, out-licensing or divestiture.

Patent Protection for Voclosporin

It has been demonstrated that voclosporin is an investigational drug with significant potential to treat lupus nephritis along with a host of other human and animal diseases. Prudent investors will be interested in assessing the extent to which voclosporin receives patent protection in the future.

According to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals,

The Company anticipates that upon regulatory approval, patent protection for voclosporin will be extended in the United States and certain other major markets, including Europe and Japan, until at least October 2027 under the Hatch-Waxman Act and comparable laws in other countries.

Institutional Ownership

The impact of institutional ownership on the share price of a company is a debated topic, with valid arguments on both sides. On the one hand, it is argued that institutional investors cause fierce price swings by buying and selling in large blocks. On the other hand, institutional investors are known to employ well-trained analysts and researchers who spot undervalued stocks which are poised to surge in price. Studies have demonstrated that companies with high institutional ownership are more likely to provide positive returns.

Institutional Ownership of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Recently, institutional investors have been actively opening up new positions and increasing existing positions at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. Based on the latest data, institutional investors own 28.3% of the outstanding shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. The same data demonstrates that a significant number of institutional investors have opened new positions in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals while relatively few have closed their positions:

New Positions 50 16,605,748 Sold Out Positions 6 676,334

Source: Nasdaq

The following graph illustrates the five institutional investors with the largest positions in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional Investor Shares Held % Change from Previous Position FMR LLC 5,848,600 New Position NEA Management Company, LLC 4,808,483 % 18.21 Orbimed Advisors, LLC 1,797,400 New Position Franklin Resource Inc 1,250,000 New Position Great Point Partners LLP 1,000,000 New Position

Source: Nasdaq

An assessment of the top five institutional holders demonstrates that there has been significant recent interest in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. Two of the institutional investors listed above stand out: FMR LLC (Fidelity Investments) and Orbimed Advisors. Fidelity Investments was listed in 2015 as the fifth largest institutional investor in the world. Orbimed is a fund which specializes in healthcare investing and employs skilled medical researchers and analysts. It is likely that these institutions have conducted significant research on the potential for voclosporin to pass through clinical trials, attain regulatory approval, and reach commercialization.

In sum, institutional ownership in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is large and growing. Shareholders should be optimistic based on the likelihood that these investors have conducted significant due diligence in relation to the viability of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and voclosporin.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' Financial Position

Overview

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is currently in a strong financial position that should allow it to complete the phase 3 clinical trial without having to raise further capital through a public offering. On May 15th, 2017 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals announced that it had "cash, cash equivalents and short term investments of $202.1 million as at March 31, 2017". According to the company, this financial position will provide sufficient resources until 2020 and be enough to complete the phase 3 clinical trial.

Public Offering

Aurinia's stable financial position is largely due to the public offering which was completed on March 20th, 2017. The public offering comprised 22,300,000 common shares which were each priced at $6.75. The proceeds of the public offering were around $150 million and are expected to be used to fund the phase 3 clinical trials for voclosporin.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' share price dropped over 20% on March 13th when the public offering was first announced and has not fully recovered yet. Nonetheless, investors should be emboldened by the large amount of funds that the company has raised through the public offering. These funds will facilitate the completion of the phase 3 clinical trials and will provide a cushion if regulatory obstacles delay commercialization of voclosporin.

Risks

Like any biopharmaceutical company engaged in clinical trials of investigational drugs, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals faces a number of risks along the route to approval and commercialization of voclosporin. It is possible that the phase 3 trials could demonstrate decreased efficacy and/or safety. There are further potential issues which are outside of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' control. For example, there could be complications at clinical trial sites or regulatory setbacks in the U.S., Europe, or Japan.

Conclusion

Voclosporin has demonstrated significant success in treating patients with lupus nephritis. The potential for voclosporin may, however, be much greater than treating lupus nephritis. Early indications suggest that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is committed to developing the applicability of voclosporin to a variety of human and animal diseases. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is an attractive candidate for investors wishing to capitalize on future uses of voclosporin.

Surging institutional ownership demonstrates significant confidence in the ability of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to advance voclosporin through clinical trials and regulatory processes. Furthermore, the company's strong financial position should provide investors with significant optimism that voclosporin will make it to market.

