Buy The Royal Bank Of Canada Post Ex-Dividend!

Is it best to forfeit the next dividend payment and benefit from a lower stock price in the beginning, or should you grab that next dividend payment?

Analyzing historic performance for one of Canada's leading banks, the Royal Bank of Canada, I'll compare total returns around the previous 42 individual ex-dividend dates across 3 three strategies.

Dividend investors seeking to optimize income from their investments should look at ex-dividend dates and time their purchases accordingly. The question is, how?

Dividend investors seeking to optimize income from their investments should look at ex-dividend dates and time their purchases accordingly.

Timing the market is difficult. Timing to maximize income from dividends however is much simpler. Buying a stock before the ex-dividend date qualifies you for the next upcoming dividend payment, whereas foregoing the next ex-dividend date should in theory give you a better entry price point as the stock is expected to trade with a discount on the ex-dividend date.

Next week, precisely on July 24, the Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), one of my favorite dividend stocks in the financial sector, goes ex-dividend.

The Royal Bank of Canada is one of Canada's Big Five banks offering banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, and Capital Markets. It boasts a market cap of $107B and offers a yield of 3.6%.

The overall investment case for the Royal Bank of Canada currently yielding 3.6%

The Royal Bank of Canada, as part of Canada's illustrious Big Five, has a history of uninterrupted dividend payments dating back to the year 1917.

It currently trades at a P/E of 13.3 and a forward P/E of 12.5. It most recent closing price of $73.8 lets the stock trade only around 3% off its 52-week high. With these metrics the stock is certainly not trading at a bargain if we compare it to its closest 4 main competitors in Canadian banking. Those include Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) [P/E: 12.8], Bank of Montreal (BMO) [P/E: 12.4], Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) [P/E: 9] and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) [P/E: 13.2].

RY data by YCharts

RY is very well capitalized exceeding the target Capital Adequacy Ratio of 11.5% by more than three full percentage points. Its most recent Q2/2017 earnings show stronger than expected growth on core metrics. Net income increased by 9%, diluted EPS by 11% and its ROE came in at a decent 17.2%. On a YTD basis those metrics are even stronger and point towards low-to-medium double-digit growth.

The bank is very well positioned to not only continue its growth path in Canada but also make more inroads into the US market followings its $5B acquisition of City National in 2015. This should fuel growth going forward as the company expands its U.S. operations.

On the dividend front the company has been paying a dividend since 1870. The company's dividend has weathered the storm of many crises and including the most recent financial crisis as management is very prudent in terms of cost and risk management. The company raised its dividend by 4.8% on February 24 to CAD 0.87 which translates to a payout ratio in the mid 40's and thus perfectly in line with the company's target range between 40-50% of earnings.

Now let's get straight into the analysis itself.

To do so, I have analyzed how a $10,000 investment in RY has fared so far on each of the ex-dividend dates over the last 10 years (42 in total) by comparing stock prices the day before the ex-dividend date, on the ex-dividend date, and the day after. This also factors in a tax rate of 15%.

The results for these 42 ex-dividend dates are overwhelmingly one-sided. In % of each outcome it looks as follows:

Buying the stock 1 day before the ex-dividend date: 27 cases; 64%

Buying the stock on the ex-dividend date: 10 cases; 24%

Buying the stock 1 day before the ex-dividend date: 5 cases; 12%

A record 88% of outcomes favors NOT buying before the stock goes ex-dividend; thus, implying that RY stock behaves in practice as expected in market theory.

Thus, it is not really a question of whether to buy before ex-dividend or on/after, but more how much time is needed to catch up with performance to make up for that initial dividend payment.

Figure 1: Overview of occurrences of best outcomes by stock by year

This table gives us more insights.

The vast majority of cases within a year, consisting of 4 regular dividend payments each, also strongly favor buying the stock the first day after the ex-dividend date or on the ex-dividend date. Regarding "ex_div-1" we observe that 1 of 2 dividend dates in 2017 so far would have favored to buy before the ex-dividend date. However, this is largely due to the fact that simply not a lot of time has passed in the mean time in order for the stock to catch up on that missed dividend.

Finally, to shed light on this data from yet another angle, the matrix below shows the average delta between the best and worst outcome across all dividend dates for the specific "winner" on that date.

Figure 2: Average delta between best and worst outcome across all dividend dates by stock and best outcome

The results are very one-sided and clearly show that not only in absolute terms buying on or after the ex-dividend date is the superior strategy but in relative terms as well. Both winning strategies outperform buying before the ex-dividend date between by factor 1.7 to 2.6.

I have conducted a similar analysis on a variety of stocks and following you can find the aggregated results for your own studies and conclusions.

The company goes ex-dividend on July 24 and as historic analysis has shown that on average over the last 42 ex-dividend dates buying the stock on or after the ex-dividend date has produced better returns compared to buying it right before the ex-dividend date another entry opportunity is looming around the corner for investors.

To keep track of upcoming ex-dividend dates, I use the Dividend Calendar Tool (make sure to follow instructions here). This handy dividend calendar view allows me to view the respective next ex-dividend dates. Here is a sample screenshot of how this looks like (showing expected dividend payments in July for my portfolio).

In summary, dividend investors who want quick income from their investments without having to sell anything could screen the market for ex-dividend dates and time their purchases accordingly. However, in the case of RY it makes more sense to forego the ex-dividend date and instead buy the stock on or after the ex-dividend date. Historically, this has produced superior returns.

Although, as so often, results are subject to one's own individual interpretation. It definitely shows that, for the the Royal Bank of Canada, solely relying on the stock price to decrease following the ex-dividend date would have been the best decision in the cases covered in this article.

Naturally, the "buy" or "not buy" decision should depend on far more factors than just the ex-dividend date but it is one variable to consider when trying to optimize your income.

Royal Bank of Canada is an excellent long-term dividend growth stock which sports the highest valuation among Canada's Big Five. Its history of consistency and and stability bodes very well for dividend investors.

What do you think about the Royal Bank of Canada? Are you timing purchases in line with ex-dividend dates or not care at all about this?

If you like this content and want to read more about this and other dividend-related topics, please hit the "follow" button on top of the screen and you will be notified for new releases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, RY, TD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.