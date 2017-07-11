AmTrust Regulatory Resolutions Could Be Soon, But Then What?

By Parke Shall

Continued regulatory questions hang in the air for Amtrust Financial (AFSI). While the company and its investors seemingly await some type of regulatory exoneration or action, the company has been going through a process of steps over the last couple of weeks that is leading us to believe that there is much more going on behind the scenes than what meets the eye.

The company's entrance in to a reinsurance deal last week is the latest in a line of steps the company has been taking of recent that lead us to believe it could be nearing a regulatory resolution. According to Seeking Alpha, the new agreement "provides up to $400M of reinsurance for adverse net loss reserve development in excess of AmTrust's stated net loss reserves of $6.59B as of March 31." The company had to book a pretax charge of about $61M in Q2; after-tax will be about $39M or $0.22 per share to finance the reinsurance.

As a prerequisite to reading this article, we would encourage readers to check out all of our previous work on AFSI, where we lay out the scene of where the company sits today, including what appears to be an ongoing SEC inquiry led by the SEC Fort Worth office and a group of whistleblowers.

AFSI data by YCharts

As you can see from the chart above, after these regulatory concerns were raised, the price of the company's stock fell significantly. Following that, a lackluster earnings report did not help to dispel the skeptics' case that the company is vastly under reserved and should be looked at critically.



Over the last couple of weeks, the company has made interesting series of moves.



1. They watched their longtime CFO of over 12 years resign and the company appointed a new internal candidate for CFO. The company named a new CFO on June 5. A quick search on the new CFO's background does not show any meaningful treasury or CFO experience.



2. The company raised a significant sum of cash, not only by issuing $300 million worth of stock to family and friends of executives in a PIPE at $12.75 per share, but also from selling some liquid securities that the company held, raising about another $400 million in cash. We wrote an entire article discussing both the pros and the possible cons of the $300M PIPE transaction, trying to look at it from the angle of both short-sellers and those who may believe that the transaction was a sign of confidence in the company.



3. The company entered into a reinsurance deal just days ago that will see it pay up to remove some policy liability, indicating to us that the company may be starting to take steps to try and finally properly reserve for, and account for, its policies.



The succession of all of these events happening at the same time has to be far more than a coincidence. These are major, long-term, business altering moves and we don't believe that these three steps would be taken without the prompting, behind the scenes, of a regulatory body or some other entity. It it appears, from these actions, that AFSI is trying to "right the ship" and prepare for a potential "relaunch".

The completion of all of these actions in a short period of time leads us to conclude a couple of things. First, we believe that regulatory action may finally be on its way to concluding, regardless of what direction it winds up going in. Second, it is leading us to question what the books at AFSI may look like if their reserves are held to a different standard going forward from this point on. If AFSI needs to be more conservative with the way that they provision for potential policy losses (which could explain engaging the reinsurance), it may have an impact on the company's earnings power going forward.

After all, reducing risk will cost AFSI more and allow them to offload policy risk. This is why companies engage in reinsurance. Investopedia explains,

Some companies in the insurance sector engage in reinsurance because they want to reduce risk. Reinsurance is basically insurance that insurance companies buy to protect themselves from excess losses due to high exposure. Reinsurance is an integral component of insurance companies' efforts to keep themselves solvent from the risk of default due to payouts, and regulators mandate it for companies of a certain size and type. For example, an insurance company may write too much hurricane insurance based on models that show low chances of a hurricane inflicting a geographic area. If the inconceivable did happen with a hurricane hitting that area, considerable losses for the insurance company could ensue. Without reinsurance taking some of the risk off the table, insurance companies could go out of business whenever a natural disaster hit.

But without knowing more, AFSI does still remains somewhat of a black box. As we stated in an article earlier this month,

The inability for us to handicap exactly what might take place in the future for the company is going to be extraordinarily difficult. While we don't think regulators will come out and shut the company down, we do think that there could be new constraints placed on the company not only in the way that they carry their balance sheet but in the way that they do their accounting that may put pressure on the stock over the course of the longer-term going forward. However, as we said, the regulatory scope and canon of options going forward remain somewhat of a black box. For this purpose, we still think that AFSI is a stock that you simply can't own at these levels. We look forward to the company and regulators providing investors and analysts with an update and we will reconsider our thesis at such time.

Ostensibly if you're a skeptic of the company, one may believe that the aggressive method for reserving that AFSI has used in the past could have helped them post great earnings. If the company is forced to be more conservative in the future and if they are going to be under some sort of agreement or, even the further watchful eye of regulators, the financials going forward may look profoundly different from those the company posted in years prior.



We continue to be skeptics of the company and we look forward to seeing what the new AFSI looks like when everybody; the SEC, state regulators and the company, have all had their say and haven taken appropriate action (or lack thereof).

Disclosure: I am/we are short AFSI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.