ROTY Edition 1 Volume 10: Insider Buying, Updates, And The Gunshot Technology Coming To A City Near You

Shorts are on the rise at Zosano Pharma, but so far the thesis still appears intact.

Welcome to the tenth entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series

For first-time readers, the basic premise is that I cover quality, under-the-radar stocks whose share prices could double or more in the next year.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions, and with trades typically occurring in quarter increments ($2,500) and cost averages calculated as the day's closing price when an article is released for readers.

The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so a reader who is following the strategy can easily scale his or her desired position size and trade without confusion.

Of our seven current ideas, quarter positions were established in each of them initially, and four positions have been added to significantly as conviction on thesis and timing continues to increase (as observed in the table below). As you can see, fractional shares have not been utilized, and the chart is solely for reader reference and easily scalable.





Position Updates

Insiders Leading the Way at Zogenix (ZGNX)

A significant shareholder, Life Sciences Maste Perceptive, bought 175,653 shares Friday June 30th at $14.45 per share. Shares purchased were worth around $2.5 million. The average purchase price for the ROTY model account is $13.37 for reference sake.

Readers should keep in mind data will be announced for lead candidate ZX008 as an adjunctive treatment for seizures in children and young adults with Dravet syndrome in the third quarter, so I expect a runup in share price into the event.

Are the Shorts Right on Zosano Pharma (ZSAN)?

Short positions have increased 15% to almost 30% of the float! While the ROTY model account is down 5% on its position or so, I initiated coverage of the idea on May 28th as a migraine play that could double. Pivotal results were definitive, the company has IP protection through 2027, FDA feedback was positive and they have secured funding into 2018. Executives have purchased shares on the open market, and even my conservative measure of $200 million in peak sales for M207 indicates the stock is undervalued.

Whether partnership, buyout or simply a revaluation of shares, there are multiple ways for investors to win here.

That's not to say we wouldn't sell in the event of red flags or other new developments- keep in mind the ROTY method is very flexible in that regard. For the near term though, I'm not seeing a catalyst for the high short interest aside from a possible lack of near term material events. Revaluation thesis still intact for now.

AnaptysBio (ANAB) Initiated

This ROTY holding was given a $36 price target at Baird, representing upside of around 50%. As always, analyst ratings should be taken with a grain of skepticism but it's nice to have some confirmation of thesis.

Today's Idea: ShotSpotter Inc (SSTI)

SSTI data by YCharts

Readers know that I frequently research new stocks that cross my radar and peak my interest, while also seeking to update them on older ideas as the thesis evolves.

Today I published a piece on this recent IPO that I believe merits a position in the ROTY model account. Readers may recall that I've stated many times that while I am partial to biotech, I am open to ideas from other sectors that appear to be compelling opportunities, as we have a "go anywhere" approach.

Here are key points from my article:

The firm's basic premise is that they offer real-time gunshot alerts and detection, and considering recent events they appear to be coming to capital markets at just the right time.

Several case studies point to the technology's effectiveness in improving response times and saving lives.

At 4 to 6 times sales the valuation appears quite reasonable, while accelerating adoption of the technology as management executes on its plan provides considerable upside in the medium term.

Cash position is small but appears sufficient to progress the business forward throughout 2017 and into 2018 assuming operating losses of around $1 million per quarter going forward

I believe the stock could easily become a target of the momentum crowd, with excessive optimism and hype driving the share price to a premium perhaps undeserved (at which we would sell at least part of our position)

Risks include slowing sales, opponents of the technology, cost conscious clients who might not be willing to shell out funds for a service that some deem unnecessary, and future dilution.

Actions to Take:

Adding quarter position to Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) to the ROTY model account at market close price the day this article is published. We are preparing for a runup into IPF data.

Initiating quarter position in ShotSpotter in the ROTY model account at market close price the day this article is published. I'd like to keep it on our radar and monitor trading action over the coming weeks, as well as other news surrounding the story.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZGNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.