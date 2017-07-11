Kraft Heinz : Try A Taste For Income

Kraft Heinz 's dividend yield of 3.0% is well above average and is suitable for the income investor with the synergies of the merger starting to grow earnings.

This article is about Kraft Heinz (KHC) and why it's a buy for the income investor. Kraft Heinz, is one of the largest food and beverage companies in the United States and foreign countries. Kraft Heinz is 0.8% of The Good Business Portfolio and is the last company I have not written about that is in my portfolio. So you will now be able to see what The Good Business portfolio thinks of all its 25 companies.

Fundamentals of Kraft Heinz will be reviewed in the following topics below The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return and Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business and Takeaways And Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines.

Kraft Heinz has only been a separate company for 24 months and some of the guidelines are long term and will not be evaluated for this report. Kraft Heinz passes 9 of 9 (applicable) Good Business Portfolio Guidelines. These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Kraft Heinz does pass my dividend guideline of having a dividend of at least 1% and is not applicable for the 10 year test. Kraft Heinz is therefore a choice for the dividend income investor and the dividend is safe. The earnings payout ratio right now is good at 64%. After paying the dividend this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business and reducing debt.

Kraft Heinz is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $100.7 Billion. The size of Kraft Heinz plus its cash flow of $4.8 Billion give it the ability to increase the business going forward and increase dividends.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR (S&P Capital IQ) of 14.0% easily meets my requirement.

Kraft Heinz S&P Capital IQ rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $97.0. Kraft Heinz price is presently 17% below the target. Kraft Heinz is under the target price at the present and has a fair PE of 22, making Kraft Heinz a good buy at this entry point considering the growth potential.

One of my guidelines is would you buy the whole company if you could, the answer is yes, all portfolios need some great companies in the making, just give Kraft Heinz a few more quarters and I think you will see good growth continuing. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes Kraft Heinz interesting is the growth in the food sector and there are rumors of a hostile takeover of Unilever (UL). Also the possibility of reduced foreign taxes will help earnings.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Kraft Heinz total return YTD underperformed the Dow baseline by 13.84% making it a poor growth investment but the synergies have just started to kick in. The poor total return of -4.90% makes Kraft Heinz a poor investment for the total return investor looking YTD but does provide a good income as the dividend increases with earnings. Kraft Heinz presently has a yield of 3.0% which is above average and a good investment for the income investor.

DOW's YTD total return baseline is 8.94%

Company Name YTD Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Kraft Heinz -4.9% -13.84% 3.0%

When I scanned the 2 year chart Kraft Heinz has a good showing going up and to the right for its 24 month existence as a separate company and shows the growth potential unleashed by the merger of Kraft and Heinz.

KHC data by YCharts

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on May 5 ,2017 Kraft Heinz reported earnings of $0.84 that missed expected by $0.03. Total revenue was $6.36 Billion less than a year ago by 3.2% year over year. This was a fair report with bottom line and top line almost hitting their targets. The next earnings report will be out in August 2017 and is expected to be $0.96 compared to last year of $0.85..

As seen in the graphic below Kraft Heinz is holding its own with the bottom line increasing as the savings cuts take effect.

Source : Kraft Heinz earnings call slides

Business Overview

Kraft Heinz is a manufacturer of food products in the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters Kraft Heinz was incorporated on February 8, 2013, is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company's segments include the United States, Canada and Europe. The Company's remaining businesses are combined as Rest of World. The Rest of World consists of Latin America and Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA). The Company provides products for various occasions whether at home, in restaurants or on the go. The Company's brands include Heinz, Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia, Planters, Velveeta, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, and Ore-Ida. The Company's products are sold through its own sales organizations and through independent brokers, agents and distributors to chain, wholesale, cooperative and independent grocery accounts, convenience stores, drug stores, value stores, bakeries, pharmacies, mass merchants, club stores, foodservice distributors and institutions, including hotels, restaurants, hospitals, healthcare facilities and certain government agencies. It sells some products under brands, it licenses from third parties, including Capri Sun packaged drink pouches for sale in the United States, T.G.I. Friday's frozen snacks and appetizers in the United States and Canada, McCafe ground, whole bean and single cup coffees in the United States and Canada, Taco Bell Home Originals Mexican-style food products in the United States grocery stores and Weight Watchers Smart Ones frozen entrees, snacks and desserts in the United States and Canada."

Over all KHC is a good business with S&P CAGR projected growth high but actual earnings and revenues have just started to show this strong capability of growth. Kraft Heinz could continue growing strongly as the growth of the food products sector continues.

The economy is showing moderate economic (about 1.7%) growth right now and the FED has raised rates in June 2017 with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy. The FED projects for 1 more increase in 2017. I feel the FED is going slow, they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the May 17, 2017 earnings call Bernardo Hees (Chief Executive Officer and) said. Although our top line results in the first quarter reflect a slow start to the year, we remain on track with our key initiatives. We are delivering product innovations, renovations and geographic expansion that positions Kraft Heinz to drive organic sales growth for the balance of 2017 and beyond. We also have good visibility on costs, savings and what we must do to deliver another year of profitable growth for The Kraft Heinz Company.”

This shows the feelings of the top management to continued growth of the Kraft Heinz business and to deliver good value to its customer and share holders.

The graphic below shows the outlook guidance for KHC's 2017.

Source : Kraft Heinz earnings call slides

Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes

Kraft Heinz is an investment choice for the income investor with strong growth potential in the food business as the world economy gets better. The company revenues and earnings are just starting to grow as the company has only been a separate company for 24 months. KHC is 0.8% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held and may be increased as cash is available. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 gives good diversification. There is not an open slot in the portfolio at this time.

Wrote some HOG July 21 strike 54.0 calls on a portion of the holding. If the calls remain in the money they will be moved up and out as it gets closer to the expiration date. HOG is crawling up slowly and I don't know why. These calls can make 4% in a little over two weeks if the price remains the same.

Recently on June 19 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 10.1% of the portfolio to 9.6%. Great Company but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show has Boeing with a large order book beating Airbus, and the show is not over yet.

Added to position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) now at 1.7% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average 3% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust this year if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.

Trimmed Harley Davidson (HOG) to 1.3% of the portfolio. Growth looks likely to be negative again this year. S&P raised HOG target to $60 but sales look slow for a while. 3M (MMM) is intended to be bought after HOG position has been sold off.

Started a position (position number 25, portfolio now full) in American Tower (AMT) a specialty REIT at 0.4% of the portfolio. Their earnings for the first quarter were great, beating expected by $0.13 and with revenue increasing 21.3% year over year.

Added to position of Texas Instruments now at 4.4% of the portfolio a full position. S&P recently raised TXN target price to $84 from $77.

Increased position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.2% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) is 8.5% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) is 8.0% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.3% of portfolio and Boeing is 10.0% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ, MO and home Depot are now in trim position.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, a increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings were good with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.07 at $2.01. S&P Capital IQ also raised its one year target to $210.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line but Mr. Market did not like growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever, it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector is under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 First Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real time follower and you will get each quarters performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, Omega Health Investors (OHI), Texas Instrument (TXN), Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot (HD) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course this is not a recommendation to buy or sell and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account and the opinions on the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, HOG, IR, TXN, DLR, PEP, KHC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.