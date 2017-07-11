The Smart Oil During Permania

Few E&P companies were disciplined enough to have stayed on the sidelines when land prices skyrocketed, due to their growth mandate as well as herd mentality.

A group of small to medium-sized independents paid land prices over $30,000/acre as early as 2013-2014. Pioneer, WPX and Concho were not part of the cohort.

The land transactions in the Permian Basin can be subdivided into two periods, before mid-2016 when the ongoing land grab started, and after.

1. Introduction

The proverbial smart money are collectively the knowledgeable, experienced, well-informed, "in-the-know" people, who typically buy before the multitude come to appreciate a hidden opportunity, and sell as the crowd swarm in to push the price up. Most people hope to be, and some pose as, the smart money.

In parallel, there are smart oil in the oil patch (USO). They may not be so much ahead of their contemporaries as George Mitchell was in starting an unconventional oil and gas revolution, but they are definitely good at picking the next hot petroleum province, the next hot play, the next hot land section to explore and develop before the crowd warm up to the idea. When the herd rush in and bid up the land prices, these first movers either choose to hold on to and materialize through development and production the enormous cost advantage accorded to them by the land which they have presciently amassed, or opt to sell the acreage at great profit and move on to the next target. From buying to selling, their strategy comes straight from the play book of value investing: "Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful", as Warren Buffett said. These pioneers tend to add out-sized value for their shareholders.

In this piece, the third installment of a series of four, we analyze how value investing principle has been applied to or ignored in the unconventional oil and gas development in the Permian Basin over the last dozen of years, hoping to identify the best shareholder value creators. This is an excerpt of an earlier, fuller article published at The Upstream Oil Hub on Seeking Alpha Marketplace; to get an exclusive early view of all of our research reports in the complete version, please sign up with The Upstream Oil Hub here.

2. The early sellers

To the list of land transactions in the Permian Basin, which we presented in the previous installments of the series (see here and here), we now add the land sellers where possible (Table 1).

Table 1. A sample portion of the list of recent transactions of Permian Basin land, with information as to sellers shown, compiled from media reports and company financial reports, news releases and presentations. For the full content of the table, please subscribe to The Upstream Oil Hub on Seeking Alpha Marketplace, where tables such as this are not only complete but also are continuously updated as information becomes available.

To every company that bought low, there is a seller who left money on the table. Land holders have various reasons to sell; however some of those who had sold in the 2000s are likely wishing that they have had waited a little longer to sell.

The majors perhaps do have some traits which keep them from acting like the dumb oil. Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) cut a good deal in its 2012 purchase of 618,000 net acres at $1,659 per acre, which simultaneously makes Chesapeake (CHK) the biggest loser; it had no options other than asset disposition to reduce debt and to cover a shortfall in operation funds. Chesapeake also sold 246,000 net acres in northern Delaware Basin, New Mexico to Chevron (CVX). It is impossible to compare the Chesapeake transaction with ExxonMobil (XOM)'s $36 billion purchase of XTO in 2010, which is too complex a deal, with numerous non-Permian assets, for the specific prices paid for the Permian acres to be figured out. Nobody can blame BP (BP), which in the aftermath of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill had to dispose a large slice of its assets including those in the Permian Basin, which were acquired by Apache (APA) on July 20, 2010.

Among the Permian pure plays, Concho (CXO) stands out pretty well. Although it sold 14,000 net acres at $14,464/acre prior to mid-2016, the company also bought at least 336,200 net acres at a weighted average price of $4,191/acre during that time. Three Rivers Operating Company, backed by private equity fund Riverstone Holdings LLC, might have been pleased at the time - that was in 2012 - for the price it got as compared with Chesapeake's, but still 200,000 net acres at $3,775 per acre seem a steal for Concho in retrospect. A few months before that deal, Concho also acquired from an undisclosed seller 114,000 net acres at merely $2,434/acre.

We notice that, back in 2013 and 2014, a group of small to medium-sized independents including Diamondback (FANG), QEP (QEP), RSP Permian (RSPP), Parsley (PE), and Callon (CPE) were already paying prices north of $30,000 per acre. They did not disclose from whom they bought those acres, but the sellers are likely to be private lease holders judging from the small acreage sizes involved in each deal. Absent from this cohort is Pioneer (PXD), which in recent year made few purchases barring the acquisition of 28,000 net acres from distressed Devon (DVN) in June 2016 for about $14,300 per acre. This accurately reflects how Pioneer led by Scott Sheffield amasses acreage; it bought much of its 785,000 net acres of acreage in the Permian Basin in the 1980s and 1990s when "It had no sizzle" (see here).

In the pack of large independents, Apache qualify as the biggest gainer. The company not only bought BP's Permian properties while the super major was in distress, but also quietly yet aggressively secured 307,000 contiguous net acres (352,000 gross acres) in southern Delaware Basin at an attractive average cost of around $1,300 per acre most likely in 2013-2015, which have 2,000 - 3,000 future drilling locations identified in the Woodford and Barnett formations alone. However, the Reeves County, Texas land acquisition was carried out with, at the time, proprietary knowledge of the 75 Tcf plus 3 Bbo "Alpine High" resource play discovery, which has 4,000-5,000 feet of stacked pay in up to five distinct formations including the Bone Springs, Wolfcamp, Pennsylvanian, Barnett and Woodford (see here). So it is perhaps unfair to label the sellers to Apache as dumb oil. EOG (EOG), which acquired Yates Petroleum Corporation, distinguishes itself by being one of the lowest cost producers in the Permian Basin, boasting low-$30s/bo breakeven as of 1Q2017 (see here).

Fig. 1. Average WTI breakevens for core activity of selected operators, as of 1Q 2016 - 1Q 2017, after Rystad.

Right before the land grab started in mid-2016, Devon cut a number of transactions selling Permian acreage at around $10,000-14,000/acre. These deals look awfully like fire sale, because they were indeed cut under distress; according to the management, proceeds from the disposition of "non-core properties" were to "be utilized to further strengthen [its] investment-grade financial position", or to reduce net debt for "maintaining strong investment-grade credit ratings" (see here). Nonetheless, these asset dispositions were rationalized at the time as an intelligent move to stay "concentrated in some of the most attractive North America resource plays, with liquids expected to approach 60 percent of [its] production by year-end and multi-year oil production growth projected to be in excess of 20 percent" (see here). Observers perhaps scratched their heads once more one year later when Devon announced in May 2017 that it decided to instead focus on Permian Basin assets by selling properties elsewhere which it previously retained for "multi-year oil production growth" and which are now considered "non-core".

3. The gluttonous

Quite a few companies purchased land when land price was low or when it skyrocketed. Examples include Diamondback, Callon, Parsley, RSP Permian, WPX (WPX), and to a lesser degree PDC (PDCE) and QEP. The readers may recall that some members of this cohort were willing to pay over $30,000 per acre as early as 2013-2014. They seem to be indiscriminate of the prices they pay.

Even some of the smart acquirers we have met above, such as Concho and ExxonMobil, joined the Permian land frenzy, which started in mid-2016, though they did not buy as much land as when the prices were lower.

There might be a number of reasons behind this behavior:

Firstly, these oilmen tend to have a growth mandate. With cowboy blood raging inside, they are obsessed with growth in terms of acreage, drilling and production. If oil price, as in revenue is a product of production and commodity price, is anyone's guess, operation to them is what some degree of control can be exerted. They occasionally pursue growth for the sake of growth, allowing the growth mandate to degrade into unprofitable expansion, which is the problem for the industry.

Secondly, these are unconventional resource plays, which you need incrementally more land to deliver greater production, and which (with acquisition cost ignored) tend to have fairly rapid capital turnover as opposed to those capital-draining multi-year mega projects.

Thirdly, they have resident or hired petroleum economists who calculate land intrinsic value figures for them to use as a reference. However, such estimates are highly dependent upon commodity price projection, which makes it possible for the valuators to come up with any numbers to justify the head honcho's buying itch.

Lastly, in an environment of appreciating land prices, some of them may figure that they could join the musical chair game and sell the acquired land later for a profit.

4. Those who sell high

The land grab beginning mid-2016 has principally been private equity or venture capital-backed start-ups selling off assets in the Permian Basin to middle and large-cap public operators.

In December 2016, Diamondback acquired Brigham Resources Operating LLC and Brigham Resources Midstream LLC for $2.43 billion, gaining 76,319 net acres in Pecos and Reeves counties for around $27,500 per acre.

RSP Permian paid $2.4 billion, or around $45,700 per acre in October 2016 to take Silver Hill Energy Partners LLC off the hand of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP and Ridgemont Equity Partners;

SM Energy (SM) paid $1.6 billion, or roughly $42,500 an acre, in October 2016 to acquire the Midland Basin acreage of QStar LLC of EnCap Investments L.P. Two months earlier, SM paid $980 million, or around $32,000 per acre for 24,783 net acres also in the Midland Basin from Rock Oil Holdings, LLC, which was formed in March 2014 with capital commitments totaling $500 million from Riverstone Holdings LLC, BNP Paribas, Wells Fargo along with management.

Parsley Energy paid $2.8 billion, or about $37,700 per acre, to take 71,000 net acres in the Midland owned by Double Eagle Energy Permian LLC, an Apollo Global Management LLC and Post Oak Energy Capital LP portfolio company that also has equity and debt backing from Magnetar Capital LLC.

PDC Energy entered the Permian Basin in August 2016 by acquiring the 57,000 net acres from private equity asset manager Kimmeridge, paying $1.5 billion or around $22,000 per acre.

In January 2017, WPX Energy paid $775 million, or $28,500 per acre, for 18,100 net acres from Panther Energy Co. II LLC and Carrier Energy Partners; In August 2015, WPX paid $2.75 billion for 92,000 net acres or around $21,500 per acre from private company RKI Exploration & Production, LLC. For these deals, the Chairman and CEO of WPX Rick Muncrief received the Executive of the Year award in 2017 from Oil and Gas Investor, for "completely retooling the portfolio and cost structure of the company to become one of the leading performers in its class, with ample room to grow", joining previous honorees such as Harold Hamm of Continental Resources (CLR), Chuck Davidson from Noble Energy (NBL), Scott Sheffield from Pioneer Natural Resources and Jim Hackett from Anadarko Petroleum (APC).

Diamondback paid $2.43 billion, or $27,500 per acre, in December 2016 for 76,319 net acres from Brigham Resources backed by Warburg Pincus LLC, Pine Brook Partners LLC and Yorktown LLC. Two months later, it bought another 4,038 net acres from Bingham for around $30,000 per acre. In July 2016, it paid $560 million, or $27,400 per acre, for 19,180 net acres from another private owner.

Callon Petroleum acquired 16,098 net acres from Ameredev backed by EnCap Investments for $615 million, or $34,000 per acre. In September 2016, Callon paid $340 million, or $43,600 per acre, for 5,952 net acres from Plymouth Petroleum, LLC, which is backed by ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC.

In March 2017, Marathon (MRO) paid $700 million, or $32,700 per acre, for 21,000 net acres from Black Mountain Operating LLC, which partnered with Natural Gas Partners through its fund NGP Natural Resources XI, L.P. In the same month, it also bought 70,000 net acres or $13,200 per acres from BC Operating, Inc., which is the operating company for, and owned equally by, Quantum Energy Partners-supported Crump Energy Partners II, LLC and Post Oak Energy Capital and Wells Fargo Energy Capital-backed Crown Oil Partners V, LP.

In January 2017, ExxonMobil paid $6.6 billion, or $21,600 per acres to take 275,000 net acres from the Bass family.

In June 2017, Oxy (OXY) paid $600 million, or $36,700 per acre, for 13,000 net acres from a private party. In October 2016, Oxy paid $2 billion, or $50,100 per acre, for 35,000 net acres from private company J Cleo Thompson. T. Boone Pickens' Mesa Petroleum battled in court in the same month with J. Cleo Thompson and three Midland exploration and production companies over the latter allegedly violating the terms of a decade-old investment contract potentially worth up to $1 billion (see here).

5. Who is going to exit

Endeavor Energy Resources, one of the largest Permian pure play, 34% owned by TV personality Autry Stephens, has some 334,000 net acres mostly in the Midland Basin. Recently it has been reported that the company may file for IPO.

Besides Endeavor Energy Resources, there are still some other sizable packages out there for sale as of 1Q 2017, according to Williams Capital analyst Gabriele Sorbara (see here; Fig. 2). They include properties owned by

Riverstone Holdings-backed Three Rivers Operating Co. III LLC, was selling a 60,000-net-acre package as of May 2016;

Midland Basin assets held by Trail Ridge Energy Partners II LLC backed by Riverstone and Trilantic Capital;

Patriot Resources in the Delaware Basin, owned by oilman Ben Strickling;

ExL Petroleum operated assets in the Delaware and Midland basins, which received Quantum Energy backing. On June 28, 2017, ExL signed a purchase and sale agreement to get paid $648 million in cash by Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) to acquire 23,656 gross, or 16,488 net, acres of land in the Delaware Basin, along with its approximately 8,000 boe/d (48% oil) production and more than 350 net potential locations.



CrowdQuest Operating LLC and Endeavor Energy Resources, which may go public this year or next. CrownQuest with some ties to Lime Rock Partners, has a significant Midland Basin acreage position, and is among the list of frequently mentioned potential acquisition targets.

EnCap- and Pine Brook Partners-backed Forge Energy has San Andres play properties on sale;

Felix Energy II has 55,000 acres in the eastern Delaware Basin in Texas. Felix Energy II is backed by EnCap Investments, which has funded a series of start-ups in the Permian Basin, including Ameredev II LLC, Bold Energy III, Carrera Energy LLC, OGX Holding III, PetroLegacy Energy, Piedra Resources III, Plantation Petroleum Holdings V, QStar II, American Resource Development LLC, Plantation Petroleum Company.

Fig. 2. Private operators in Delaware and Midland Basins, after Shale Experts Research Group.

6. Who is still piling in

While some private equity-backed companies have been exiting from the Permian Basin, others continued to pile in:



Pine Brook and Riverstone provided a $600 million line of equity to Admiral Permian Resources, which is focusing on acquiring and developing properties in the Permian Basin;

Luxe Minerals attracted a $254 million commitment from NGP to invest in the Midland and Delaware basins, among other places.

On February 4, 2015, recently-formed Atlantic Resources Co., led by CEO Richard A. Jennings and President Rodney Woodard, announced that it has secured an equity commitment from Denham Capital to pursue Permian Basin opportunities. Denham Capital has more than $7.9 billion of invested and committed capital across seven fund vehicles.

In December 2015, LOLA Energy, a newly formed independent, received $250 million equity commitment from Denham Capital;

In July 2015, TPG Special Situations Partners joined the operating subsidiary of Legacy Reserves LP to fund horizontal development of certain of Legacy's Spraberry, Wolfcamp and Bone Spring rights in the Permian Basin.

Amistad Energy Partners LLC, led by Bryant Chapman, ex-BP, announced July 7 that members of the management team and Kayne Anderson Energy Funds backed the fledgling company with $150 million equity commitment.

As of Aug 2016, Blackstone Group LP is partnering with Jetta Operating Company and Guidon Energy to buy assets in the Permian Basin. Jetta has $1 billion to deploy in Delaware, Guidon $500 million to spent in the Midland Basin (see here).

As of mid-2017, Chisholm Energy Holdings LLC has raised $500 million to get a piece of the Permania.

7. Discussion and conclusion

By compiling a list of recent land transactions in the Permian Basin,with information as to who has been buying or selling acreage, we were able to have a bird's eye view of the complex market behaviors of sellers and buyers.

Prior to the land grab started in mid-2016, Shell and Chevron seem to have cut great deals in 2012 when they took advantage of Chesapeake's financial duress to buy Permian land from it at incredible prices. Apache's 2010 purchase of the Permian acreage from distressed BP was also a great opportunistic move, while its 2013-2015 quiet buying-up of a large swath of land over its Alpine High discovery at $1,399 per acre was flawlessly executed. In contrast, Devon left a fortune on the table when it had been forced to divest its Permian assets to save credit rating a few months before the land grab pushed price up substantially.

Back in 2013 and 2014, a group of small to medium-sized independents including Diamondback, QEP, RSP Permian, Parsley, and Callon were already paying prices north of $30,000 per acre. As compared with these spendthrifts, Pioneer, WPX and particularly Permian pure play Concho conducted themselves well in building land positions methodically.

Few companies could be disciplined enough to have stayed on the sidelines when land prices skyrocketed. Such a behavior may be related to the operators' growth mandate as well as herd mentality. On the other hand, private equity or venture capital firms, not bound by such grow-for-the-sake-of-growth mentality, were more than happy to accommodate the price-indiscriminate buyers by selling them the land that they have accumulated through numerous start-ups they backed since early 2010s.

As it turned out, the land grab beginning mid-2016 has principally been private equity or venture capital-backed start-ups selling off Permian assets to middle and large-cap public operators. Although some late-comers are still piling in, the smart money have sold out or are on the way out. They bought low then and sell high now, which is classic value investing.

This is an abbreviated version of a research report previously published as part of The Upstream Oil Hub, our exclusive service at Marketplace on Seeking Alpha. To get an exclusive early view of all of our research reports, please sign up with The Upstream Oil Hub here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author is not a registered financial advisor and does not purport to provide investment advice regarding decisions to buy, sell or hold any security. Before making any decision to buy, sell or hold any security mentioned in this article, investors should consult with their financial adviser. The author has relied upon publicly available information gathered from sources, which are believed to be reliable. However, while the author believes these sources to be reliable, the author provides no guarantee either expressly or implied. The author may choose to transact in securities of one or more companies mentioned within this service within the next 72 hours.