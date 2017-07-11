Is It Time To Invest In Solar? Part II

This article represents the second installment of a Seeking Alpha article published last September. The article included an illustration that showed conventional energy costs rising as solar energy costs decline, bringing solar closer to grid parity with conventional, which has already been attained in some regions globally. Over the last 18 months lower solar energy costs have been facilitated in part by falling solar PV prices due to overcapacity and commoditization. In spite of a severe drubbing inflicted on solar industry players in 2016, solar energy adoption in the U. S. grew a whopping 95%. In addition to adding a record 14625 megawatts of solar PV, solar installations in the U.S. ranked as the leading source of new electrical capacity added in the year. Further, global PV growth continued and accelerated markedly in 2016 as illustrated in the graph below:

(Source: Renew Economy)

In spite of a robust market for solar PV in 2016, module prices fell steeply, which resulted in a 20% decline in system installation costs. Greentech Media further predicts solar energy capacity to triple in the next five years. In 2017, a decline in growth is expected due in part to lower forecasts for utility-scale construction.

To offer an alternative view beyond forecasts from solar industry proponents some commentary from Mornings is relevant. In a June/July 2017 Morningstar Advisor article titled “President Can’t Thwart Progress”, the authors begin the discussion with “Forecast 1: Renewable Energy Goes Boom”. Their research presents the premise that renewable energy, including solar, is projected to double in the next eight years based only on state programs (unable to link article). Twenty nine states now embrace RPS (renewable portfolio standard) which mandates standards utilizing renewable energy in new energy construction. As the Morningstar Advisor article points out, the federal government is unlikely to interfere with RPS since most Republicans favor state, compared to federal, incentive programs and regulation.

Meanwhile, the solar industry profit squeeze over the last 18 months continues to plague industry players, which has resulted in multiple bankruptcies. While most solar pure players have suffered, the classic example is Sundedison (OTCPK:SUNEQ). Sunedison had been touted by many tech investors and Wall Street analysts alike before plunging into bankruptcy in 2016. While the SUNEQ bankruptcy was largely due to poor financial management, the company exemplifies the extreme pitfalls of solar investing with individual stocks. As 2017 unfolds, some analysts are predicting more pain and bankruptcies.

With dire predictions for solar on the horizon and a renewable energy unfriendly president, prospects for solar investing could remain uncertain. The chart below, however, seems to portray a different picture. As shown, Guggenheim Solar ETF (TAN) staged a breakout in June on impressive volume and technicals. A question remains, however, in how long an upward trend can be sustained.

(Courtesy: StockCharts.com)

In 2015 congress extended federal tax credits on renewables to 2021 and, coupled with state initiatives, should help drive solar adoption in the U. S. In addition, as pointed out in the previous SA article, solar energy continues to gain parity with conventional electricity, which has already occurred in some states. The foregoing tailwinds suggest that solar energy will continue robust growth into the foreseeable future. The difficulty lies in the ability to choose investments that will not only be able to survive, but also attain and grow profits. In particular, U.S. residential solar stocks have been hit hard, notably evidenced with the merger of Solar City with Tesla (to avoid dire consequences as a standalone) and the bankruptcy of Sungevity. The Sungevity bankruptcy occurred in spite the company possessing an innovative, low cost business model and cash infusions from Lowe’s Home Improvement and others. Sungevity had been featured in a Forbes article as a likely survivor in the industry last September and had planned a merger/IPO. Ultimately, Sungevity was sold and the name was changed to Solar Spectrum. Other U.S. solar players remaining solvent have experienced worsening performance and fundamentals.

At least one company, First Solar (FSLR), has been able to maintain a firm footing due to a strong balance sheet and innovation. Like its counterparts, however, FSLR stock has been extremely volatile, currently trading near $40, roughly double its 2006 IPO price of $20. The stock has recovered nicely in 2017 from a trading range near $26 in April. While First Solar has been able to benefit from a product differentiation strategy, future success may be limited by extreme commoditization with lower PV prices in the market.

First Solar, the top holding in the Guggenheim Solar ETF, saw its revenue decline 17.5% in the year ended December 31, or $627 million, to $2.9 billion (source: Form 10K). However, the balance sheet is pristine with $1.6 billion in cash, a current ratio of 3.1, long term debt of equity ratio of .05, and positive cash flow (source: Form 10Q. First Solar has been a consistent industry leader and, while recent financial performance has been poor, it has a history of innovation and milestone achievement. A corporate technology presentation is available that covers a wide range of technological achievement. Over the last three calendar years, First Solar has spent over $500 million on R & D, in modules, components, and system development. The best example of its technology lead is in it Series 6 module that is scheduled for launch in 2019 (illustration below) that will deliver 440 watts. In addition to its size, it will offer unique designs and integrated components to offer a superior product offering. The company estimates that the Series 6 will lower costs by 40%.

(Source: Company presentation)

While it is likely that First Solar has a bright future, near term financial performance will likely be challenging. Per an S & P stock report dated July 1, the analyst estimates a revenue decline of 2% in 2017 with full year EPS of .52 and improving results in 2018

Considering the fact that solar energy has a history of extreme market cycles, most investors may likely be best served by a wait-and-see approach to confirm an established trend of at least six months. In viewing the above graph, it is apparent that, if a long term uptrend is established in solar from the recent breakout, the trend has just begun. In the case of solar, the author has made a mistake of being too early to the party with an investment (as well as SA articles) on Sunedison, which proved to be costly. Mistakes are to be expected in successful investing—as long as they prove to be learning experiences. In the case of the author, the mistake entailed believing in S & P and Deutsche Bank analysts, and others on Wall Street, who touted Sunedison even though the balance sheet was a disaster. Individual investors have tools available to reduce such mistakes—independent information, adherence to disciplined financial guidelines, and avoidance of hype. Basic fundamentals are easily forgotten, even by experienced investors

In view of the discussion above, the best way to invest in solar may with an ETF for some investors. As illustrated in the Guggenheim Solar ETF long term chart below, however, TAN has been a big loser since its inception in 2008. The chart further illustrates that, following the June 2017 breakout, the long term chart barely budged from the breakout, confirming a very early stage in any long term upward trend. Accordingly, it remains uncertain whether the ETF will establish a long term upward trajectory from the current level near term.

A review of the TAN portfolio in the illustration below reveals further inherent risks in solar investing. With a limitation on investable names available in the space, the portfolio is highly concentrated with 56% of the portfolio in the top 10 holdings. Furthermore, there are currently only 20 holdings in the entire portfolio (not shown). Industry sectors are also highly concentrated with over 65% of holdings in equipment and services, which is greatly affected by eroding solar panel prices.

Source: Guggenheim website as of 7/6/17

Where the solar industry is headed:

The established upward trend in solar adoption now appears to be past a point of no return, and is accelerating. Nearing parity with continued cost reductions, it appears that solar adoption could be approaching sustainability without subsidies. The fact that First Solar is developing a module that can be integrated into solar systems at a 40 lower cost seems to validate the point. While the industry continues to be vulnerable to erratic cycles, accelerating adoption should make it less so. As industry participants are able to return to profitability, there will likely be more competition which is intrinsic to an early-stage industry. As technical advantage accrues to the best players, who are able to successfully differentiate their products, the industry should undergo a move toward maturity.

There may be some bumps in the road to solar growth. One possible speed bump could be an emergency tariff levied on solar cells and modules imported into the US as reported by Reuters. According to GreenTech Media, such a tariff could have dire consequences on the US solar industry. In such a high-growth, early-stage industry as solar, conflicts and predatory pricing abound. The unsettled, erratic nature of the industry should smooth over time. Stiff competition can be good in driving innovation, lower cost, and wider adoption, however, a balancing act will be required to create stability and strengthen the industry.

Early stages of new industries are usually populated with many inefficient participants. A classic example is the automotive industry in the early 20 th century. Just in the U.S. there have been over 1500 car brands (not including trucks), most of which were born and died within 20 years of the early 1900s. While there are few valid comparisons between the auto industry and solar energy, the principle is valid in emphasizing the that many companies now in solar will no longer exist in the foreseeable future. Companies that are able to gain advantages of technical innovation, lower costs, and scale are likely to rise above the group as others are weeded out.

Conclusion:

Due to the historical boom-bust cycle in the solar industry, the only real big winner near term may be the environment. In the 2014-2015 solar up cycle, many investors made a mistake arriving too early to the party. However, solar will at sometime have its day in the sun. If a secular uptrend is currently forming in solar stocks, it is very early in the cycle. Due to tailwinds that will likely exist for decades, a long term secular growth trend is likely to solidify. In the absence of a history of solid financial performance, however, it will be difficult to separate the winners and losers. For that reason, an ETF appears to be the best bet for most investors. And like individual stocks, a solar ETF should be charted and reviewed like any other equity investment. As an individual stock, First Solar is likely the highest quality name in the industry. However, investors must be willing to hold FSLR long term and track progress routinely. As always discipline will be an essential ingredient for success.

