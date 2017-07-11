Arena Announces Positive Clinical Trial Results

About a month ago I wrote an article about an intended reverse split for Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA). In that article I speculated that the company was conducting its reverse split from a position of strength, and that I anticipated that a positive read-out on the phase 2 Ralinepag trial could allow for the stock to make a nice run.

"In my opinion, Arena is in much more of a position of strength with its move. Further, the company will now decrease the number of shares issued and outstanding to 31.5 million. Essentially, Arena shares will now be more rare. With phase 2 top-line data on a possible best in class drug coming out in a matter of weeks, this could be a great chance for the equity to see a more substantial pop than it otherwise would. Simply stated, decreasing the share count by a factor of 10 presents an interesting dynamic if the read-out is good."

On July 10, 2017, the top line results for Ralinepag were announced by Arena. The stock soared to over $25 per share on this news. Ralinepag is a long-acting, orally administered prostacyclin receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (NYSE:PAH). The phase 2 clinical trial involved 61 patients. According to the company, the primary efficacy analysis demonstrated a statistically significant absolute change from baseline in pulmonary vascular resistance (NYSE:PVR) compared to placebo. In addition, Ralinepag also demonstrated numerical improvement in 6-minute walk distance (6MWD). The details are as follows:

Ralinepag improved median PVR by 163.9 dyn.s.cm -5 from baseline compared to a 0.7 dyn.s.cm -5 worsening from baseline in the placebo arm (P=0.02).

from baseline compared to a 0.7 dyn.s.cm worsening from baseline in the placebo arm (P=0.02). Patients treated with ralinepag had a 29.8% improvement in PVR compared to the placebo arm (P=0.03)

A 20.1% improvement in PVR compared to baseline.

Adverse events observed in the study were consistent with other prostacyclin treatments for the management of PAH, with headache, nausea, diarrhea, jaw pain and flushing being the most commonly reported adverse events.

Arena plans to present full study results at future medical congresses.

For Arena Pharmaceuticals the positive track of Ralinepag was critical. The company's venture into the anti-obesity space with Belviq saw mixed results and ultimately cost the company dearly in the market. Arena hired a new CEO, cut a deal with Eisai to take over the entire Belviq franchise, and spent the last year trying to get back to its roots as a drug development company. The phase 2 trial for Ralinepag was the catalyst that Arena needed to show the street that it is indeed a relevant player in the space.

With positive data in hand, Arena intends to expedite initiating a Phase 3 trial. Having positive phase 2 data also could open the door for partnership discussions or even an outright buyout. Arena is more attractive today than it was a week ago, and the company has a robust pipeline that seems to carry potential.

With the big move that the stock made on this news, there will certainly be some profit taking. For some longer term investors this news actually gets the stock price close to the entry points we were seeing when everyone thought that the anti-obesity space was a home run, only to see it turn out to be a mediocre market. Despite the positive developments, Arena is still a speculative play. There are no guarantees in this business. In my opinion Arena stock now has more of a safety net than it did prior to this news. Getting to phase 3 and completing it will take some time. Watch this equity closely, as there are other developments later this year that could make it an interesting play. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.