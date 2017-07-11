WD-40 Company: Get Rich Slowly

The WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) is one of my favorite household names and it has just reported another round of earnings that have caught my attention this morning. As a stock, I have called it a buy-and-hold success story, and one that may be exactly what you are looking for. Coming into this quarter sales had been weaker than expected for month. However, I stood by the name frankly because the products have staying power. Well, as long as things require maintenance and lubrication, the company will always have a market for its flagship multi-purpose maintenance products under the WD-40 brand. Has this patience paid off?

Well the stock has not rocketed higher or anything but the fiscal Q3 numbers showed a strong performance earnings wise, although revenue numbers were still a bit weak. I suspect the stock will not see much movement on the news. So what is the deal here with the revenue miss? Well, once again sales for the quarter were impacted by currency issues. On an absolute basis, sales for the third quarter were $98.2 million, which was actually up 2% year-over-year. It missed estimates by just $0.9 million. While a miss hurts, this degree of a sales miss is far less than what we have seen in the past. I want to point out that if we look at the sales on a constant-dollar basis, net sales for the quarter would have been even higher for the quarter.

How about the earnings picture? Here things have generally looked strong as earnings have been beating analysts' estimates the least few quarters, but last quarter was a rare miss. Here in this quarter we were back to crushing estimates thanks to strong fiscal discipline and sales that were relatively strong. Net income was $14.4 million, up 14% compared to last year's quarter and earnings per share came in at $1.02. This more than surpassed estimates by a solid $0.11 margin. This is a strong year-over-year decrease as last year earnings were $0.88 per share. The strength can be seen when we look regionally.

While much of the same headwinds I have discussed in the past are still present, the fact is that this is a global company and is subject to volatility, particularly with its exposure to foreign currency. Sometimes sales will be up, sometimes they will be flat. The key is the longer-term trend. And that trend, while marginally so, is higher. Sales were actually up in all regions except the Americas. Sales in the Americas fell due to lower maintenance product sales, though some of the decline was a result of key customers adjusting their inventory levels. Latin America and Canada both outperformed the US in terms of expectations, helping to offset some weakness in this region. Sales in Europe rose 4% driven by better market conditions. In constant dollars sales were up 18%. That is pretty stellar. In Asia Pacific, sales were up 8%, thanks to better distributor markets and a strong 6% increase in Chinese sales. Garry Ridge, president and CEO, stated:

“We had a solid quarter and are pleased that we achieved both sales and earnings results which reflect new record highs for the Company. Fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates continue to obscure our sales results but if you remove their impact our consolidated sales would have increased by about 4 percent over the prior year fiscal third quarter. Overall, while we continue to see fluctuations in certain markets quarter to quarter, our long-term growth plans remain stable."

Sales are rising on a currency neutral basis. We see here the company recognizes that currency issues are real, with 40% plus of sales coming in different currencies. The strength of the dollar is a threat to business done overseas. This was a record setting quarter, and I am most impressed with the bottom line beat. Looking ahead the company expects 4% growth in sales and 5% growth in income. Slow and steady growth. Under $100, this is a buy in my opinion, thanks to shareholder friendly policies and of course steady expected growth over the years. Under the new share repurchase plan, management is authorized to acquire up to $75.0 million of its outstanding shares through August 31, 2018. In that time the company has repurchased 244,973 shares at a total cost of $26.2 million. On top of that, the company has hiked its dividend by 16.7%. This is a dividend growth name. Slow and steady wins the race in investing, and really most things in life. I leave you with this: go pull a 30 year chart on the name, and factor in the dividend growth. Get rich slowly. Put some WD on it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WDFC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.