5 Reasons BlackBerry Stock Bottomed

Bulls are disappointed that BlackBerry (BBRY) did not report a blowout quarter. The mediocre results sent the stock down over 15 percent from last month’s highs as investors corrected for the run-up that preceded the earnings report date. Despite few catalysts in the current quarter, the stock could be at or near a bottom. There are five reasons BlackBerry Stock may appeal to value investors.

1/ Stock at Fair Value

At a low discount rate of 10%, I formulated a fair value of around $10.00 for the stock (click here to model a fair value for BBRY stock). BlackBerry’s nearly 31 million share buyback over the next year ending on June 26, 2018, may give the stock some support at current levels. CEO John Chen expressed interest in buying companies specializing in IoT or autonomous driving solutions but not at current valuations. Spending some of the excess cash of $2.6 billion ($1.9 billion net) on its own shares will its lift future EPS.

2/ Growth in Software

In the first fiscal quarter (Q1/2018), the company reported growth in the new UEM (Unified Endpoint Management) platform. Previously known as BES 12.5, BlackBerry expended UEM such that the solution would support device, app, and content management across all devices. The move paid off: after its launch on December 2016, BlackBerry process over 3000 orders. It furthered the development of the platform by adding Microsoft (MSFT) Windows integration and enabling third-party cloud. The latter addition will enable the company to add advanced data analytics on a cloud setting.

3/ BlackBerry Devices

Investors should express disappointment in the revenue from the devices unit. In Q1, BlackBerry made just $37 million, or 15 percent of total revenue. Worse, still is that the company forecasts minimal device revenue in Q2. Fortunately, the company will follow-up on the orderly winding down of inventory with IP and royalty revenue. If BlackBerry’s partners, including TCL and Optimos, succeed in maximizing sales thanks to strong demand for KEYone, investors may expect a meaningful uptick in revenue on the IP line.

4/ IP Revenue from Avaya and Nokia

Just as BlackBerry’s settlement with Qualcomm (QCOM) gave the company a must-needed $815 million expense recovery, its suit against Nokia (NOK) may give its stock a lift. It seeks to get compensation for Nokia’s unauthorized use of 11 of BlackBerry’s technology. In April, the court lifted a stay in Avaya Inc.’s bankruptcy. This will allow for BlackBerry’s patent infringement case to continue.

YTD performance of NOK, QCOM, and BBRY stock:

BBRY data by YCharts

It is worth noting that even after BlackBerry settled with Qualcomm, the two companies are still working amicably together. Qualcomm is adopting BlackBerry’s Hypervisor such that it supports the digital cockpit solution.

5/ Growth Potential from Radar

To accelerate adoption of Radar, the CEO said it would release a less expensive version of Radar. Radar Light will cost $10 a unit compared to $30 per month per vehicle for Radar. Investors need to exercise patience, though, when building expectations for the uptake of Radar in the markets. Look at Descartes Systems (DSGX) as an example. The route planning and wireless dispatching solutions firm took several years to build its business to where it is now. Descartes is expected to grow earnings by 15.8 percent this year and 28 percent next year.



DSGX data by YCharts

Takeaway

Pivoting a dying business to a nascent one does not come without risk. BlackBerry recognized it was too late to build sufficient market share in smartphones. By pivoting its strengths in security solutions and back-end messaging, the software businesses have a good chance of growing. The biggest question now is figuring out when the new businesses will add meaningfully to total revenue.

Please [+]Follow me for continued coverage on value stock ideas in the technology. On the marketplace, BlackBerry is one of 20 DIY top idea stocks. Click on my name next to my avatar at the top of the article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.