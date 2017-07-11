Ensco Gets 3 Drillship Contracts

Ensco (ESV) has just published a press release with major news – the company announced three contracts for drillships! What is even more surprising, all contracts are offshore West Africa, which was the most inactive area during the current offshore drilling crisis. Let’s go straight to the news:

Ensco DS-4 got a 2-year contract with Chevron (CVX) offshore Nigeria which starts in August 2017. The contract includes a 1-year priced option. The rig was previously preservation stacked. Ensco stated that reactivation expenses for the rig will be $28 million while $15 million will be spent on upgrades. Ensco DS-10 got a 1-year contract with Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) offshore Nigeria. The contract starts in first quarter of 2018. Ensco DS-10 is a newbuild whose delivery was previously postponed to the first quarter of 2019. Due to this new contract, the delivery of the rig was rescheduled to the third quarter of 2017. Ensco estimates that capital expenditures on the rig will total $190 million including the final payment to the shipyard. Ensco DS-7 returns to work with Total (TOT). The rig will work from August 2017 in Ivory Coast and will drill one well that is expected to take 60 days to complete. Total has a priced option for 1 additional well.

In all cases, dayrates for the contracts have not been provided by Ensco.

This is a major development for Ensco and for the industry as a whole. These contracts showed that warm stacked rigs have a chance to win jobs in the current environment. Importantly, drillship work is returning to West Africa, which was the most beaten UDW area. These contracts have been secured despite the recent downside in oil prices, perhaps signaling that oil majors start thinking about their reserves and want to take advantage of low dayrates.

The news is great but there is also downside to this news. The dayrates have not been made public (and I bet that Ensco won’t provide exact numbers when it publishes its fleet status report later this month) which means that they are as low as possible. Also, Ensco will have to deal with a newbuild delivery at times when it decided to merge with Atwood Oceanics (ATW) and will likely have to immediately deal with its indebtedness due to change of control provisions.

I am not a fan of this merger (I laid out my views in this article) and I believe that these new developments make Ensco’s decision look even worse. The company’s precious financial resources are better spent dealing with an important newbuild delivery rather than with Atwood’s debt. I am not surprised that Ensco shares did not get a boost in early trade due to the announcement of these contracts as Atwood merger is on the back of every investor’s mind.

While the dayrates are definitely low and will likely not be disclosed, three Ensco’s drillship contracts are a “green shoot” for the industry. The second quarter earnings season will soon start for drilling companies and we will learn whether Ensco was an exception or more companies were able to capture contracts from oil producers.

Despite the news, I remain skeptical about the short-term performance of Ensco shares. In my view, a vote against the merger may serve as an upside catalyst. Meanwhile, oil prices are just too low and drillers will need higher oil prices to increase utilization and, ultimately, dayrates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the abovementioned stocks.