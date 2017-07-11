Don't Be A Target

We conclude with a simple test readers can use to weed out stocks like Target and identify other names worthy of further investigation.

Amazon has eaten the rest of the retail industry's lunch over the last decade, and the chance Target's $7 billion will protect it from Amazon seems slim.

A recent article suggested buying Target based on its $7 billion investment program in small stores and other initiatives. We suggest readers hold off on that.

- The Black Eyed Peas, "Boom Boom Pow"

Don't Rush To Buy Target

Two things came to mind while reading Seeking Alpha contributor Kumquat Research's well-written take on Target's (TGT) $7 billion spending initiative ("Target: Time To Jump In"). The first was the tweet pictured above, by Charlie Bilello of Pension Partners, contrasting Amazon's (AMZN) share performance over the last 10 years with those of Target and the other retailers Amazon has disrupted. The second was the 2009 single by The Black Eyed Peas, Boom Boom Pow, particularly the lyrics we quoted nearby. Although Kumquat Research made a good case for the necessity of Target's spending initiative, we think investors would be better off avoiding its shares now, as we elaborate below.

Target's $7 Billion In Bets

It's worth reading Kumquat Research's article for a detailed analysis of Target's plans, but one initiative that jumped out at us was the small-format stores Kumquat Research mentioned:

First, accelerating the small-format stores is a smart move for three reasons: 1) it will allow Target to penetrate more markets and reach more people without finding the real estate for a sprawling superstore 2) it will create more distribution centers for delivering online orders to nearby customers and 3) CEO Brian Cornell has stated that these stores have double the sales efficiency as their larger counterparts. These small-format stores will play a key role in any future growth Target hopes to achieve and it's a good sign that management sees the upside in having more of them. An extra 100 stores is more than a 5% increase in total store count, demonstrating how significant of an investment this is by the company.

That's the part that called to mind that Black Eyed Peas lyric. Amazon is already experimenting with small stores, and filing patents for underwater storage facilities. Seriously:

It remains to be seen how well Amazon's small stores do, and it may or may not develop its underwater storage facilities, but the broader point is the challenge Target faces in dealing with Amazon, which has a long and successful history of innovation.

Target, Amazon, And The OODA Model

You've probably heard of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) vice chairman Charlie Munger's concept of 'Latticework of mental models'. A mental model to consider adding to your latticework, if it's not there already, is the OODA model (also known as the OODA Loop). OODA stands for "observe, orient, act, decide".

U.S. Air Force Colonel John Boyd conceptualized OODA to describe the process fighter pilots go through when acting and reacting to each other in a dog fight. Target CEO John Cornell is making a $7 billion maneuver in a dog fight against the best entrepreneur/CEO of the last 20 years, Amazon's Jeff Bezos. There's a good chance Amazon will be able to act inside Target's OODA loop, pivoting to capitalize on opportunities such as small stores in ways that capture market share from Target.

Kumquat Research seemed to acknowledge this possibility in his article:

Ultimately, I think Target's $7 billion, 3-year plan to invest in itself will provide long-term value and allow it to stem the sales decline due to competition from Wal-Mart and Amazon and perhaps even get back to growth.

"Stem the sales decline" and "perhaps even get back to growth" aren't the most encouraging phrases to see in a bullish case for a stock. Kumquat went on to note that any upside from Target's plan would likely take time to materialize. Our suggestion is to wait and see.

A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Fundamental Analyses

In addition to the 10-year chart of Amazon versus Target and the handful of other retail names above, Charlie Bilello shared this chart of Amazon versus the entire retail industry, as represented by the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), since Amazon's first Prime Day 2 years ago:

That picture tells you more than any fundamental analysis about the state of retail today. Amazon is eating the rest of the industry's lunch. Why bet on Target now?

Our System's Take On Target

The system we use select securities for Bulletproof Investing runs 2 screens to weed out weak investments on each of the 3,400+ stocks and ETFs with options traded on them in the U.S. Then it estimates potential returns for the names that pass; for the ones that don't pass one or both screens, it doesn't.

You can see the components of the first screen for Target in the screen capture above from our system's admin panel. "Long Term Return" refers to Target's average 6-month return over the last 10 years, "Short Term Return" refers to its most recent 6-month return, and "6m Exp Return" refers to the mean of the two. The first screen is for that mean figure to be positive. Since its negative for Target, Target fails the screen. Our suggestion is to wait until this is positive before considering buying Target.

For readers who worry that our approach means you'll be "late" to a winning stock, consider that it would have had you invested in stocks such as Amazon and Nvidia (NVDA) well before their current highs.

