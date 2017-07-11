Dryships Inc.: Kalani 4 Update & 4 Scenarios Ahead

We present 4 diverse scenarios, as the market braces for yet another reverse stock split, a pause, or even a premature ending to the offering.

We look at the relationship between equity book value per share and share price, currently suggesting a 1676% upside potential.

Kalani no. 4 is 37% away from completion, with $142.1 million raised and $82.9 million still to sell.





A) Introduction

The Company DryShips Inc. (DRYS) a diversified owner of ocean going cargo vessels reported its latest update on the progress of the Kalani no. 4 offering. It stands 63% complete, with $82.9 million worth of shares the company may still sell under the agreement.

We plot equity book value per share (EBVPS) and unadjusted share price (NASDAQ:SP) throughout the series of Kalani offerings in order to establish their underlying relationship.

Four scenarios are presented to help provide some visibility into what may lie ahead for the stock with projected timelines for the completion of the offering, including the one of sudden pause or premature termination of dilution that recent legal developments may bring about.

Finally, we provide arguments on why the stock may present a compelling, albeit, risky investment thesis.





B) Kalani 4: Overview

Data sourced from DryShips Inc., images provided by the author

Kalani 4 at 63% done so far, outlasted Kalani 3 by 3.36 times and Kalani 2 by 2.26 times. Pace of equity raise at Kalani 4 is 1/4th that of Kalani 3. The combination of low average daily trading volume* and continuous slow dilution resulted in the maximum destruction of shareholder value of -99.46% in Kalani 4.



*Important Note: Reference is made to my previous article where it was erroneously argued that the slowing pace of dilution could have been a deliberate move from the side of the company. At that time the author was not aware of the decreasing average trading volume, and although the argument cannot be totally nullified, the most obvious contributing factor should have been presented instead. The stock's multiple reverse splits (and price adjustments) may have caused some online data sources to become unreliable sources for daily trading volume data, including Nasdaq. The author apologizes for not exercising the appropriate level of care/scrutiny on sourced data and presenting misleading arguments. The current article has been corrected with unadjusted data sourced from the company’s website.





C) Kalani 4: A Closer Look

Data sourced from DryShips Inc., images provided by the author

Last week was the first flat week for the stock, it opened and closed at $1.05. Average daily trading volume improved considerably to 12.64 mill shares/day (a 64$ increase vs 7.7 mill/day of the previous week), and the average daily amount raised increased to $3.1mill/day (a 55% increase over the $2mill/day average of Kalani 4). Pace of dilution and investor interest are increasing, while 37% of the offering is still pending.



Kalani 4 hosted 3 reverse splits so far (1-for-4, 1-for-7, 1-for-5). Due to the stock's rapid decline since the last reverse split, it is widely expected that at least one more reverse split will follow even as soon as this article is made public. However, a scenario without more reverse splits is still possible, one that would require a trend reversal instigated by renewed investor interest (approaching levels previously reached in Kalani 2 and 3).





D) Equity Book Value Per Share (EBVPS) Vs Share Price (SP)

Data sourced from DryShips Inc., images provided by the author

The gap between current share price to Equity Book Value per share, appears to have spiked on 3 occasions since 11/1/2016. The ratio EBVPS/SP now stands at around 1676% as compared to 1027% back on 11/1/2016. A disconnect (or divergence) between Equity Book Value Per Share (EBVPS) and share price (SP) is evident right from the start of Kalani 4. EBVPS peaks tend to occur right after a reverse split is implemented. The divergence may deteriorate at some point should share price and/or share count appreciate significantly. The EBVPS level at which the offering will be completed or interrupted, would provide a reference level to estimate the initial spike/appreciation leg for the share price.



Important Note: The chart provided excludes daily data points in between any of the events specified, as well as minimum/maximum daily share price fluctuations. Closing prices are used, unadjusted for reverse splits. Equity Book Value is linearly interpolated/extrapolated based on company reports and EBVPS estimated on unadjusted closing share price.



E) Scenarios Ahead



E.1) Two Reverse Splits - Downtrend Continuation: The most popular thesis is that assuming a continuation of the downtrend, resulting to two more reverse splits (1 for 5) until we reach completion.

Data sourced from DryShips Inc. (DRYS), image provided by the author

This scenario yields a possible completion date on around 7/26/2017.

Assumptions: Steady pace of equity issuing of 2.98 mill shares/day (slight increase towards the end), share price remains in linear downtrend.



E.2) One Reverse Split - Trend Reversal: The second scenario examined assumes a reverse split of 1 for 5 followed by a reversal of the downtrend.

Data sourced from DryShips Inc., image provided by the author

This scenario yields a possible completion date on around 7/21/2017.

Assumptions: Steady pace of equity issuing of 2.98 mill shares/day (slight increase towards the end), share price bottoms after reverse split.



E.3) No Reverse Split - Trend Reversal: The third scenario would require a positive catalyst(S), a positive business development, the announcement of a strategic investor, or even the same investor Kalani acquiring a larger stake as a higher commitment fee, or other development reducing the remaining amount of equity to be raised and/or greatly improving investor interest and average daily trading volume.

Data sourced from DryShips Inc. (DRYS), image provided by the author

This scenario yields a possible completion date on around 7/18/2017.

Assumptions: Increased pace of equity issuing, downtrend reverses and share price sees linear appreciation towards pre-reverse split level.



E.4) Abrupt Trend Reversal: The fourth scenario would require either a significantly positive business development, a buyout offer by a strategic investor, Kalani acquiring a significantly large amount of the offering, the company securing alternative means of financing for the remaining amount, or other development signalling the premature termination of the offering.



The company updated with regards to a recent legal development:

"ATHENS, GREECE – July 4, 2017 - DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) (the “Company” or “DryShips”), a diversified owner of ocean going cargo vessels, announced today that it and its chief executive officer and chairman of the Company’s board of directors, Mr. George Economou, have been named as defendants in a lawsuit filed in High Court of the Republic of the Marshall Islands (Civil Action No. 2017-131) alleging, in relevant part, breaches of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment, and conflict of interest. The plaintiff seeks, among other things, a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to suspend any further issuances of new common shares by the Company at a price per share below the price specified by the plaintiff in the complaint, as well as certain other compensatory and punitive damages specified in the complaint. DryShips and its management have reviewed the complaint and the motion and believe them to be without merit and will contest them vigorously."

We are at the very early in this legal case and a lot is yet unclear. It is yet uncertain if the court will decide to enforce the preliminary injunction during the hearing that is set for the 17th of July, or the company will be successful in contesting it. Even though the court's decision to deny the plaintiff's TRO may be indicating that a ruling in favor of the defendant is more likely, lawsuits that have merit can always be improved (by correcting deficiencies found in the court process), amended and resubmitted. A legal process can be long and have many twists and turns one cannot rule out a quite possible near term outcome here would be a pause or premature termination of dilution. An outcome like this would alleviate the pressure from dilution and cause the stock to reverse in the near term (even abruptly if assisted by the high level of short interest). In such eventuality, the stock making its way up to Equity Book Value Per Share (see part D) could happen very fast. The stock does have a history of performing steep and abrupt rallies.



F) Conclusion



The company’s stock (DRYS) has seen constant depreciation since peaking in November 2016. The series of 4 Kalani offerings and 5 reverse splits have left investors with huge and some with unrecoverable losses. The decrease in average daily trading volume has contributed to the current offering outlasting any previous offering with the steepest stock declines recorded so far during any previous offering. However, the company's CEO stated that there will be no further equity raise once the current offering is completed, as the company secured its first bank financing since 2014, for $150 million from ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and Export-Import Bank of Korea.



Recent legal developments, may yet force a different outcome on the last and most troublesome offering of the Kalani series by helping put a premature end to it. However, we are yet at the very early stage of this legal case and a lot is yet unclear.



During all this time, the company has been busy renewing and diversifying its fleet. So far this year there have been 12 additions to the fleet:



5 Kamsarmax Bulkers: Spot Market

2 Newcastlemax Bulkers: 1 year Time Charter

1 VLCC: Spot Market

1 Suezmax Tanker: 5 years Time Charter

2 Aframax Tankers: Spot Market

1 VLGC: 5 years Time Charter (+ 3 years extension option)

Another 5 ships are expected to be delivered by the end of this year including 3 new VLGCs which are expected to come attached to a 5 year time charter party (extendable to 8). The company’s earning capacity is significantly improved, and will probably show at the second quarter's earnings report - 10 of the latest additions to the fleet were delivered within Q2.



The stock offers an attractive risk/reward proposition with elevated potential upside due to its current state of undervaluation from book value and improved business metrics. However, the stock still carries significant volatility risk due to the ongoing stock dilution round and may appeal to higher risk/volatility tolerant and patient investors. As of July 7th, 37% of the 4th and final Kalani offering is still pending. The scenarios explored in part E are intended to provide some guidance on what may lie ahead for the stock, but are indeed quite diverse in terms of possible outcomes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DRYS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.