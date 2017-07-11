AT&T: No Growth, No Gains

AT&T (T) has been a dividend investor's delight for quite some time, but the company has also become too big for its own good, leading to stagnating growth and an underperforming stock price. I think that, while shares offer a juicy dividend of greater than 5%, investors looking for capital gains should look somewhere other than this debt-laden, stagnant behemoth.

Over the past five years, T is up just 4% and over the past 10 years shares down 9%, which is dismal compared to the S&P 500's (SPY) 78% and 58% gains over those respective time frames:

Of course the story is a bit different when we bring total return into the equation, but the dividends paid out don't come even close to closing the performance gap between T and the market. This is an issue of growth, specifically, the lack of it, and this looks poised to continue.

AT&T has been attempting the inorganic growth route by acquiring DirecTV for close to $50 billion in 2015 and offering $85 billion for Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), which is under review now by government authorities. BVut the former did little to propel growth and I don't think the latter will do much better. Sure, these acquisition are accretive to earnings and cash flow, but at what cost?

Debt has blown through the roof and dilution, which of course hurts current shareholders, has increased as well in order to pay for the DirecTV merger. Now take a minute to think about the fact that the Time Warner merger, if it's approved, is 70% larger than the DirecTV merger. The resulting company would have a whopping $175 billion in debt on the balance sheet and $42 billion in added stock dilution as well.

While that debt load will be manageable, it certainly eats into the cash flow that might otherwise go to investors. And for what? Time Warner's cable business doesn't have such bright prospects as streaming spurs on cord cutting, and HBO, while a nice prize, doesn't alone justify the purchase price. The key takeaway is that this merger won't solve AT&T's growth problem either.

Add on to this that AT&T's core business will be in for some more short-term pain as Verizon (VZ), Sprint (S) and T-Mobile (TMUS) are at the beginning of a price war over unlimited data plans, which is sure to cut into margins and likely subscriber numbers as well. Either way, growth potential here is limited as the wireless market is completely saturated with few new avenues for expansion.

Simply, there is very little reason to expect any capital gains from T into the foreseeable future, which will mirror the recent past:

The hump was from the DirecTV merger, but those numbers have now normalized as the tail end of the chart shows. And yet, there is still ample reason to own T shares. While growth may have stagnated, cash flow and earnings are booming and dividend investors are getting higher and higher payments every year:

This type of dividend growth, which continued unabated throughout the Great Recession, will be maintained by the mergers and accretive cash flows, and dividend investors can sleep soundly with T in their portfolios. However, expecting T stock to appreciate in price is not, in my opinion, a sufficient reason to own the stock. DirecTV, Time Warner, and AT&T's core business do not have significant growth prospects and all have most of their sales tied up in markets that are either saturated or in decline.

For cash flow purposes, there's no reason to worry, but if stock price is important to you, then AT&T's lack of growth should be a concern. It's apparent that the market agrees with this assessment because a 5%-plus yield for a company as big as AT&T would be an absolute steal even if growth prospects were below average.

I think it's important to have a goal in mind before one invests in a company. Are you investing because AT&T gives out a lot of money to shareholders every quarter or because you think AT&T's share price is undervalued and will appreciate? In this case, I think the diverging goals are cut-and-dry: Dividend investors should buy T, all others should look elsewhere.

Although, even dividend investors should keep a watchful eye on cash flow as maintaining its dividend growth is quite apparently the reason for the mega mergers. While things are swell right now, AT&T's payout ratio is rising and could become unsustainable should the company fail to deliver cash flow growth:

Whether this trend slows or continues remains to be seen, but investors should stay aware regardless. If AT&T is forced to slow its dividend growth initiative, then investors might become bogged down in a stagnant stock with less-than-expected dividend yields. For now, AT&T's dividend and dividend growth appears safe and stock price growth appears unlikely. If that sounds like your type of investment then cheers, but for those looking for capital gains, I don't think AT&T is the place to look.

Best of luck!

