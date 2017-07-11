Kinder Morgan's Operating Earnings Yield At 8.74% Crushes The S&P 500

It's time to take another look at this founder chaired company.

Catalyst: After cutting its dividend the company is poised to expand it once again end of 2017.

The high earnings yield is only half the story as the company will also expand its operating earnings by 25%+ in the next few years.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) is the largest midstream firm in the U.S. It is chaired by its founder Rich Kinder. Kinder Morgan now operates 70.000 miles of gas pipeline, 155 terminals and 16 Jones Act vessels. The company looks like a great prospect because it controls unique assets to which there are no feasible alternatives, it has a history of excellent returns on capital and equity, part of its cash flow is fairly secure. The secured cash flows are especially reassuring as we are eight year into an expansion.





When I opened up the most recent presentation the first slide popped up and said:

Run for Shareholders, By Shareholders.

That information itself isn’t new. Flipping through hundreds of presentations every year, while seeking out owner/operated companies on purpose, I did not come across one presentation that put this message front and center on slide 1. Richard Kinder owns about 14% of the stock but that doesn’t tell the whole story. This is a company that he built from the ground up and it has a culture of ownership.



You have to be careful not to double count favorable characteristics of investments. I’ve already emphasized the virtues of an owner/operated company and now I’m turning to returns on invested capital and equity. We should probably not weigh both of these factors. A high return on capital is likely at least in part a direct result of the company being owner/operated.

The returns on invested capital are very, very good while also very consistent. This is the result of the company essentially running a number of localized monopolies. Once you put an expensive pipeline into place to transport oil from point A to B, there is no competitor who’s going to put a competing into place.

Pipelines are like railroads. The company that lays down the first one gets the business. It just isn’t viable to put down a competing one. Even if demand on the particular trajectory exceeds capacity, the company with the existing link can expand existing capacity at a lower cost. The cash flows are so consistent, and the competitive position so strong, that the returns can be levered up which results in very high returns on equity.



We are just coming off one of the few periods where the company got into trouble. It cut the dividend but per its latest guidance KMI is planning to raise the dividend late 2017. A raise could be a potential catalyst as this sort of company is often held for the dividend.



Kinder Morgan has 72% of its fee-based cash flow secured by take-or-pay contracts. 88% of its backlog is for fee-based pipelines and terminals as well. That doesn’t mean Kinder Morgan is bulletproof to a prolonged oil bear market. It is certainly better positioned compared to its E&P peers.



The extensive network of pipelines and terminals adds to my conviction there’s a safety net here. If you make even a very rough conservative estimate, $1 million/mile, of the replacement value of 70.000 miles of pipe you get close to Kinder Morgan’s $80 billion in enterprise value, add in the terminals and you easily add up past the companies ascribed enterprise value.



It is easy to miss the value in Kinder Morgan as it isn’t that cheap on many traditional metrics like P/B, P/E and EV/EBIT. Owner/operator Kinder invests countercyclical and that means CapEx is taking a big bite out of operating cash flow.

The company also utilizes leverage which means it doesn’t score great on enterprise value metrics. As I’ve discussed earlier that’s not completely fair because the business model can handle le

verage better than most.



Over the next few years the company will likely add $1.5 to $2 billion in EBITDA. A meaningful increase from its

current EBITDA of $6 billion. Add to that Kinder Morgan isn’t liable for taxes for several years at least and things start to look real interesting.

If we look at a metric like operating earnings yield the company trades at much better level: 8.74% compared to the 4.75% on the S&P 500. I'm illustrating the value of the company by using a very advantageous metric to show off its strength.

It is important to keep in mind that operating earnings yield does not translate into earnings yield for a capital intensive business. Even if Kinder Morgan would chose to stop investing and pass on as much earnings as possible it would still get burdened by a fair amount of maintenance CapEx. On the other hand, earnings yield does not take into account the fact the company will pay below average taxes going forward.

Kinder Morgan looks like an interesting investment because of the presence of a Chairman and Founder skilled at allocating capital, the fact that it owns and controls pipelines that have a competitive advantage over any other method of transport, growth prospects and an undemanding valuation. In fact, it trades at nearly 2x the earnings yield of the average S&P 500 company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.