ANSYS Acquires Computational Engineering International For EnSight

The acquisition will deepen ANSYS' offering to companies by providing its clients with a widely-used visualization tool integrated into its product suite.

CEI has developed a simulation visualization software tool to help enterprises better understand the results of their simulation data.

Quick Take

Simulation software company ANSYS (ANSS) has acquired Computational Engineering International for an undisclosed amount.

CEI has created EnSight, it’s flagship software that enables users to import computer simulation data and automatically create visualizations that aid in understanding the results.

The deal makes perfect sense for ANSYS, as it extends their engineering simulation software with a powerful visualization tool to help enterprises better understand and communicate their data-driven insights.

Target Company

Apex, North Carolina-based Computational Engineering International [CEI] was founded in 1994 to develop software that takes data from computer simulations and helps visualize the data for user insight.

Management is headed by CEO Anders Grimsrud, who was previously an application engineer at Cray Research before founding CEI.

The company’s software is used in numerous industries and boasts a client base of the world’s leading firms.

Additionally, the EnSight has expanded to support dozens of data formats used by specific industries and says ‘no other post-processer supports more CFD, MBD and FEA data formats and solver interfaces.’

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the price or terms of the transaction, though management did state that it would provide ‘additional information’ on its Q2 earnings conference call, likely sometime in August.

ANSYS did not file an 8-K on the deal, nor did it state any effect on its financial operations, so it appears that the deal was not material to its financial condition.

CEI has 28 employees, but 750 customers worldwide, with many of those customers being large, household names, so ANSYS is no doubt paying more than just a ‘team and technology’ valuation for the deal.

Since ANSYS is in the engineering simulation software business, the acquisition of CEI for its simulation visualization tool set would seem an obvious extension of its existing capabilities.

As ANSYS president Mark Hindsbo stated in the deal announcement,

CEI has a long track record of success thanks to fantastic technology built by a world-class team. By bringing CEI's leading visualization tools into the ANSYS portfolio, customers will be able to make better engineering and business decisions, leading to even more amazing products in the future.

Both companies have a worldwide client base, so the combination makes sense from a geographical breadth standpoint.

The combination also provides the ability to integrate the two company’s customer bases, with the usual cross-selling opportunities that come from a combination.

Both companies had previously worked together ‘informally for years,' according to CEI President Anders Grimsrud, so integration risk should be minimal.

With the rise of data collection and usage within the enterprise, the ability to quickly visualize that data to facilitate insights and communication between team members becomes paramount.

I view the deal as entirely logical, and it should provide ANSYS with a much more robust offering to position itself as the premier engineering simulation software provider.

