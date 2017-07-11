The Possibility Of Bankruptcy Approaches For Sears Holdings Corporation

Sears Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq:SHLD) is a public holding company that operates the retail store brands Kmart and Sears, as well as a few other subsidiaries throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Guam. In the 1990s, Kmart was the second largest retailer in the U.S. after Sears, until it was passed by the retail giant Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT). In 2005, Kmart was just emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection when Sears Holdings Corporation was formed as a result of Kmart acquiring Sears. The company was the 20th largest retailer in the United States in terms of revenue in 2016, but a bankruptcy déjà vu might be occurring this month. The once bustling and profitable retail brands are now hampered with towering debt, declining sales, and a falling stock price. The state of the company is so poor that a warning was issued to investors that said: "Historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the company's ability to continue."

With the current state that Sears Holdings is in, it's no surprise that the stock's value has been on a steady decline. To put this into perspective, the stock has a 52-week price range of $5.50-$18.18 and the current trading price is around $7.50 a share. The decline in revenue has been over 44% since 2012, which has contributed to a decreasing stock price and growing net losses. In its 2016 annual report, the company reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of over $2.2 billion. In the past four years, long-term debt has been increasing from about $1.56 billion to about $3.47 billion, total assets have declined from about $19 billion to about $9 billion, and capital expenditures have decreased from about $364 million to about $103 million. 2,548 stores were operated by the company in 2012, but only 1,430 stores remained opened in 2016. The company announced the closing of an additional 108 Kmart stores and 42 Sears stores in January 2017.

The table above summarizes Sears Holdings Corporation's recent financial information, taken from their 2016 annual report.

Just by looking at the summary of Sears Holdings' recent financial information, the future of the company looks grim. The big question is: What has caused such a substantial decline in this once large retail giant? The traditional bricks-and-motor retail industry as a whole has been suffering from the move to online shopping offered by companies such as Amazon.com (Nasdaq:AMZN). Credit Suisse Group estimated that upward of 8,600 retail stores will close this year alone. Other competitors such as Wal-Mart, Target (NYSE:TGT), J.C. Penny (NYSE:JCP) and Macy's (NYSE:M) have all been contributing factors in the declining revenue of Sears Holdings.

Source: Yahoo Finance.

The graph above shows the return on stock prices for Sears Holdings, the S&P Retail ETF (XRT), and Amazon from January 2013 to January 2017. Sears Holdings has shown a steady decline in returns of more than 80% compared to Amazon, which has over 300% in returns since 2013. The S&P Retail ETF had a little over 33% growth.

So, what does the future hold for Sears Holdings? The company has a $500 million loan due in the middle of July and $43 million in notes that are maturing this coming October. This could be the tipping point that forces Sears Holdings to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. In June 2017, Sears Canada (OTCPK:SRSCQ) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after the company blew through almost 30% of its cash and maxed out all of its credit lines. While Sears Canada is not a subsidiary of Sears Holdings, the bankruptcy filing doesn't engender much faith in the company's future. Retail bankruptcies are also on the rise, as companies such as RadioShack (OTCPK:RSHCQ), Gymboree, Sports Authority, and Payless Shoes have all filed for bankruptcy within the last year.

I believe that Sears Holdings should file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection sooner rather than later, as it could be advantageous for the company with the approaching fall and holiday season not too far down the road. Refinancing and restructuring the company, closing unprofitable stores, and focusing on online sales and profitable bricks-and-mortar stores would be the only way toward a recovery. The company does still hold value in some brand ownership, such as Kenmore appliances and DieHard batteries, as well as some valuable real estate. However, the long-term sustainability of the company is highly unlikely to occur due to the current financial state and the decline of the traditional bricks-and-mortar retail market as a whole. It's never reassuring either when a company warns investors about their doubts regarding sustainability going forward.

