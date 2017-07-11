Planet Fitness: Substantial 5 Year Growth Ahead

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) has reported earnings and they have caught my eye, in addition to the volatility we have seen in the name over the last several days. As you know this is one of the fastest growing franchises and a relatively new publicly traded company. I have been a member for 9 years. I compared the growth to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) when I initiated coverage with a buy rating. However, the stock has been stuck in the low 20 range for some time now. Still, since my buy call, Planet Fitness, which runs fitness centers (i.e. gyms), is up nearly 40%. I have contended the model of subscription services and discount merchandise is working, but am I wrong?

Well, the company recently put out its Q1 2017 results and was another success, although the growth was a bit of a concern. The quarter contained the strong month of January which tends to be strong due to folks signing up for holiday bonuses and for new year's resolutions. So what were some of the highlights? Well first, a total of 54 new Planet Fitness franchise stores were opened in the quarter bringing the total to 1,367. This helped the company see revenues increase 10% year-over-year to $91.1 million, while system wide same store sales jumped 11.1%. Revenues were in line with my expectations for $91-$92 million.

This suggests both higher membership rates and increased merchandise sales. What I think is strong to note is that despite revenues climbing 10%, net income was up a strong 21.2%. This once again demonstrates the margin power of this business. The GAAP net income came in at $17.9 million or $0.14 per share versus $16.3 million or $0.09 last year. Adjusted net income was $18.4 million versus $15.2 million last year. Planet Fitness' moves are encouraging. Adjusted net income per share for Planet Fitness grew to $0.19, and looks to move even higher in 2017. Christopher Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer, said this about the quarter:

“There were several highlights from the first quarter that continue to underscore the growing popularity of our fitness offering and reinforce the strength of our business model. We added over 1.2 million net new members during the first three months of 2017 to surpass 10 million members system-wide. This increase was driven by the expansion efforts of our franchisees over the past year, including 54 new store openings and double digit same store sales growth during the quarter. Strong revenue and net income growth was fueled primarily by our high margin Franchise segment and contributed significantly to the Company's robust cash flow generation. With approximately 1,000 new stores scheduled to open in the next 5 years, combined with our growing national and local advertising spend, we are confident that we'll continue to be successful in attracting more and more first time and casual gym users to Planet Fitness.”

That commentary is simply more evidence of the incredible growth, adding another 1.3 million members in the quarter. While that is impressive, considering the company is going to add another 1000 stores in five years, that is growth of 74%. It stands to reason then, that revenues will grow by nearly this same amount. While not all stores generate the same revenues, it is safe to assume revenues will grow by at minimum 50% with the growth of these stores. There is a huge potential clientele base. As many never belonged to a gym, the reason Planet Fitness is successful is that it caters to the everyday person. What I mean is that this is not a serious workout facility. It is more of a social gathering spot, with a fitness atmosphere. The company has a strong pipeline in and beyond 2017.

Now the stock is not absent of risk. If a recession hits, discretionary spending gets slashed by consumers and luxuries like a gym membership could be first to go. There was also a recent secondary offering which hit the name, and the company has substantial debt. While this needs to be handled longer-term, the company is buying back shares. It has authorized a $20 million repurchase program for the company's common stock. For 2017, the company sees revenues rising to $405 to $415 million. System-wide same store sales growth will be 6-8%, although I suspect this will be at the higher end of the range. Factoring in expenses, adjusted net income should come in around $73-$75 million, or $0.74-$0.75 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.